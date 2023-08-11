Powers and abilities come in different forms in the Marvel universe, and therefore in Marvel Snap. This includes the power of using the voice as a weapon to unleash some destructive shockwaves to beat enemies. One Marvel character, namely Blackagar Boltagon, also known as Black Bolt, is probably considered the most popular user of this power, and that power is also utilized in his best decks.

A member of the Inhumans and the ruler of their home known as Attilan, Black Bolt has been regarded as one of the most powerful male heroes in the Marvel universe. In Marvel Snap, he possesses an ability which can provide a certain disadvantage for the opponent, as well as having a great stat line.

Here are the best Black Bolt decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Black Bolt abilities, explained

Black Bolt is a five-cost, seven-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your opponent’s hand.” His effect is not much of a game-changer in Marvel Snap. Rather, it is used as a good tech effect to get rid of a possible instrumental card for the opponent, especially if they use decks that complete multiple plays on turn six such as Sera Control, Sera Surfer, and Bounce.

Black Bolt is here. Screengrab via Dot Esports

Players can get Black Bolt as a series three card once they reach at least Collection Level 486. He can also be acquired as the free series three card on the regular rotation on the Token Shop every start of the season.

Strategy and best combos for Black Bolt decks in Marvel Snap

The card that heavily benefits from Black Bolt’s effect is Stature. Their combo paved the way for Stature Shark to become a top meta deck, which revolves around playing cards with great effects and good Power to fill locations with enough total Power consistently.

When a card is discarded from you opponent’s hand, the five-cost, six-Power Stature would then cost one during the next turn. Black Bolt on turn five can give players a chance to play a one-cost, six-Power Stature on turn six while playing other strong cards such as Darkhawk, Enchantress, and Shang-Chi.

The best Black Bolt decks in Marvel Snap

Stature Shark

Stature Shark is a beast. Screengrab via Snap.fan

As mentioned, Black Bolt works well with Stature, and a deck where their combo is a core strategy has proven to be one of the staple decks in the current meta. This Stature deck focuses on playing cards with a toolbox of abilities which can cater to the current board situation of the opponent, but will eventually be converted as offense for your side in the late game.

Aside from the Black Bolt and Stature combo, the other main offensive strategy in this deck is the Darkhawk and Korg/Rock Slide synergy. Darkhawk is known to be a potential massive Power source with a relatively cheap cost (especially if Zabu is present) thanks to his ability to gain plus two Power for every card in your opponent’s deck. Korg and Rock Slide can help you make Darkhawk’s ability more consistent since the both of them give rocks to your opponent’s deck.

Iron Lad is also included in the deck since he is a great four-cost, six-Power card that can copy the text of your top card once he is revealed in a location. For added control and disruptive prowess, you can play the likes of Spider-Ham, which removes the text of the highest-cost card in your opponent’s hand, Jeff the Baby Landshark, which can be played anywhere, Killmonger, which destroys all one-cost cards, Shang-Chi, which destroys all nine-Power cards on the opponent’s side of the location where you play him, and Enchantress, which removes all Ongoing abilities of cards on the location where she is placed.

Win condition cards for this deck

There is no definite game-winner in this deck. But aside from Black Bolt, the cards that make this deck’s winning image more consistent are:

Stature

Darkhawk

Rock Slide

Iron Lad

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Jeff the Baby Landshark

The Black Bolt and Stature combo, as well as Darkhawk, are your main offensive engines for the deck. Finishing the game using those cards as your Power sources is the most ideal scenario. Though, it will always depend on the situation of the board, so it is a must to adjust on whatever effects are present in the game (may it be from cards or locations).

Rock Slide boosts Darkhawk’s ability significantly while also giving a decent five-Power boost to a location. Iron Lad is a great turn four play, while the trinity of Shang-Chi, Enchantress, and Jeff can provide surprising control effects which can add more offense for your side.

Black Bolt Control

This deck is an unexpected menace. Image via Snap.fan

Another deck where Black Bolt can be used is in this control deck. The strategy of this deck focuses on manipulating and disrupting your opponent’s deck, hand, and cards in order to boost some of your units’ Power, as well as gaining advantages which can be converted to offense for your side.

The Black Bolt and Stature combo is still present in this deck. Though, for added offensive options, you can add Devil Dinosaur, which gains plus two Power for each card in your hand. Its best buddy, Moon Girl, is also included to duplicate your hand card,s which can significantly boost Devil Dino’s Power.

The Collector can be used as another Power source since he can gain plus one Power every time a card enters your hand (except from the deck). For added control advantages, you can include Spider-Ham, Cable, which draws the top card of your opponent’s deck, Master Mold, which gives two Sentinel copies to your opponent’s hand upon playing, Baron Mordo, which lets your opponent draw a card while making it a six-cost unit, and Legion, which is a good five-cost, eight-Power card that can turn locations into the location where you play him.

Cap off the deck with Kitty Pryde, which stacks plus one Power every time you return her to your hand (a great booster for The Collector), and Quinjet, which lowers the cost of cards in your hand that did not start in your deck by one.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Devil Dinosaur

Legion

The Collector

Kitty Pryde

Aside from Black Bolt, Devil Dinosaur is the focal point of you offense. As for Legion, he is a steady eight-Power card that can be used to take advantage of a single location, as well as providing that possible unpredictability to the opponent.

The combo of The Collector and Kitty Pryde can also be another alternative Power source since you can stack Power for both cards.

