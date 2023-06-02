The Spider-Verse swings into Marvel Snap’s new season next week

Marvel Snap’s June season is coming soon, Second Dinner’s chief development officer Ben Brode officially announced today in a developer video.

Sticking with the theme of Snap seasons being based around the current hot Marvel item of the month, June is all about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with a battle pass and new cards featuring several of that movie’s characters starting on June 5.

Breaking news! Spider-Versus, the next season of MARVEL SNAP, is almost here!



The additional cards coming throughout the season are all from the Spider-Verse, too, and they’re mostly themed around the Move ability, which is great news for fans of that archetype that has been struggling in the meta for quite some time.

This season’s battle pass is Ghost-Spider, also known as Spider-Gwen from the Spider-Verse films. She’s a two-cost, three-power card with the On Reveal ability to move the last card you played to her location.

Other seasonal cards include Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Ham, who will drop directly into Series Four for their debuts. This is the first time new cards are joining Series Four at launch. The final card, Silk, will begin in Series Five.

On Reveal: The last card you played moves here. Image via Nuverse The first time this moves to a location, destroy an enemy card there.

Image via Nuverse On Reveal: Transform the highest-cost card in your opponent’s hand into a Pig, keeping its Power and Cost.

Image via Nuverse After ANY card is played here, this moves to another location.

Spider-Ham is especially fun because the pig has an On Reveal ability to “transform the highest-cost card in your opponent’s hand into a pig, keeping its power and cost,” making him a high-risk and high-reward card, depending on what your opponent is playing.

Spider-Versus will also add two new locations to the game, including Aunt May’s (“The first card you play here gets +3 Power and moves”) and Great Web (“After each turn, move one card to the Web for a random player”).

In the video, Brode revealed the new season will include the anticipated Conquest Mode, “a brand-new, ultra competitive mode.” Conquest will incorporate similar mechanics to the friendly Battle Mode but includes progression and rewards for winning games in a row, and players can use currency from the mode to unlock rewards like an Infinity border avatar.

Marvel Snap’s Spider-Versus season will begin at 10pm CT on June 5.

