Marvel Snap just made it so much easier to get new cards when they’re added to the game

At long last, it will be way easier to obtain the newest Marvel Snap cards as they’re added to the game every week.

One of the big changes in April 18’s Snap update, other than long-awaited nerfs to Shuri and Leech, is some big tweaks to how the game’s Token Shop will work moving forward. And it has massive implications for how players will obtain new Series Five cards.

“When a new Series 5 card is released, it will be immediately featured in its own section for its first week in Marvel Snap,” Second Dinner said in today’s patch notes. “Once you buy the Weekly Spotlight card, this section will be hidden until the next new card is released. If you want the newest cards at release, here’s what you’ve been waiting for!”

Previously, players hoping to obtain the newest card would either need to get really lucky out of a Collector’s Reserve on the Collection Level track or collect every single other card in the game and then also need to get really lucky from a Collector’s Reserve.

One of the main community complaints about Marvel Snap for months has been how difficult or costly it is to obtain the newest cards in the game, even for those who have spent lots of money on the free-to-play title. This change directly addresses that, and while players will still need to hoard Collector’s Tokens to grab the cards, it’s way better than it was before.

The Token Shop now also includes two other sections. One is for purchasing Ultimate Variants of cards, which are purely cosmetic, and the other will now be just for Series Four and Series Five cards alone.

“This section functions nearly the same as previously, but only features Series Four and Series Five cards,” Second Dinner said. “This section will feature a card you don’t own from all currently available Series Four/Five cards and rotates every eight hours. Series Five cards will be added to this section once they leave the Weekly Spotlight.”

Marvel Snap’s “Animals Assemble” season is ongoing now.