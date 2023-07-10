In the Marvel universe, the X-Men was established as one of the top factions comprised of humans with genetically-evolved abilities known as “mutants.” One of those mutants is Jean Grey, who is finally making her way to Marvel Snap as part of the new cards that will be released in the “Rise of the Phoenix” season.

Jean Grey is considered, if not the most powerful, one of the most powerful mutants to ever exist. She is a telepath who can do telepathic abilities using her mind. This includes telekinesis, telepathy, and a lot more. She was also the first host of the Phoenix Force, which is one of the most powerful and destructive supernatural entities in the whole Marvel universe.

And we have the best Jean Grey decks in Marvel Snap. Here they are.

Marvel Snap Jean Grey abilities, explained

Jean Grey is a three-cost, three-Power card with the ability that reads “Ongoing: Players must play their first card here each turn (if possible).” On paper, she does not have a game-changing ability that may turn matches upside down in an instant, as well as having huge Power for her cost. But when used correctly, Jean Grey’s control prowess can be a tool to build up Power for your side of the location.

One of the strongest mutants is finally arriving in Marvel Snap. Image via Second Dinner

Once she is available in the game, Jean Grey will be a series five card, meaning players can get her by spending 6,000 tokens in the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop. It is still not confirmed when will she be dropping down to series four, so you need to spend quite a lot of tokens to get her.

Strategy and best combos for Jean Grey decks in Marvel Snap

On paper, Jean Grey has a general effect that can be used on almost any deck. She does not have a combo-based ability which can only be specific for a certain type of deck, as well as for a specific mechanic. There are some cards, however, that could best work with her, especially to maximize her Ongoing ability.

Some of the cards that greatly boost Jean Grey’s Power include Silver Surfer. Putting her in a Silver Surfer deck with Sera can be the most viable option for Jean at the moment since her control ability can force the opponent to lock a location quickly. The Silver Surfer boost on three-cost cards can then be game-changing, especially if you put a handful of three-cost cards in your Jean Grey location.

Another strategy where Jean can be included is in a Guardians of the Galaxy deck. Most of the Guardian cards gain Power if a card is played on the same location where they are placed. With Jean forcing both players to put their cards to the location where she is placed every turn gives you the advantage of stacking your Guardians cards there while potentially gaining a ton of Power in the process.

Jean Grey can also work well in Move decks, especially if you manage to play Phoenix Force on turn five and reviving Multiple Man. A Heimdall play on the Jean location can help you spread multiple nine-Power Multiple Man copies on your locations.

Related: Best Phoenix Force decks in Marvel Snap

The best Jean Grey decks in Marvel Snap

Sera Surfer

Nova Goose Brood Silver Surfer Storm Jean Grey Juggernaut Shadow King Killmonger Polaris Maximus Sera

As mentioned, putting Jean Grey in a Sera Surfer deck is the current best option for her to play with in the game. The consistency of this deck to gain a lot of Power in the late game is a great pair for Jean’s control ability, especially if you can set up a locked location while gaining access to surprise plays in the final turn.

A Silver Surfer deck becomes a lot more powerful with Sera since she can pave the way for her user to execute the multiple miracle plays on turn six, including playing three three-cost cards all in the same turn.

Some of the three-cost cards that can be included alongside Jean and Silver Surfer in this deck include Storm and Juggernaut for lockdown purposes, Shadow King and Polaris for added control, Maximus and Brood for Power, and the popular Killmonger play with Nova for an added Power boost in the late game.

Goose can also be added since it can be a pseudo lockdown card, preventing both players to play four-cost or higher cards.

Win condition cards for this deck

There is no definite game-winner or finisher for this deck, but there are cards that can help you make this deck’s winning image consistent, and these are:

Silver Surfer

Sera

Juggernaut

Shadow King

Polaris

Goose

Silver Surfer is the heart, while Sera is the soul of this deck. The potential outplays you can do in the final turn every time you can play Sera on turn five can be limitless, especially if you know how to maximize your three-cost cards to the fullest while boosted by Silver Surfer in the end.

Juggernaut, Shadow King, and Polaris can all be used to surprise your opponent’ setup and created Power for their cards. As for Goose, pairing her with Jean Grey can prevent the opponent from playing four-cost or higher cards from turn four onwards.

Power of the Guardians

Kitty Pryde Nebula Rocket Raccoon Star-Lord Jean Grey Wave Groot Drax Gamora Blue Marvel Doctor Doom Odin

Jean Grey can also work wonders in a Guardians deck. Her ability to force both players to play in a single location can potentially boost the Guardians’ Power in the process, possibly guaranteeing you a win in at least one location.

The Guardians cards that you can put in this deck are Rocket Raccoon, Star-Lord, Groot, Drax, and Gamora. Nebula, on the other hand, can also force your opponent to play cards on the location where you place her, creating some sort of diversion especially if Jean Grey is not on the Nebula location while staking Power on the former.

Kitty Pryde can be included to give you another alternative Power source option, especially if you would be able to spam her bounce and power stacking ability. Cap off the deck with generic yet great strategies, such as the Blue Marvel boost, as well as the DoomWave with Odin trick.

Win condition cards for this deck

Just like the first Jean Grey deck, there is no definite game-winning card for this deck. But the cards that can help you get those cubes are:

All Guardians cards

Nebula

Kitty Pryde

Wave

Doctor Doom

Odin

All of the Guardians cards synergize well with Jean Grey which can then convert to a win on a single location already. Nebula and Kitty Pryde can be your Power boosters on the other locations, especially since both of these cards are cheap.

As for the alternative late-game strategy of the deck, the DoomWave package helps you spread units on all the locations, making some sort of a misdirection for the opponent since Jean forces both players to play cards on her location as long as it is not yet full.

About the author