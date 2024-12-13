Marvel Rivals devs take 2 intense approaches to cheater bans most other studios don’t

Marvel Rivals seems to be doing everything right just a week after its release, but the way it handles banned cheaters is one that everyone can agree with.

As a competitive, free-to-play shooter, Marvel Rivals was bound to end up getting invaded by cheaters using hacks like aimbots and wall-hacks eventually. And, of course, it has been. But NetEase Games handles the bans in an exceptional and hilarious way.

not only do they name the cheater but they ban them for 10 years LMAO https://t.co/EBFaCo2Awn pic.twitter.com/c75ppBZSU3 — Venta (@ventafps) December 12, 2024

As seen in the social media posts above, when the developer bans a player it has found is cheating, it names them to the players who reported them to let them know that their report was justified. Not only that, but it shows just how long the ban lasts for. And according to the images, at least one player was banned for an entire decade. That’s right, it will be 10 whole years until that player (or at least that account) will be able to play Marvel Rivals again. We’re willing to bet they will have moved on by then.

Most players won’t be able to deny that this approach to banning cheaters is a solid one, and one that should be adopted across the industry. Hackers ruin online games for many players, regardless of if they are free-to-play or not, and should be raked over the coals of the ban fires for eternity.

And while 10 years isn’t an actual eternity, it may as well be.

Letting players know that someone they reported has been banned isn’t new, but naming them and revealing the length of the ban is a lovely touch and good addition to the process. Odds are, the account name is a throwaway one anyway, but it will confirm to the player who reported them that they did the right thing and encourage them to stay vigilant.

And if the cheaters keep getting banned, that just lets the rest of us focus on climbing up the Competitive ranks and building out our roster of Duelist mains.

