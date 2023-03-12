Best Leech decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

Marvel Snap is a game about beating the opponent when you believe you will, so players can acquire many cubes at once. One of the best ways to achieve this result is to prevent the opponent from using their strategies, which is why players who manage to build the best Leech decks will be so impactful in the current Marvel Snap meta.

Leech card abilities in Marvel Snap explained

Image via Second Dinner

Leech is a five-cost card with three Power. Its effect is as follows: “On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all cards in your opponent’s hand.” It is available in series two, accessed from collection level 222 to 474.

Removing abilities from cards in your opponent’s hand is a great way to tackle a lot of different deck types, including some of the most prevalent in the current meta like Thanos and Shuri. Leech is a great addition to a lot of decks, and below we’ll see the best ways to use it.

Strategy and combos for Leech decks in Marvel Snap

Cards that have the best synergy with Leech include:

Lockjaw

Electro

Whenever Leech is played on turn five, the opponent must make their last move with only one card with an ability. That might be enough to beat control decks that rely on card effects, and even counter Shuri and Thanos decks, but there are even better ways to take advantage of Leech’s ability.

Leech’s best strategies currently involve playing him before turn five. A deck with Lockjaw can summon Leech from the deck starting on turn three if there is Wasp to play along with Lockjaw, but it takes some luck to make that happen. On the other hand, decks that use Electro grant an Energy bonus that can be used to play Leech on turn four.

The best Leech decks in Marvel Snap

The following decks are the best decks that include Leech and utilize it optimally, although Leech can be added to other decks that don’t have a turn five set. Several cards from these decks can be replaced according to each player’s collection and preference.

Leech, Thanos, and Lockjaw

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Pairing Lockjaw with Thanos is simple, thanks to the ease of using Infinity Stones to bring out more powerful cards from the deck, including Leech, which disables the opponent’s hand. A similar effect happens when Wave is brought onto the board without doing much damage to the deck’s overall strategy.

Each Infinity Stone can be used in a specific way, adding a lot of versatility to the deck. Combined with Quinjet, which reduces their cost, it’s easy to bring cards to the board with Lockjaw. The hardest part of mastering this deck is keeping in mind which cards are still in the deck and choosing the best time to play multiple cards in Lockjaw.

In most games, the location Lockjaw is in will win if it can bring some of the strongest cards to the board, like Magneto, She-Hulk, and Thanos himself.

Shang-Chi and Aero are the least-necessary cards in this deck, and can be replaced depending on what opponents are using the most.

Leech-Electro Ramp

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The objective of this deck is to play the best possible cards one turn earlier than would be necessary without Electro. Its gameplay is simple since normally the player can only play one card at a time.

After Electro enters the field on turn three, the player can play Leech to nullify the opponent’s hand. It should be enough to play the highest cards in the following turns, such as Doctor Doom and Odin. Sandman can also be played over Leech to disrupt the opponent.

Odin will usually be the last card played, and Black Panther is another very good target for his effect.

How to counter Leech decks in Marvel Snap

Leech is a card that has an On Reveal effect, so its biggest weakness is Cosmo. Since the prism that decks with Lockjaw can easily include Leech, it’s a great idea to play Cosmo in the same location as Lockjaw.

On the other hand, if the opponent plays Leech on turn five without the help of Lockjaw or Electro, the best thing might be to use a strategy that can play the best cards in turn five itself, or have cards that benefit from losing their abilities, like Destroyer, Maximus, or The Infinaut, often found in Zero’s decks.