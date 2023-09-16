The Marvel Universe is packed with unusual creatures. Among them is the Brood: One of the most disturbing, annoying, and powerful species in the universe that shows insectoids are a dominant force to be reckoned with.

Antagonists of the X-Men, the Brood reproduces to spread its swarm and establish its insectoid civilization. Fittingly, in Marvel Snap, Brood can quickly swarm a location with lots of units.

Here are the best Brood decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Brood abilities, explained

Brood is a three-Cost, two-Power card with an ability that reads “On Reveal: Add two Broodlings to this location with the same Power.” It can rapidly fill up one location, but bear in mind that the Broodings are vanilla cards with no abilities. This can be a blessing in disguise, though, and you should use it to your advantage.

Brood is a series three card, so you can get it once you reach at least Collection Level 486. That said, you can also get Brood as your free season pass card whenever the season rotation takes place, so be ready, and check out our best Brood decks if you want to win games in Marvel Snap.

Strategy and best combos for Brood decks in Marvel Snap

Brood works best as a location swarmer to quickly fill up one location. Additionally, Broodlings copy Brood’s power, so if you buff Brood, you can efficiently gain a huge power boost at one location. Marvel Snap has lots of cards that will help you get the most out of swarming a location with Broodlings.

Patriot works well with Brood. He gives plus two Power to your cards without abilities: Since Broodlings are vanilla cards, Patriot boosts the two clones for a total of four extra Power.

Absorbing Man can copy Brood’s On Reveal ability, making a total of four Broodlings in two separate locations. This is powerful with Patriot, as well as with Mystique, who can copy Patriot’s Ongoing ability to give the Broodlings six Power each. On top of this, Blue Marvel’s ability to give plus one Power to all of your cards on the board is also helpful.

Additionally, Brood is effective in Sera Surfer decks. Its swarming ability can give you a total of three three-cost cards, making Silver Surfer’s three-Power boost for your three-cost cards more impactful. Forge, on the other hand, gives an extra three Power to the next card you play—and since Broodlings copy Brood’s power, this can be a devastating combo.

Related Best Alioth decks in Marvel Snap

The best Brood decks in Marvel Snap

Sera Surfer

Sera Surfer is a staple in the Marvel Snap meta. Screengrab via Snap.fan

Brood helps Sera Surfer decks swarm locations with lots of three-cost cards. This deck includes a variety of additional three-cost units that work well against almost any other deck in the game, while building up for a massive turn six play.

Sera enables multiple miracle plays on turn six thanks to her ability to lower the cost of cards in your hand by one. This can enable you to play three three-cost cards on your last turn, including Silver Surfer to give a plus two Power boost to your three-cost units.

Aside from Brood and Silver Surfer, other three-cost cards worth using include the following: Rogue can steal one of your opponent’s Ongoing abilities; Cosmo prevents On Reveal abilities from triggering; Storm and Juggernaut are a great combo for location lock and disruption; Killmonger destroys one-cost cards on both sides, including Nova for another potential Power boost to your cards; Spider-Man offers excellent location disruption thanks to his movement ability; and Maximus is a solid three-Cost, seven-Power card.

Top off the deck with Goose for its pseudo-lockdown effect, as it prevents both players from playing cards that cost four or more at its location.

Win condition cards

The cards that contribute most to the deck’s win condition are:

Silver Surfer

Sera

Storm

Juggernaut

Rogue

Silver Surfer and Sera are the heart and soul of this deck, so it should always be your priority to play them in every game. As for the Storm and Juggernaut combo, you can use them to secure a guaranteed win on at least one of the locations. Rogue, on the other hand, can be a game-changer, especially if your opponent plays cards with Ongoing abilities that can create massive Power spikes, like Devil Dinosaur and Darkhawk.

Brood Patriot

The Brood and Absorbing Man combo with Patriot can be dangerous. Screengrab via Snap.fan

Brood synergizes excellently with Patriot, so it makes sense to build a deck around this combo. The deck’s goal is simple: Fill up locations with vanilla cards that you can boost with Patriot in the late game to potentially outpower your opponent at all locations.

Aside from Brood, other cards that can create vanilla units include Mister Sinister and Doctor Doom. Forge potentially provides a plus three Power boost to either of the cards that can create vanilla units, while Absorbing Man can help swarm the locations with more units thanks to his copying ability.

You can also include Cosmo to counter On Reveal strategies, and Wave to disrupt decks that aim to execute multiple plays in a single turn. Iron Lad is also a great inclusion: It’s a four-Cost, six-Power card that can copy the text of the top card of your deck, and it can help you spawn even more units if it targets cards like Brood.

The deck also runs Iron Man and Blue Marvel for the extra Power, and America Chavez—a six-cost, nine-Power card that you always draw on turn six—to improve your draw consistency.

Win condition cards

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Patriot

Blue Marvel

Absorbing Man

Doctor Doom

America Chavez

Patriot and Blue Marvel are the main Power boosters for the deck, while Absorbing Man is a great tech card that can help you swarm locations even more. Doctor Doom’s six-Cost, five-Power Doombots are a major help too, since his vanilla units have decent Power already. America Chavez can also serve as a backup turn six play if you just need to secure a win on one location.

About the author