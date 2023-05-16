Marvel Snap just made it even tougher to get the best new cards

But it's easier to get the new cards you likely don't care for.

Marvel Snap is once again changing how card acquisition works, and it sure sounds like it will soon be easier to get access to underperforming new cards and more difficult to get the new ones players actually want.

In a new message on the game’s official Discord server, Second Dinner outlined some of the changes coming to Series Drops and how card acquisition will be changing, starting with today’s patch.

“We’ve seen a lot of questions and feedback about how we introduce new cards to Marvel Snap,” Second Dinner said. “With our next patch on the horizon, we’d like to share some updates about our plans to improve how you acquire new cards. Our goal over the next few months is to find ways for more people to get the chance to play with new cards, more often.”

That plan for having players enjoy new cards more often means changing how Series Drops work, including having “flexible” Series Drops and releases.

Previously, all new cards were released into Series Five, meaning players would need either 6,000 Collector’s Tokens to buy them or have a complete collection to get them from Collector’s Reserves. Now, some cards will be released directly into Series Four instead, including two next month.

“Our goal is to make all new card releases feel exciting, accessible, and impactful in Marvel Snap,” Second Dinner said. “In our future seasons, we’ll be experimenting with releasing some cards directly to Series Four – starting with two cards released to Series Four in June. We believe releasing some cards at lower Token cost will increase accessibility and excitement for new cards released each week. We’ll be listening to your feedback to find the right balance between Series Five versus Series Four card releases.”

When it comes to Series Drops, however, things are changing quite a bit, and maybe not for the better. As it has stood for months, cards have been on a schedule to release into Series Five, then drop into Series Four a few months later, and from Four to Three several months after that.

Now, some cards may drop directly from Series Five to Series Three, while some may stay within Series Five or even Four for an indeterminate amount of time, saying that “the reality is that not all cards are created equally appealing to players.”

“Going forward, we’re going to exercise more flexibility in what cards drop series and when,” Second Dinner said. “Sometimes this means preserving the Series of a card, as is the case with Thanos and Galactus. Other times this means we may drop a card from Series Five to Series Three because we simply want more people to experiment with it. We may even skip a monthly series drop entirely when the meta looks fun and healthy. These decisions will be made on a card-by-card basis based on data and player feedback instead of applying a blanket rule to all cards.”

The precedent has been set with this month’s Series Drop. Several Series Four cards dropped to Series Three, including Sentry, Silver Surfer, Dazzler, Shadow King, Sauron, and Ghost.

Sentry and Silver Surfer stayed on their normal schedule, but the others were dropped ahead of time largely due to the fact that they’re not as appealing, compared to Darkhawk and Knull, which were scheduled to drop from Series Four but are now staying there.

In short, it sounds like the best cards may not drop for a while, or at least as they used to, and underperforming cards that players may not be all that interested in, in comparison, could drop sooner than later.

