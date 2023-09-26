In the Marvel universe, the mutants have become one of the most powerful groups of beings that exist, specifically the X-Men founded by Charles Xavier, more famously known as Professor X. They possess various mutated and genetically evolved powers and abilities, and one of them is their resident technician and mechanic – Forge.

Forge has a wide knowledge and skillset when it comes to creating and inventing different mechanical devices. He enhances those by incorporating his ability to visually perceive mechanical energy. In Marvel Snap, he has an ability that is somehow patterned to what he does as a mutant, especially in enhancing others.

Here are the best Forge decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Forge abilities, explained

Forge is a two-cost, one-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Give the next card you play +3 Power.” His ability is a straightforward Power booster and works in a general manner since it works to all cards that you can play in the game.

Forge your way to the top of the ranks in Marvel Snap. Screengrab via Dot Esports.

You can get Forge in the early stages of the game, particularly when you reach Collection Level 18-214. He is a series one card, meaning you can build decks that use Forge even if you are just starting to grind in Marvel Snap. So, take a look of some of our deck lists to make your way to the top.

Strategy and best combos for Forge decks in Marvel Snap

As mentioned, Forge’s ability is a general effect that works with all cards that you can play in the game. The plus three Power is a significant boost, especially if you are using decks that aim to create massive Power on your board. There are some cards, however, which can take advantage of Forge to spread more Power on your locations.

Cards that create other units to swarm your locations quickly can adapt to the Power boost provided by Forge. This includes Mister Sinister and Brood. The former creates a two-Power Sinister clone on the location where you play him, while the latter summons two two-Power Broodlings on the location where it is placed. Both cards can create five-Power units when you use Forge before playing them.

You can also use Forge to boost cards that can stack Power when certain conditions are met. This includes Wolverine, Daken, Black Panther, and Nimrod. As for Galactus, Forge can boost his Power to increase the chances of triggering his location-destroying ability.

Playing Forge in a Wong location can also double the Power boost Forge can give to the next card you will play. Add Mystique to the setup to add another plus three Power boost.

Related Best Alioth decks in Marvel Snap

Best Marvel Snap Forge decks

Brood Patriot

Brood Patriot is a potential offensive threat in the meta. Screengrab via Snap.fan

A deck where Forge’s ability can be maximized is in a Brood Patriot deck. The goal of is deck is simple: Spread your vanilla units across all locations which can be boosted by Patriot and the other power booster cards in the strategy. In this way, you can create potentially massive Power on your locations which can outlast your opponent.

Brood, Mister Sinister, and Doctor Doom are your main cards to create vanilla units on your locations. Using Forge’s ability to possibly boost the created units can bring this deck to a whole new level, especially if Patriot is present on your board.

Aside from Patriot and Forge, Blue Marvel is another great Power booster in this deck, since he has an Ongoing ability that can give plus one Power to all of your cards, regardless if they have abilities or vanilla cards. Onslaught, on the other hand, can double all the Ongoing effects from cards that are placed on the same location as him. He can help double the Power boost provided by Patriot and Blue Marvel in the process.

Absorbing Man is a great addition to this deck thanks to his ability to copy an On Reveal ability. Using him to target either Brood, Mister Sinister, or Doctor Doom can even spread more vanilla units on your locations. As for Iron Lad, he can copy the text of your deck’s top card, possibly giving another car effect to your cards, as well as keeping his four-cost, six-Power stat line.

Cap off the deck with Cosmo for preventing On Reveal effects from triggering on the location where it is placed, Wave for making the cost of all cards in both players’ hands to four regardless of their original cost, and America Chavez, who is a six-cost, nine-Power card that you will always draw on turn six.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Patriot

Brood

Mister Sinister

Absorbing Man

Blue Marvel

Onslaught

Patriot is the heart and soul of this deck, so it should always be your go-to play as soon as you have him. As for Brood, Mister Sinister, and Absorbing Man, creating enough vanilla cards from the early to mid game is the primary strategy to make this deck work.

Blue Marvel and Onslaught add the finishing touches for the deck, since the Power boost the vanilla units can have could be stronger.

Nimrod Galactus Alioth

Make way for the triumphant return of Galactus and his friends. Screengrab via Snap.fan

Another deck where Forge can be used to boost vital cards that can potentially stack Power is in the rising Nimrod Galactus deck with Alioth. Here, the deck’s main aim is to trigger the location-destructing effect of Galactus to force a single-location battle in the late game. But now, there are more win conditions available in this deck in case you won’t be able to pull off the Galactus effect.

The combo of Nimrod and Destroyer is present in this deck. The former can spread copies of it on the other two locations if it gets destroyed, while the latter is a six-cost, 15-Power card that destroys all of your cards when played. Playing the Destroyer combo while having a Forge-boosted Nimrod can spread at least nine-Power copies of Nimrod on your other two locations.

Another great addition that makes the deck more consistent is Alioth since it has the ability to destroy all cards the opponent played on the same location as it, during the same turn you played Alioth. Playing it in a lone Galactus location on turn six can almost ensure your win thanks to the card destruction effect it gives.

Galactus staples such as the duo of Green Goblin and Hobgoblin to give negative Power on your opponent’s locations are also in this deck, as well as the cost manipulator duo of Wave and Electro. As for Wolverine, he can regenerate himself every time he is destroyed while stacking plus two Power in the process. He can also be a great target for Forge’s ability.

Cap off the deck with Nebula, who can gain plus two Power every end of the turn that your opponent did not play a card on the same location as her, and Jeff the Baby Land Shark, who is literally unstoppable in terms of playing and moving him to any location.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Galactus

Hobgoblin

Green Goblin

Nimrod

Destroyer

Alioth

Jeff the Baby Land Shark

Playing Galactus as early as turn four is the primary key to making the strategy efficient and consistent. So, building up negative Power on your desired Galactus location using the goblin duo can help you ensure that you’ll win that location to trigger Galactus’ effect.

As for the Nimrod and Destroyer combo, is another great strategy to win especially if you know you won’t be able to pull off the Galactus strategy. Alioth is there to destroy your opponent’s cards, while Jeff the Baby Land Shark’s unstoppable ability could be a game-changer.

About the author