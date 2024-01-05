Marvel Snap’s January season, Planet Hulk, is a first of many. Not only is it the first season of 2024, it’s also the first season to introduce two new cards on its first day. Aside from the season pass card, Skaar, Caiera also debuted in Marvel Snap as a new series five card.

In the Marvel universe, Caiera is the mother of Skaar and the wife of Bruce Banner—also known as the Hulk. She has the ability to channel an energy force native to the planet Sakaar called the Old Power, as well as superhuman strength, stamina, and durability. Caiera is a useful support card in Marvel Snap, especially for protecting your other units.

Here are the best Caiera decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Caiera abilities, explained

Caiera is a three-Cost, four-Power card with an ability that reads “Ongoing: Your 1 and 6-Cost cards can’t be destroyed.” As a standalone card, Caiera’s stat line is a decent location-booster but nothing extraordinary. What makes it so playable is its ability to protect your one and six-Cost cards, which are prone to the destruction abilities of Kilmonger and Shang-Chi, respectively.

Hulk’s wife is a force to be reckoned with. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can add Caiera to your collection as a series five card, meaning you’ll need to spend 6,000 Tokens to buy her from the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop. Caiera is also part of the four-card pool of the Spotlight Caches rotation from Jan. 2 to 9, so save and use your Tokens or Credits to get your own copy of Caiera.

Strategy and best combos for Caiera decks in Marvel Snap

Caiera has a general effect that prevents your one and six-Cost cards from being destroyed by card and location effects. It works not just on the location where Caiera is placed, but on all of your one and six-Cost cards at all three locations. This makes her a powerful protection card for every one and six-Cost card available in Marvel Snap.

One of the best strategies where Caeira can be used is in a Thanos deck. Here, it can protect the one-Cost Infinity Stones added to your deck by the Mad Titan. Caiera also prevents your six-Cost cards from being destroyed, which is another benefit. This also means Caeira is ideal for Ramp decks that use multiple high-Cost cards with high Power.

Ka-Zar Zoo decks that focus on putting out as many one-Cost cards as possible, which can be boosted by Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel, are also another great strategy where Caiera can fit. The protection it can give to your cards is significant, especially if your opponent is running Killmonger.

The best Caiera decks in Marvel Snap

Caeira Thanos

More protection for Thanos and his comrades. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Thanos has been one of the most-used cards in Marvel Snap since it was released in 2022. The Mad Titan’s ability to add the Infinity Stones to your deck, combined with the old-yet-reliable Lockjaw strategy, is now more consistent once again thanks to Caiera.

The six Infinity Stones that Thanos puts in your deck have different utility effects that give you gain certain advantages, like giving additional energy, drawing cards, inflicting negative Power to your opponent’s cards, changing a location, and more. The Infinity Stones also synergize excellently with Lockjaw, which switches itself with a random card from your deck.

Some of the best high-Cost and high-Power cards that Lockjaw can retrieve from your deck (regardless of their Costs) are Vision (for movement), Blob (for potential massive Power), She-Hulk and Skaar (for stable Power and changeable Costs), and Magneto (for disrupting your opponent’s setups with three and four-Cost cards).

Psylocke and Wave are included too, as they sometimes let you play high-Cost cards as early as possible. Cap off the deck with Shang-Chi, which can destroy your opponent’s cards with 10 or more Power at the same location, and the literally unstoppable Jeff the Baby Land Shark.

Win conditions

The main win condition cards for this deck are:

Lockjaw

Wave

She-Hulk

Skaar

Magneto

Thanos

Blob

Lockjaw lets you do gamble plays that can either make or break your game. That said, the deck has lots of strong cards, so you get useful units from Lockjaw most of the time. Just remember that the card switch ability only triggers once per turn, so be cautious about which cards you play at Lockjaw’s location.

Wave paves the way for playing a six-Cost card on turn four. As for your late game finishers, She-Hulk, Skaar, Magneto, and Thanos are your stable Power sources. Blob could be your most explosive card because of its massive Power potential, but make sure you that you have the right cards in your hand already if you want to play it earlier than turn six.

Caiera Ramp

Ramp you way to Infinite. Screenshot via Snap.fan

As mentioned, Caiera is also useful in a Ramp deck that focuses on playing multiple high-Cost cards in the mid-to-late game to potentially outplay your opponent. This may be a bit inconsistent compared to the Thanos deck above, since it heavily relies on your draws in the late game, but the massive Power potential you can create can be explosive.

The Electro-Sandman core is the main engine of this deck. Electro gives you plus one max Energy per turn, meaning you can play five-Cost cards as early as turn four, but limits you to playing one card per turn. Sandman, on the other hand, evens the odds by restricting both players to just one card per turn. This scenario can put you ahead, especially if your opponent relies heavily on strategies that focus on playing multiple cards in a single turn, such as Sera Control and Sera Surfer decks.

Late-game finishers for this Ramp deck include Blob, The Living Tribunal, Magneto, Giganto, and The Infinaut. All of these cards have a high Cost and Power potential, but some have play or location restrictions. So, it is important to always check if these cards become playable, or if you need them to outplay your opponent in the late-game.

This deck also includes Nebula and Armor to build up your early game. Finish it off with Taskmaster, which is a great addition to this deck since it can copy the Power of the last card you played.

Win conditions

Consider snapping if majority of these cards appear in your hand:

Electro

Sandman

Blob

Taskmaster

The Living Tribunal

Magneto

Electro and Sandman allow the Ramp strategy to work, so it must be always your priority to play these cards in every game.

A Blob play on turn five and Taskmaster on turn six can give you two Blob copies in a single game. Just make sure that you have enough Power to create from your deck, since you will run out of cards if you opt to play Blob. The Living Tribunal is another good turn six play option after Blob, since it can equally distribute your total Power to all of your locations.

Magneto can potentially disrupt your opponent’s setup thanks to its ability to move their three and four-Cost cards to the location where you play it (if possible). This makes it an effective card for both offense and defense.

How to counter Caiera decks in Marvel Snap

Since Caiera has an Ongoing ability, cards that disrupt Ongoing effects are the main counters. This includes Enchantress, which removes all Ongoing abilities of cards at the same location, Rogue, which can steal an Ongoing ability of one of its opponent’s cards, and Echo, which removes the Ongoing abilities of opponent’s cards played at the same location. Watch out for those cards to always keep Caiera actively protecting your one and six-Cost units.

Is Caiera worth pulling in Marvel Snap?

Yes. Caiera is a great card that is worth pulling in Marvel Snap.

The protection ability Caiera offers already speaks for itself. With Shang-Chi and Killmonger being staple cards in some of the most popular meta decks like Destroy, Sera Surfer, and “Good Cards” decks, Caeira’s ability to prevent the destruction of your one and six-Cost cards is huge, and can make your decks more consistent.

With Skaar being this season’s battle pass card, combining it with Caiera adds another layer of safety to protect your massive Power sources. Caiera’s stat line is also decent, so it can contribute to the win at one location.

Are the other Spotlight Cache cards worth pulling in Marvel Snap?

The other Spotlight Cache cards for this week are High Evolutionary and Nebula. So, are these cards also worth pulling? Certainly yes, since both have been part of some of the most consistent meta decks for a long time.

High Evolutionary’s ability to create Evolved units makes it an eight-in-one card with unique and powerful effects, while Nebula is a potential Power source that can disrupt your opponent’s setup if they opt to sacrifice and let the Power stack.

These are the best Caiera decks in Marvel Snap. Try these new strategies to farm Cubes and eventually make your way to Infinite.