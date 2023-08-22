Best X-23 decks in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap‘s season this August, known as “Big in Japan,” revolves around Wolverine’s story arc when he arrived in the Land of the Rising Sun. With the season comes new cards that are related to the theme of the season, with X-23 one such addition to the popular card game.

X-23, who goes by the name Laura Kinney, is a powerful Wolverine clone who eventually became Wolverine’s adopted daughter. Just like his father, she possesses various powers and abilities, such as fast healing and regeneration, superhuman strength, speed, and her iconic claws which serve as her main weapon in combat. In Marvel Snap, she is another destroy and discard staple which gives a certain advantage if affected by these mechanics.

Marvel Snap X-23 abilities, explained

X-23 is a one-cost, two-Power card with the ability that reads “When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random location and you get +1 Energy next turn.” Like Wolverine, X-23 regenerates when she is discarded or destroyed. However, unlike Wolverine, she can be spammed more often since the utility of gaining one energy that she can provide could be game-changing, especially as a match runs long.

Another sacrificial lamb to gain energy is here. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Once X-23 is available in Marvel Snap, she will be released as a series five card. You can get her by either purchasing her from the Weekly Spotlight of the Token Shop for 6,000 tokens or by opening Spotlight Caches from your Collection Level since she will be a part of the four-card pool rotation from Aug. 21 to 28.

Strategy and best combos for X-23 decks in Marvel Snap

X-23’s effect will be triggered once she is discarded or destroyed. So, to do this, you will need cards that enable those mechanics to bring out her true potential in the game.

For those opting into a discard strategy, you can use X-23 alongside cards that let you discard cards from your hand. This includes Blade, Colleen Wing, Lady Sif, Moon Knight, Swordmaster, and MODOK. All of these cards enable the discard mechanic throughout different stages of the match, so be wise in the timing of playing them to ensure X-23’s effect will be activated.

If you wish to destroy X-23 to let her ability take effect, you can use cards like Carnage, Venom, Killmonger, Deathlok, Arnim Zola, and Destroyer. Destroying her multiple times mean that you can stack energy from X-23 as many times as possible.

The best X-23 decks in Marvel Snap

X-23 Destroy

X-23 is finally home. Screenshot via Snap.fan

X-23 is a great fit for a Destroy deck. This is the standard version of the deck which revolves around destroying cards in the early to mid-game to gain card advantage and eventually overcome your opponent in the final few turns.

Aside from X-23, some of the other cards in this deck that benefit from being destroyed include Power gainers such as Deadpool and Wolverine. As for Daken, his created card Muramasa Shard doubles Daken’s current Power when it gets destroyed or discarded. For your destroy enablers, you can add the likes of Carnage, Venom, and Deathlok.

For a bit of control and setup disruption you can add Shang-Chi, who can destroy all of your opponent’s cards with nine or more Power on the location where you play him. Cap off the deck with your late-game finishers such as Arnim Zola, who can destroy a card and place a copy of it on the other two locations, Knull, who gains the total Power of all destroyed cards in the game (both from you and your opponent), Destroyer, who is a last resort card with 15-Power in exchange for destroying all of your cards, and Death, who is an eight-cost, 12-Power card that costs one less for each destroyed card in the game (both from you and your opponent).

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Daken

Arnim Zola

Destroyer

Knull

Death

Shang-Chi

Daken’s potential power-doubling ability from the Muramasa Shard makes him a massive Power source for the deck. Combine with Arnim Zola to give your side two Daken copies with further Power doubling when the Muramasa Shard gets destroyed.

Destroyer, Knull, and Death are your go-to massive Power sources in the late game. Shang-Chi, on the other hand, provides the location disruption and destruction effect which can boost Knull’s Power and lower Death’s cost in the process.

X-23 Discard

Discard is a proven and tested staple in the meta. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Another way of utilizing X-23’s energy regeneration effect is by putting her in a discard deck. This version of the deck takes a newer form compared to the standard discard deck with a couple of new additions.

To enable the discard mechanic, you can add cards such as Colleen Wing, Lady Sif, and MODOK. All of these cards allow you to discard cards at various stages of the game, so be wise about when you should use them since they have one-time On Reveal effects to do so.

Aside from X-23 and Daken’s Muramasa Shard, the cards that benefit from being discarded in this deck include Swarm and Apocalypse. The former adds two copies of itself when discarded but becomes a zero-cost, three-Power card, while the latter is a six-cost, eight-Power card that stacks plus four Power every time it is discarded.

Morbius is another great pick for the deck since he has an Ongoing ability to gain plus-two Power for each card you discarded in the game. The combo of Storm and Dracula is also beneficial thanks to their location lockdown and Power gaining strategy which can already give you a win in one location if done correctly.

Top off the deck with Captain Marvel who secures a winnable location to lock in your win once and for all.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Storm

Dracula

Apocalypse

America Chavez

Daken

Captain Marvel

Storm and Dracula’s combo is almost a must-play in every game since it can almost guarantee you a win in the flooded location, especially if you manage to keep and discard either Apocalypse or America Chavez by the end of the game.

Daken is another great alternative Power source since the Muramasa Shard can double his current Power when discarded. As for Captain Marvel, she can instantly assist in winning a location at the end of the game, even if it’s a flooded location by Storm or any other unplayable location.

