There's nothing like having an incredible collection of cards to show your opponents.

Each game of Marvel Snap rewards players with boosters to increase the rarity of cards in their collections. When a card reaches the maximum level called Infinite, a new upgrade option becomes available.

But what is an Infinity Split and how do they work in Marvel Snap?

What is an Infinity Split in Marvel Snap?

Infinity Splits are a way to allow a player’s collection level to always be able to increase while generating unique visual effects of different rarities for players to collect.

Each time a card reaches the Infinite rarity, a new form of that card can be spawned: an Infinity Split. The original card will be available to use at its maximum rarity, and a new version will be added to the collection with aesthetic differences. This new version will be of common rarity and can be increased up to Infinite rarity, at which point a new Infinity Split will be available.

This process allows even a player who uses the same twelve cards to continue increasing their collection level, in addition to adding cards with increasingly interesting and exclusive effects.

Infinity Splits are variant independent. When achieving the effects of a Split, its visual changes will also be available for all variants of the same card.

Visual differences of Infinity Splits in Marvel Snap

Currently, in Marvel Snap, Infinity Splits can change two types of visual effects for each card, background, and particle.

There are a total of six different background effects, some of which are rarer and only have a chance to appear after a card has been split multiple times, as is the case with the Ink and Gold effects.

Meanwhile, there are four types of different particle effects available. Just like the backgrounds, some of them only become available after multiple splits. This is the case with Sparkle and the one known as Kirby, named after the famous comic book artist.

The Marvel Snap data site, Snap.fan was able to datamine the exact rarities of each effect to appear each Split and gathered the information in the following table:

Image via Snap.fan

When splitting the same card multiple times, the same combination of effects will never appear again, however, some of the effects have variations in their colors, which greatly increases the number of possibilities before increasing the chances of one of the rarer effects appearing.

Infinity Splits effects gallery