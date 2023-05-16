Marvel Snap July season leak: All new cards, Phoenix Force battle pass, and more

Marvel Snap’s big monthly update for May is available now, full of card changes, bug fixes, and a whole lot more. It did not take long for data miners to crack open Snap’s newest update and finally put out some leaks for what’s currently scheduled to be coming to the game in July.

With leaks pointing to June’s season being themed around Spider-Verse characters to coincide with the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie coming out in June, fans had been in the dark about what to expect in the following month until now.

Here’s everything that data miners found in the Marvel Snap update files, currently slated to hit the game this summer, compiled by Snap.fan.

Marvel Snap July season pass: Phoenix Force

Image via Snap.fan

Marvel Snap’s July season features the X-Men, namely Jean Grey and the powerful Phoenix Force, which will be the season pass card that enters into Series Five when the season begins.

The season pass will also include a variant for Phoenix Force, along with variants for Magik and Colossus, multiple card backs, and avatars for Phoenix Force, Magik, and Colossus.

Marvel Snap Phoenix Force abilities

Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: 5 Energy, 5 Power

5 Energy, 5 Power Card text: On Reveal: Revive one of your destroyed cards and merge with it. That card can move each turn.

Marvel Snap July Series 5 cards

Image via Snap.fan Image via Snap.fan Image via Snap.fan Image via Snap.fan

According to the data mine, four new cards will be joining Series Five throughout July. Their card stats and ability text, along with their tentative release schedule, are completely subject to change.

July will feature even more mutants including Jean Grey herself, as well as Legion, Mirage, and Echo, who was featured in the Hawkeye Disney Plus series and will be getting her own series on the streaming service this year.

Jean Grey

Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: 3 Energy, 3 Power

3 Energy, 3 Power Card text: Ongoing: Players must play their first card here each turn. (if possible)

Echo

Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: 1 Energy, 2 Power

1 Energy, 2 Power Card text: After your opponent plays an Ongoing card here, remove its abilities.

Legion

Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: 5 Energy, 7 Power

5 Energy, 7 Power Card text: On Reveal: Replace each other location with this one.

Mirage

Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: 2 Energy, 2 Power

2 Energy, 2 Power Card text: On Reveal: Copy the lowest-Cost card in your opponent’s hand into your hand. Give it +2 Power.

