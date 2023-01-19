Best Venom decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

One of the most infamous and dangerous villains in the Marvel universe is Venom. This specimen from space has the ability to grant its host supernatural strength and protection, making Spider-man’s life harder than ever.

In Marvel Snap, Venom is depicted as a card that harnesses its power by sacrificing other units. Its ability reads as: “On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to these cards.” This has the potential to make Venom a massive offensive option if played right, and a deck centering around it can be an option you can build in the game.

Here are the best Venom decks in Marvel Snap.

Venom/Carnage/Apocalypse Destroy and Discard Deck

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Since Venom relies on its destruction mechanic to gain bonus power points, a deck build focusing on gaining advantages while destroying your own cards is your best option. But Venom is only one card, and the chances of getting it out on the field are still uncertain. So, incorporating Venom with another offensive engine that depends on being destroyed can work, such as the Nova/Carnage combo.

In the Marvel universe, Carnage is an offspring of Venom, which is even more powerful. In Marvel Snap, its ability reads as: “On Reveal: Destroy your other cards here. +2 Power for each destroyed.” In a way, you have a second Venom in your deck by adding Carnage, so this just makes your strategy more consistent. Also, including Nova, which gives plus one power point to all of your cards in the field when it is destroyed can further boost your offensive prowess, making the deck more punishing to your opponent.

As for the cards that benefit from being destroyed, you can include the likes of Bucky Barnes, which turns into a more powerful Winter Soldier, Wolverine, which instantly resurrects to another location, and Sabretooth, which returns to your hand as a cost-zero, four power card. Deadpool is a great addition since it can return to your hand with double its power when destroyed. Blade can also be a good target for Venom since it is a cost one, three power card that lets you discard a card when played.

For your late-game finishers, Apocalypse can be your main offensive option. Its ability reads as: “When you discard this from your hand, put it back with +4 Power.” Cards like Blade, Lady Sif, and Sword Master can let you discard cards from your hand and can target Apocalypse for its potential power boost. Blue Marvel is also a great option since it can grant plus one power to all of your cards in the field.

The key to using this deck is to know when to play your cards, since setting up Venom, Carnage, and even Apocalypse might take some time to have their power boosts fully maximized. But once you are able to pull these combos, it can easily give you an offensive board up until the late game.

Venom/Death Destruction

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

If you want a more risky but explosive deck that utilizes the destruction mechanic, you can include more late-game finishers that can produce potential massive power boosters on your locations.

Aside from the classic Nova/Carnage combo and Deadpool that benefits from being destroyed, which could turn into a potential massive power source in the late game, you can put the cost nine, 12 power card, Death. Its ability reads as: “Costs one less for each card destroyed this game.” If you put Death in a deck that relies on destroying your own cards, it can be one of your best options for the late game given its stats and ability.

In terms of being unpredictable in the late game, you can put Arnim Zola, which destroys a card in the location you played it but summons a copy of that target into your other locations. With this effect, you can target either Venom, Carnage, Deadpool, or Death to potentially boost your other locations in the late game, which can disrupt how your opponent reacted to the location where you originally placed either one of those cards.

As for the other cards in the deck, you can put Bucky Barnes, Killmonger which destroys all one-cost cards for additional destruction, Hulk Buster, which merges itself to a random card on the location where it is placed, Deathlok, which destroys all other cards on the location where you played it, Typhoid Mary, which is a cost four, 10 power card that gives minus one power point to all of your other cards, and Taskmaster, which copies the Power of the last card you played (including bonus power boosts).

The key to using this deck is to properly set up your late game for the explosive plays you can potentially pull off. Death heavily relies on the destruction mechanic of Venom, Carnage, Killmonger, and Deathlok. So, it is important to have different backup plans thanks to Taskmaster and Arnim Zola if you can’t seem to reach your desired lowered cost for Death.

Venom deck staple cards

Here are the staple cards you should play in an Apocalypse deck along with their effects:

Nova – When this is destroyed, give your cards +1 Power.

Deadpool – When this is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the Power.

Bucky Barnes – When this is destroyed, create the Winter Soldier in its place.

Carnage – On Reveal: Destroy your other cards here. +2 Power for each card destroyed.

How to counter Venom decks

Since Venom has an On Reveal ability, Cosmo can directly counter its effect since it can shut down all On Reveal abilities on the location where it is placed. It can also prevent Carnage from activating its effect, making the deck inefficient in terms of the destruction mechanic.

Also, since it will require a lot of setup to pull your combos, especially the Death variant of the Venom deck, lockdown decks like Professor X and Spider-Man can disrupt your strategy.