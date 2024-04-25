Marvel Snap turns some of the franchise’s characters to playable cards which abilities are mostly patterned to their superpowers. From the Avengers to X-Men to the other factions, Marvel characters have been filling up the collection of cards in the game, including Hazmat.

In the Marvel universe, Hazmat or Jennifer Takeda by her real name, is a member of the Avengers Academy. She has the power to produce and release deadly substances from her body, making some form of toxicity to fight off her enemies. In Marvel Snap, she has an ability which is heavily based on what she does best as a hero.

Here are the best Hazmat decks in Marvel Snap.

Hazmat abilities, explained

Hazmat is a two-Cost, two-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Afflict all other cards with -1 Power.” This is pretty straightforward and works as a support ability on paper. But given the right tools, Hazmat can be a legit game-changer, especially in converting her control-based ability to added offense for your side.

Toxic is powerful. Screenshot via Snap.fan

You can get Hazmat as a series three card, meaning that it’ll be up for grabs once you reach at least Collection Level 486. Hazmat can also be your free series three card once the seasonal rotation drops, so you won’t need to spend your tokens just to add it to your collection.

Strategy and best combos for Hazmat decks in Marvel Snap

Since Hazmat can also inflict negative Power to your cards, its best buddy in the game is Luke Cage since it can prevent your cards from receiving negative Power through any form. So, it is always a must to use both cards in your deck if you opt to take advantage of the negative Power infliction Hazmat can do.

There are also other cards that can bring out the full potential of Hazmat. One of those is Wong, which doubles the On Reveal effects of cards that you put on the same location as it. Playing Mystique after Wong can even double the damage Hazmat can provide since it will copy the Ongoing ability of Wong. Adding Odin to the picture brings out the setup to a whole other level because it can re-activate all On Reveal abilities of cards that were already placed on the location where you play it.

Other cards that support On Reveal abilities can also help Hazmat to become stronger. Absorbing Man can copy the last On Revel ability that you played, while Grandmaster re-activates the On Reveal ability of a card in the same location as it, while also moving the target card to the middle location.

Best Hazmat decks to play in Marvel Snap

Toxic Junk

In this Junk deck, Hazmat’s ability can be used to inflict negative Power to the unnecessary units that you can put on your opponent’s side of the locations. This allows you not only to convert potential offense for your side, but also to disrupt their supposed setups on locations.

Annihilus is you key to transfer your cards with negative Power aside from Green Goblin and Hobgoblin, which can both place themselves to your opponent’s side of a location. As for the other cards that are best placed in your opponent, you can use The Hood and Sentry, created unit, the negative 10-Power Void.

White Widow can also create the Widow’s Kiss to its opposing side of the location which can have negative four-Power if they would not fill that location with their cards. Black Widow, on the other hand, gives the Widow’s Bite to your opponent’s hand. And while it is on their hand, they can’t draw cards from their deck.

Debrii creates rocks to each other location (both for you and your opponent), while Cannonball can either move or destroy your opponent’s card with the highest Power on the location where you play it. Cap off the deck with Ravonna Renslayer, which gives minus one Cost to your cards in the hand with one or less Power.

Toxic Silver Surfer

The Wong and Mystique setup with Odin is a powerful weapon that can spam On Reveal abilities. Aside from Hazmat, Silver Surfer’s ability to give plus two Power to three-Cost cards can also be a great fit for the deck, and stacking a lot of Power to your units is another strategy this deck can have.

Aside from Luke Cage and Mystique, the other three-Cost cards in this deck are Ironheart (for giving more Power boost to your cards, as well as another potential Wong/Mystique/Odin target), Brood (for creating multiple three-Cost units on the location where you play it), Magik (for turning a location to Limbo and extending the game to a turn seven), and Sebastian Shaw (for stacking Power every time it gains a permanent Power boost).

Sera is there to possibly allow you to play up to three three-Cost cards by turns six or seven.

Toxic High Evolutionary

The abilities of High Evolutionary creations revolve around inflicting negative Power to your opponent’s cards and gaining various effects from conserving energy. That is why Hazmat is a good fit for a deck that revolve around both mechanics.

Aside from Hazmat, the other cards in this deck that can afflict negative Power to your opponent’s units are the evolved versions of Wasp and Cylops, as well as Scorpion and Red Guardian. As for Abomination, it costs one less for each card your opponent has that have negative Power.

For the energy conservation part, you can use Sunspot and the evolved version of Misty Knight to build up your early game. Finish the deck with Hope Summers, which can give you bonus energy per turn if you play a card on the same location as it during the last turn, and the evolved version of Hulk, which gains plus two Power for every end of the turn that you have unspent energy.

How to counter Hazmat decks in Marvel Snap

There are two major counters to Hazmat. One of those is also its best buddy, Luke Cage, since the negative Power infliction won’t take place if your opponent uses the latter. As for Cosmo, it prevents On Reveal abilities from happening on the same location as it. So, always watch out for the space dog, may it be from your or your opponent’s side of the locations.

Cards that have their Powers decreased can also be great targets for Shadow King thanks to its ability to bring back the Power of cards to their base Powers when you place it on a location.

Hazmat decks’ current state in the meta

Toxic decks have been dominating the meta for quite some time already. The control effects of inflicting negative Power to cards are very effective, especially since more support cards that can give negative Power were recently released, most notably in the Thunderbolts season this April.

The Toxic Silver Surfer deck can be considered as, if not the best, but one of the best decks in the current meta. The combination of the two strategies has become a force to be reckoned with, especially because of its consistency and effectiveness to produce huge numbers (with the combination of gaining Power for your units and the converted offense courtesy of Hazmat).

