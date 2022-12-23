Marvel Snap Wave deck guide & how to counter it

Marvel Snap is a fast-paced strategic card battler filled with your favorite heroes and villains from the Marvel multiverse. Winning can be more challenging than it seems, especially when facing off against Wave and the various deck builds featuring the card.

Wave is a three-cost and three-power card with an On Reveal ability that reads: “The next turn, cards in both players’ hands cost four.”

This may not seem like a big deal, but when paired with powerful Snap cards like Death, which initially costs nine Energy to play, it can be game-changing.

Whether you’re new to Marvel Snap or want to progress through the ranks, these are the three best Wave decks and how to counter them if you see them on the ladder.

Best Wave decks in Marvel Snap

The most popular Wave decks usually contain Death, and the remaining cards in the deck vary depending on your strategy, collection and stlye. Death is one of the core cards in many of the best Wave decks because it costs one less to play for each card destroyed during the game.

This means that if you can destroy enough cards, you can summon the powerful Death card at an extremely low cost. One of the best Wave decks contains Black Widow, Wave, and Odin, an unassuming yet powerful combination.

Deck One: Wave and Death

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

In this deck, you’ll want the cards The Hood, Yondu, Bucky Barnes, Carnage, Okoye, Mysterio, Wave, Deathlok, Jubilee, America Chavez, Giganto, and Death. While the main cards for this deck are Death and Wave, the remaining cards are great for adding additional cards to the deck, Power bonuses, and destroying cards. Since you can gain additional benefits from destroying specific cards, like extra Power or other cards, this can help you in the long run.

Your aim with this deck is to destroy your cards to lower the cost of summoning Death, so make sure you eliminate your cheap cards before playing Wave and then Death.

Deck Two: Wave, Death, and Killmonger

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

In this deck, you’ll want the cards The Hood, Squirrel Girl, Yondu, Angel, Nova, Carnage, Bucky Barnes, Wave, Deathlok, Killmonger, America Chavez, and Death. While the main cards for this deck are Killmonger, Wave, and Death, the remaining cards are great for adding additional cards to the deck and Power boosts.

Your aim with this deck is to destroy as many one-cost cards with Killmonger as possible so that Death’s summoning cost is zero.

With this deck, lowering Death’s summoning cost is relatively simple. And by destroying some of the one-cost cards, you can get extra benefits like +1 Power. Again, be sure to destroy your cards before playing Wave and then Death.

Deck Three: Black Widow, Wave, and Odin

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

In this deck, you’ll want the cards Sunspot, Yondu, Black Widow, Psylocke, Wave, Jubilee, Taskmaster, Odin, America Chavez, Hulk, Magneto, and Onslaught. Unlike the previous decks, the main cards for this deck include Black Widow, Wave, and Odin. While you wait to pull off your combo, the other cards in this deck can provide power boosts and other high-cost alternatives to Odin if you cannot draw that specific card in time.

The Black Widow, Wave, and Odin deck is a little more challenging to play, but it’s worth playing. Your aim with this deck is to steamroll and dominate using your card’s abilities through combos.

When you play Black Widow, you add Widow’s Bite to your opponent’s hand. While this card is in their hand, they can’t draw a card from their deck. So, they have to play Widow’s Bite, which costs all of their Energy, though it has zero Power and takes up one space at a location.

You will then want to play Wave at the same location as Black Widow. Then, you’ll want to play Odin on the same location as well, re-activating Wave’s and Black Widow’s On Reveal abilities.

This means the cards in your hand will only cost four Energy in the next round, and your opponent gets another Widow’s Bite card added to their hand, which they must play.

If you cannot successfully execute this combo, another great combo in this deck is by playing Jubilee and then one of your higher-cost cards (except Taskmaster as he would gain Jubilee’s power level, which is only one due to her powerful On Reveal ability.) Even though this deck may seem a little daunting, the combos available can be crushing and much easier to pull off than they look.

How to counter Wave decks in Marvel Snap

As you rise through the Marvel Snap ranks, you’ll come across several Wave decks with Death, Odin, and other cards with On Reveal or Ongoing abilities. To counter Wave decks, some of the best cards you can include in your deck include Shang-Chi, Cosmo, Hobgoblin, Armor, Enchantress, and Spider-Woman. So, how do you use the counter cards?

On reveal, Shang-Chi will destroy all enemy cards with nine or more Power at this location, which means it’s excellent for getting rid of Death directly. If you notice your opponent has locations with Odin, Wave, Jubillee, Taskmaster, or Black Widow, play Cosmo there to block On Reveal abilities.

Hobgoblin is excellent for reducing your opponent’s location’s total Power. On Reveal, your opponent gains control of this card, and it adds a negative eight Power level to a location.

Armor can also be a great way to counter your opponent’s plan to destroy cards at a particular location. Likewise, Enchantress is a valuable counter card in most decks because her On Reveal effect removes the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location: therefore, it’s best played at locations with cards like Onslaught, Spectrum, Orka, or even Cosmo or Armor (if played by your opponent.)

And Spider-woman is your late-game card. On Reveal, you will afflict all enemy cards here with negative one Power, so it’s excellent for reducing your enemy’s total Power.