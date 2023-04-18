A big patch day in Marvel Snap is doubly exciting for players: While there’s new content to play on that day, there’s also undoubtedly going to be a bunch of new stuff in the files rife for data mining to see what else is coming soon to the game.

Another upcoming Marvel Snap season has been data mined from the game’s April 18 patch and it’s been compiled by Marvel Snap Zone. Fans of Spider-Man, or any of the spider-people from his universe, for that matter, will be very excited for June.

Here’s everything that was found in the files for the upcoming June 2023 season in Marvel Snap, keeping in mind that everything is subject to change before full release.

Marvel Snap June 2023 leak: Spider-Verse

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The season pass for June 2023 is centered around the characters from the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse animated movie, which is set to release on June 2. The accompanying season for Snap will likely begin the following Monday evening, June 5.

According to the data mine, the pass will contain the Ghost-Spider card, Spider-Verse variants for Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Ghost-Spider, avatars for all three of the variants, and card backs featuring Ghost-Spider and Spider-Man 2099.

Marvel Snap June 2023 battle pass card: Ghost-Spider

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Card stats: 2 Energy, 3 Power

2 Energy, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: The last card you played moves here.

The battle pass card for June 2023 is Ghost-Spider, also known as Spider-Gwen. This is Gwen Stacey as her own Spider-Verse character, as seen in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse movies.

Ghost-Spider will be a much-needed immediate boon to move decks and cards like Human Torch, Vulture, Dagger, and any other character that benefits from being moved.

Marvel Snap June 2023 Series 5 cards

Spider-Ham

Card stats: 1 Energy, 1 Power

1 Energy, 1 Power Card text: On Reveal: Transform the highest-cost card in your opponent’s hand into a Pig, keeping its Power and Cost.

Spider-Man 2099

Card stats: 4 Energy, 5 Power

4 Energy, 5 Power Card text: The first time this moves to a location, destroy an enemy card there.

Silk

Card stats: 2 Energy, 5 Power

2 Energy, 5 Power Card text: After ANY card is played here, this moves to another location.

The Spider-Verse saga continues with the new Series Five cards that will be added all throughout the month of June on each Tuesday. The lovable Spider-Ham, the menacing Spider-Man 2099, and Korean-American superhero Silk will round out the month of the spider. Several variants for each of the new cards were also found in the data-mined files.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.