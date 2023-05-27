15 best looking card variants in Marvel Snap, ranked

In most trading card games, the actual cards players can collect different versions of base cards featuring special and unique artwork. In Marvel Snap, these alternate art cards are called variants, derived from the term used in the Marvel universe for different forms of the same person inside the multiverse.

These card variants in Marvel Snap feature the different characters in various art forms, which are different from the original art in their base form. Though these variants do not have additional effects or powers compared to the original art cards, they are considered the more precious form of the card. And collecting these card variants can make a player’s collection more prestigious.

Here are the 10 best-looking card variants in Marvel Snap, ranked, based on their aesthetic and presentation in the game.

15 best-looking card variants in Marvel Snap

15) Wolverine

Wolverine has one of the most useful and versatile effects in Marvel Snap, especially in decks that focus on the destruction or discard mechanic. So it’s no wonder that it has a handful of variants. This variant of Wolverine where the mutant hero is presented with a darker shade makes him look incredibly powerful, while the rain effect also helps to give the art of the card a sense of drama, giving fans who know Wolverine’s story in the comics or movies a nostalgic vibe.

14) Deadpool

Destruction decks often include Deadpool as a main or sub-offensive option thanks to its ability to return to the hand with double the power when it gets destroyed. In terms of its design, Deadpool has a lot of variations in Marvel Snap, but the one that stands out the most is the Venomized variant of Deadpool, presenting the anti-hero with a larger body build and a head with the classic Venom aesthetic. This design makes Deadpool look more powerful, making it a Super Rare card.

13) Venom

Venom is one of the most used cards in decks that focus on the destruction mechanic in Marvel Snap, alongside Carnage and Deadpool. It absorbs the total power of the units it can destroy once you play it, which is patterned after the way it harnesses its superpower in the Marvel universe. And one of its card variants presents Venom as a champion inside a ring, even giving it a championship belt. This variant was made by visual artist Kael Ngu and is one of Venom’s Super Rare variants in the game.

12) Galactus

In the Marvel universe, Galactus is regarded as one of the most powerful entities of all. He consumes energy from planets, giving him the Power Cosmic, a limitless stream of cosmic energy that he channels into various superpowers such as telepathy, energy projection, defining matter, and even creating life. This Super Rare variant of Galactus in Marvel Snap presents the cosmic holding a planet in the palm of his hand, truly showing the magnitude of his abilities. Though its design may seem a bit cartoonish, the power of Galactus’ card counterpart can change the flow of the game quickly.

11) Heimdall

A staple card for most decks that focus on the Movement mechanic, Heimdall can quickly turn the tides of a game thanks to its ability: “On Reveal: Move your other cards one location to the left.” However, it will require you to do a proper setup on the field in order to maximize its offensive potential. Still, Movement decks rely on Heimdall, especially in the late game, thanks to its eight Power points. And the Flaviano variant of Heimdall presents the Asgardian as a menacing warrior with a handful of moons or planets as the background—somehow showing a starry night effect.

10) Thanos

One of the most iconic characters in the Marvel universe, Thanos is known as the first major villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga. In Marvel Snap, the Mad Titan is a six-cost, eight-Power card that gives its user all the Infinity Stones as individual cards with different effects. As for the card itself, it has a variant that presents Thanos holding the Infinity Gauntlet high while seemingly using the stones. This makes him look invincible and a force to be reckoned with, may it be in the Marvel universe or in the game.

9) Valkyrie

Valkyrie has one of the most disruptive effects in all of Marvel Snap. She can turn the base Power of all cards placed in the location where you will play it to three, regardless of their existing values. Valkyrie has been a part of some of the most popular decks in the game, such as the Bast Patriot and Sera Control decks. This super rare variant which is more of a real human version of the female warrior, making her look like an invincible fighter.

8) Green Goblin

Spider-Man’s archrival, the Green Goblin, is one of the most menacing and creepiest villains in the Marvel universe because of his psychotic and chaotic mindset. Also, his powerful weapons and superhuman strength can go toe-to-toe with the friendly neighborhood hero, making Peter Parker’s superhero life difficult. The Red Goblin is the villain’s monstrous and even stronger form, and with it being a variant of the card in Marvel Snap, it just makes the disruptive card a must-get, especially for Junk deck users.

7) Thor

Though Thor has his own powers in the Marvel universe: he can unleash his full potential in battle when his hammer, known as Mjolnir, is with him. He can harness and control thunder and lightning with the help of his buddy. Thor has a handful of card variants in the game, but the Knullified variant stands out thanks to its gothic and menacing design that depicts the god of thunder as a more brutal and merciless opponent on the battlefield.

6) Darkhawk

Darkhawk is a staple for some of the meta decks in Marvel Snap, including Sera Control, Ongoing decks, Mister Negative, Zabu, and more. The transforming hero gains plus two Power for each card in your opponent’s deck, making him an easy high Power source card in the process, especially if paired with Korg and Rock Slide. This Kim Jacinto variant of Darkhawk makes him more colorful and vibrant, highlighting the violet glow lights from his face, chest, and overall aura. Best Darkhawk variant, indeed.

5) Doctor Doom

In the Marvel universe, Doctor Doom is regarded as one of the most powerful beings since he has a lot of powers and can destroy lives in an instant. In Marvel Snap, he is a six-cost, five-Power unit with a game-changing ability that reads as follows: “On Reveal: Add a 5-Power DoomBot to each other location.” And in this Super Rare variant of Doctor Doom, he is sitting on his throne while seemingly planning another devastating move.

4) Psylocke

Ramp decks in Marvel Snap include Psylocke, which provides additional energy as early as turn three. Its effect can pave the way for players to set up strategies that revolve around summoning more powerful and higher-cost units in the early to mid stages of the game. But even though Psylocke does not have a game-changing effect in terms of offensive prowess, it received one of the best card variants in the game made by Kael Ngu. Psylocke is presented as an ancient warrior-like unit, and it is really an aesthetically pleasing card.

3) Killmonger

The value Killmonger can bring as a destructive card is big. His effect of destroying all one-cost cards in an instant can disrupt many strategies, such as decks that rely on one-cost cards like Ka-Zar Zoo, Thanos Control, Nebula, and more. That is why Killmonger is a must-include for most meta decks, such as the Sera Control and Sera Surfer strategies. This Kael variant of the card isn’t that grand compared to the other variants, where a lot of color and elements could be seen, but highlighting Killmonger as a dominant force with the black and white color grading and some bits of yellow shade while striking a triumphant pose is just brilliant.

2) Mysterio

Mysterio has been a beneficial tool to boost cards that rely on playing multiple cards since all the Mysterio copies are counted as separate plays. This includes Hit-Monkey and Bishop, both massive Power sources for Sera Control decks. Though his head is mostly known to be a crystal ball, this variant of the card where a much-detailed face could be seen is one of the best ones in the game. The overall purple aesthetic of the design, as well as the creepy-looking eyes in the shoulder part of Mysterio makes his presence realistic, and a must-get variant for collectors and Mysterio lovers.

1) Ultron

Ultron is a mechanical invention that became a villain in the Marvel universe. Its design is a metallic robot that can speak and launch various powers, such as releasing power blasts and flying. But one of its variants in Marvel Snap depicts Ultron as a flaming knight with a cape while sitting on a creepy throne. This design made Ultron not just a metallic robot weapon but a powerful being of its own. A sword is also shown on the bottom part of the variant, making it more majestic yet menacing. This is the best-looking card variant Marvel Snap has to offer.

