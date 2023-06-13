Best Silk decks in Marvel Snap (June 2023)

Marvel Snap’s season this June is called “Spider-Versus,” since it is themed based on the release of the acclaimed film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Of course, as the season’s theme suggests, cards and card variants released this month will be revolving around the characters related to Spider-Man, whether it be Peter Parker or Miles Morales. One of those is Silk, who is, if not the best, but one of the best Spider-Women in the Marvel Universe.

As the famous Spider-Man intro in the Spider-Verse films says, Silk (or Cindy Moon) was bitten by a radioactive spider, granting her superpowers in the process. In Marvel Snap, she has an effect that may turn games upside down, especially when she is used in Move decks.

Here are the best Silk decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap’s Silk abilities, explained

Silk is a two-cost, five-Power card with the ability that reads “After ANY card is played here, this moves to another location.” This may seem a downside for her cheap yet powerful stat line, but in reality, if used correctly, Silk can be a game-changer—particularly in the late game where the opponent may have a hard time reading your play.

Silk has arrived in Marvel Snap using web-swinging skills. Image via Second Dinner

Silk is a series five card, meaning she will cost 6,000 tokens once she is available in the game. It is still yet to be confirmed when she will be dropping to series four, however.

Strategy and best combos for Silk decks in Marvel Snap

Technically speaking, Silk can synergize with any card since she has a general effect of moving around locations whenever a card is played on the location where she is currently placed. She may even change the flow of the game in an instant once you play even a single card on another location. Silk makes decks more unpredictable, but no other deck can benefit more from her effect than the Move deck.

Move deck staples like Kraven and Miles Morales can greatly take advantage of Silk’s effect. The former gains plus two Power every time a card moves on the location where it is placed. The latter, on the other hand, becomes a one-cost, five-Power card when a unit moves either from your side or the opponent’s (from the original four-cost, five-Power stat line).

The best Silk decks in Marvel Snap

Standard Move

Iron Fist Kraven Dagger Ghost-Spider Cloak Silk Doctor Strange Vulture Miles Morales Kang Aero Heimdall

The standard Move deck just got a major upgrade with Silk’s arrival to Marvel Snap. Her plus-five Power can be big, especially for a deck archetype that relies on moving cards across locations to produce massive Power numbers from some of the cards.

The cards that can give you high Power levels include Kraven, Dagger, and Vulture. Kraven stacks plus-two Power whenever you play a card on the location where it is placed. You can spam Silk’s ability to boost Kraven’s Power in the process. Dagger and Vulture, on the other hand, both increase their Power every time you move them to another location.

As for the cards that can help you move cards across all locations, you can add the likes of Iron Fist, Ghost-Spider, Cloak, Doctor Strange, and Heimdall. These cards have their proper timing of playing to move your units across all the locations. Miles Morales is also there for a potentially cheap Power boost.

Kang can be added as a possible cube saver. His time rewind effect can either make or break you, giving you a heads-up of what your opponent could possibly play in the final turn.

Win condition cards for Silk Standard Move

There is no card that can define the main winning condition of this deck. Though, the cards that can be considered the most vital aside from Silk to help you win games are:

Kraven

Dagger

Vulture

Kang

Heimdall

Kraven, Dagger, and Vulture are your Power sources in this deck. All of these cards stack Power every time a movement of a card is done on your locations. So, it is important to know where you should place these cards, especially if you will do a Heimdall play in the final turn.

Knag can even make your play more unpredictable in the late game. If Silk is present on the board by turn six or more, it is already a difficult scenario for the opponent to read. With Kang, the puzzle play you can do becomes harder in the process.

Of course, Heimdall is the usual final turn card for Move decks. But with Silk, the movement in the late game may be tough for your opponent to read.

Cerebro Five

Medusa Invisible Woman Silk Negasonic Teenage Warhead Cerebro Mystique Deathlok Polaris Omega Red Miles Morales Nimrod Doctor Doom

A Cerebro deck focuses on cards that tend to have the same Power. This is because of Cerebro’s ability to give plus-two Power to your cards with the highest Power. Playing multiple five Power cards can be an option you can consider building around Cerebro with the arrival of Silk in the game.

Some of the five Power cards you can put in the deck include Polaris, Omega Red, and Miles Morales. The trinity of Deathlok, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Nimrod, on the other hand, can help you spread five-cost cards across your locations once you are able to destroy Nimrod with either of your other five-cost cards.

Doctor Doom is powerful as you can create two five-Power Doombots in each other location. Mystique is another option you can play since it can copy Cerebro’s Ongoing ability, doubling the boost to five-Power units. You can hide the Cerebro-Mysiqtue combo under Invisible Woman to prevent cards like Enchantress and Rogue from interfering.

Win condition cards for Silk Cerebro Five

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Cerebro

Mystique

Deathlok

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Doctor Doom

Cerebro and Mystique are your main Power boosters. Spreading multiple five-Power cards across your locations is already a decent move to produce decent Power values. But playing the Cerebro and Mystique combo can make your boards more deadly, especially if you have Silk on one of the locations.

Also, pulling off the Deathlok/Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Nimrod combo can provide more five-Power units on locations. Just be careful when using the two destruction cards since they may also affect your other cards in the process. Doctor Doom is a great option in case you still lack more five-Power cards.

