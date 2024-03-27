Marvel Snap‘s Avengers vs. X-men season ends with the release of an Avenger who is not just a sidekick of Iron Man, but is also an unstoppable force of his own: War Machine.

In the Marvel universe, James “Rhodey” Rhodes wears the War Machine suit, patterned after the Iron Man suit except in a different color. Just like Iron Man, War Machine can release various weapons which can blast enemies away, as well as give its user the ability to fly at a high speed. In Marvel Snap, his ability is game-changing when used correctly.

Here are the best War Machine decks in Marvel Snap.

War Machine abilities, explained

War Machine is a four-Cost, six-Power card with the following ability” “On Reveal: Until the end of next turn, nothing can stop you from playing cards anywhere.” This effect allows you to literally play cards on any location, including originally unplayable locations like Sanctum Santorum, Death’s Domain, and more. War Machine makes cards unstoppable from being played, including ignoring their restriction abilities.

You can get War Machine as a series five card, meaning you need to spend 6,000 tokens to buy him from the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop. Also, War Machine is part of the four-card pool from the Spotlight Caches rotation from March 26 to April 2. Save and spend either your tokens or credits to add Iron Man’s right hand guy to your collection.

Strategy and best combos for War Machine decks in Marvel Snap

Any card in the game synergizes well with War Machine. Its ability is more of a general effect that helps you win locations which are challenging to win. Though, there are some cards that stand out in terms of taking advantage of the utility War Machine can provide.

One of those is the devourer of worlds, Galactus. Playing it in a challenging location may surprise your opponent, possibly causing the destruction of the other two locations assuming it’s the only card there and you are already winning. Playing War Machine on turn five (as long as your opponent didn’t play War Machine during the same turn or if they don’t have a movable card like Vision or Silk) can pave the way for a destructive Galactus play in an unplayable location, increasing the odds of you taking the win.

War Machine can also remove the play requirements of some cards like Crossbones and Cull Obsidian. The former can only be played in a location where you are winning, while the latter is only allowed to be placed in a location with a one-Cost card. This is also the case for The Infinaut, which requires you to skip a turn to be played, as well as Ebony Maw, which cannot be played after turn three.

Best War Machine decks to play in Marvel Snap

Galactus War Machine

Galacus has found a new friend. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

In this Junk deck, filling your opponent’s board is the main mechanic to give you a more consistent strategy of fulfilling Galactus’ conditions. You can use the goblin duo of Green Goblin and Hobgoblin, both of which have negative Power and can transfer themselves to your opponent’s locations. Annihilus can give your opponent even more junk cards, such as The Hood and Sentry’s created card, the Void.

The combo of Storm and Quake is also in this deck to create a pseudo-lockdown setup which can be a surprise for the opponent. Cap off the deck with Selene to inflict more negative Power to both sides, Ravonna Renslayer to lessen the cost of the goblin duo, and Alioth, which can destroy your opponent’s unrevealed cards.

Hyper Aggro War Machine

A new era is upon us. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

This deck focuses more on creating potential huge Power on your locations by taking advantage of War Machine’s ability to ignore the play conditions of cards.

Kitty Pryde and Jeff the Baby Land Shark are the main instruments to spam Angela’s ability and rack up Power. Armor, on the other hand, protects your massive Power sources from possible destruction.

Hope Summers can be added for possible bonus Energy, while Omega Red may give additional Power to other locations as long as you’re winning the location you play it. Finish the deck with Zabu, which can lessen the Cost of your four-Cost cards by one.

Lockdown War Machine

Rejoice, lockdown users. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

The lockdown strategy is still a reliable offensive strategy in Marvel Snap, and the addition of War Machine makes the deck harder to read for the opponent, especially in the late game.

Professor X and Storm are your lockdown enablers, while Goose creates a mini lockdown because of its ability to prevent both players to play cards that cost four or more at its location. With War Machine, you can ignore their abilities and have more options when it comes to surprising your opponent on those locked locations.

Lockdown essentials such as Nebula, Ms. Marvel, and Jessica Jones are there to create Power for your locations. As for Vision, it can move locations each turn, and Doctor Doom creates two five-Power Doombots in each other location.

How to counter War Machine decks in Marvel Snap

Cosmo is War Machine’s main counter because of the space dog’s effect to prevent On Reveal abilities from taking place at its location. Always watch out if Cosmo is present in locations on you or your opponent’s side.

Is War Machine worth pulling in Marvel Snap?

The easy answer is yes. War Machine is the first card in the game that allows you to disrupt unplayable location effects in an instant. If tricky and challenging locations are present in a match, it opens the door for you to get creative.

War Machine also unlocks a lot of possibilities when it comes to deckbuilding, with the Hyper Aggro deck a new deck archetypes built around War Machine.

