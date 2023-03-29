Best Kitty Pryde decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

Kitty Pryde, the girl who walks through walls, is now available in Snap.

The new card added to Marvel Snap could be the start of an investment in a niche archetype—bounce decks. As soon as players start acquiring the new card, it will be necessary to build the best Kitty Pryde decks in Marvel Snap.

Even players who are unable to add Shadowcat to their collections will want to know their play patterns so they don’t lose too many cubes to the new card.

Kitty Pryde card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Kitty Pryde is a one-cost card with zero Power. Its effect is as follows: “You can return this to your hand to gain +2 Power.”

It is available in Series Five, accessed from collection level 486 or above. It can also be found in the Marvel Snap Token Shop, as long as the player does not have it in their collection, for 6,000 Collectors Tokens.

As the first card with a manual return-to-hand effect, its mechanics are groundbreaking for Marvel Snap. Fortunately, the developers at Second Dinner have already shared the most relevant instructions on how the card works.

Players can return Kitty Pryde to their hand once per turn. As long as it starts the turn on the board, you can return it to your hand and then play it again in the same turn. Using other card or location effects to return Kitty Pryde to the hand does not increase its Power and the only way to undo the player’s actions with the card is to use the “Undo All Actions” button accessed by tapping the energy meter.

Strategy and best combos for Kitty Pryde decks in Marvel Snap

Cards that have the best synergy with Kitty Pryde include:

Angela

Bishop

The Collector

Beast

Kitty Pryde’s unique effect puts her in a place with a lot of possibilities. Some of the best interactions are with Angela, Bishop, and The Collector. Both of these cards can have their Power increased multiple times in conjunction with Kitty Pryde, mainly due to its low cost and ability to return to the hand, freeing up space on the board in the process.

To perfect these interactions, the player can use Beast to reduce Kitty Pryde’s cost to zero. That way it can be played every turn without preventing the player from using other cards.

Kitty Pryde also allows the player to trick opponents. It is possible, for example, to draw it into the hand to play Killmonger, that way the player does not lose their one-cost card while they can destroy an opposing Sunspots. If Kitty Pryde is in the same location as a negative Power card, it’s easy to pull her into your hand while playing Viper to send the bad card to your opponent. And finally, it is possible to return Kitty Pryde to the hand to open space to activate Galactus’ effect.

The best Kitty Pryde decks in Marvel Snap

While bounce decks are the most favored by the arrival of the new card, players will be able to discover new strategies for playing Kitty Pryde as more people unlock the card.

Kitty Pryde bounce

Win condition cards in this deck

The player should consider snapping if several of the following cards have been drawn:

Kitty Pryde

Beast

Angela

Adding Kitty Pryde to the bounce archetype is the most obvious choice. Its effect of gaining Power when returning to the hand is a great combination to use along with Beast and many of the low-cost cards in the deck to be able to gain Power from Bast.

The cards that can accumulate the most Power for win locations are Angela, Devil Dinosaur, and Kitty Pryde. After them, The Collector and Bishop also manage to accumulate a fair amount of Power.

This deck has a lot of versatility even with a well-defined game pattern, marked by the use and reuse of low-cost cards that can accumulate Power or hinder the opponent.

Kitty Pryde control

Win condition cards in this deck

The player should consider snapping if several of the following cards have been drawn:

Kitty Pryde

Angela

Sera

Valkyrie

Sera’s control deck also welcomes Kitty Pryde with open arms, mainly because it’s common for rounds with energy to spare thanks to her reactive playstyle.

It is common for the reactive playstyle of control decks with Sera to leave a few turns with energy left over. Energy that can be very well used by Kitty Pryde whenever possible. Killmonger, Shang-Chi, and Enchantress form a trio that can counter almost any opposing strategy.

Angela and Bishop are a powerful duo when paired with Sera that allows for multiple cards to be played in the final turns. Additionally, Valkyrie is an amazing finisher when played alongside Kitty Pryde on the final turn without the initiative.

Kitty Pryde and Valkyrie

Win condition cards in this deck

The player should consider snapping if several of the following cards have been drawn:

Kitty Pryde

Daredevil

Professor X

Valkyrie

This is a version of the deck more focused on making use of Valkyrie’s mechanics and location control, mainly with the combination of Daredevil and Professor X, or even Spider-Man and Professor X. The second location can easily be controlled using Valkyrie and Kitty Pryde on the final turn, provided other cards have been played there previously.

Thanks to Valkyrie’s effect, many of the low-cost cards don’t have to worry about Power or effects other than Ongoing, as is the case with Wasp, Yellow Jacket, and even Adam Warlock.

Whenever it is possible to play Bast on turn one, it is possible to get an extra Power on most cards in the deck. The card with the highest possible Power is Angela when combined with Kitty Pryde.

How to counter Kitty Pryde decks in Marvel Snap

Despite being a little more difficult, it is possible to destroy Kitty Pryde with Killmonger, as it costs one. Possibly the best way to do this is with a control deck and using Killmonger on the final turn without initiative.

Since its effect is neither Ongoing nor On Reveal, there is no card that can prevent it from happening directly, except Leech, but for that, the player needs to play it while Kitty Pryde is in the opponent’s hand. Even then it may be too late.