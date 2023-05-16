Marvel Snap devs explain why the game’s most hated card won’t be nerfed

The May 16 patch of Marvel Snap introduced a bunch of game and card changes, but there were no major buffs or nerfs implemented in this update aside from the ability rewording for Wave. And the game’s most hated card, in the form of Galactus, is still untouchable when it comes to a possible nerf.

Marvel Snap game designer Glenn Jones answered a question in the official Discord server of the game. Jones was asked about developer Second Dinner’s take on Galactus’ current state in the game, especially with its powerful ability to destroy two of the three locations, which has been “oppressive,” according to the user. Jones responded by saying that the other cards in Galactus decks are still not “crossing our nerf thresholds.”

“The reason he hasn’t been changed is that the deck and its cards weren’t crossing our nerf thresholds, as a losing deck played by a small number of people doesn’t qualify as oppressive, even if it can be frustrating,” Jones said.

Galactus hasn't been changed because he had weak stats, now he still has weak stats but he might be too popular so SD will consider if and how to change him.#MarvelSnap #SnapBugle pic.twitter.com/DAo4kuleLj — Marvel Snap News (@MarvelSnapBugle) May 16, 2023

But he also clarified that Second Dinner is still “exploring” possible adjustments that can be done for Galactus. It may not be that easy to be implemented, however.

“Recently, he has consistently remained too popular even with a weak win percentage, so we’re exploring potential adjustments,” Jones continued. “However, he is not a simple card to change, both from a design perspective and from a technological one. We’d rather make no change than one that accidentally makes him either stronger or unplayable, so we are exercising diligence as we figure out the best course.”

Galactus decks have been a staple in the meta because of their ability to turn games upside down in an instant, given their effect activation conditions are met. A bunch of powerful cards also synergize well with Galactus’ ability, such as Wolverine, Wave, Electro, Spider-Man, Death, and Knull. A majority of the players see the Galacus strategy as something that is not fun to play with, though, since it only plays a straightforward setup almost all of the time.

they seem to fail to recognize how incredibly antifun playing against galactus decks is — zayn (@saltyzany) May 16, 2023

As for the Marvel Snap May 16 patch, a ton of changes have been listed to be implemented gradually in the game. This includes the reduction of required cubes to rank up from 10 to seven, separate cosmetics customization for each deck, new card series drops, a “flexible series release and drop,” and the upcoming Weekend Missions. You can check the official patch notes to know more.

