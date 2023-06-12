Marvel Snap control deck guide: Best control decks for June 2023

Marvel Snap has numerous possible strategies using the most varied combinations of 12 cards to build your deck. Not all of them focus on specific cards or game mechanics, as is the case with a control deck.

Marvel Snap games have numerous variables that affect how players make their choices to get the best out of their cards. Locations, for example, are random and drastically change how each player uses their deck. Your opponent’s cards may even be predictable in some situations, but it’s always possible to be surprised.

But luckily, we have control decks to alleviate this situation.

Best control decks in Marvel Snap

The purpose of a control deck is to manipulate the board and cards to affect the player’s control over the game. The deck is often full of cards that can help you draw the right options, change locations when you want, negate your opponent’s effects, and even use their abilities against them. Another of the most common strategies for control decks also involves having good responses to decks in the metagame.

The following decks are suggestions that can be replaced according to each player’s collection and preference. Control decks already often use good cards to tackle the meta, so it may just be necessary to choose a second way to actively accumulate points.

Sera Control

Considered the most consistent deck in the game, Sera Control has been doing wonders as an unpredictable deck. The miracle plays that can be done in the final turn thanks to Sera’s cost reduction ability can be hard for the opponent to read, especially with the added boost of the Hit-Monkey and Mysterio combo.

Your main Power sources for this deck are Hit-Monkey, Angela, and Bishop. All of these cards benefit from playing multiple cards to potentially gain massive Power toward the late game. Lizard is also a great option since it can give plus five Power at a budget. Just keep in mind that its Ongoing ability can turn the card into a two-cost, one-Power unit.

The Nova and Killmonger combo is also there for an added Power boost in the late game. The destructive and disruptive duo of Shang-Chi and Enchantress, on the other hand, is a must to make the control mechanic of the deck fully functional, especially in the last turn. Scarlet Witch is also there to take care of the undesirable locations, as well as Sentinel for more points on the board.

Win condition cards for this deck

There are a lot of options that can be the win condition cards for this deck. Here are the cards that can be considered the main engine source of the deck:

Sera

Hit-Monkey

Angela

Bishop

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Sera is the heart and soul of this deck. The miracle plays can only be achieved most of the time with her help. The trinity of Hit-Monkey, Angela, and Bishop is the main Power source of the deck to build up Power on your locations.

Shang-Chi and Enchantress’ control abilities can be converted to offense for your side, especially if you are successful in disrupting your opponent’s side of the locations.

Thanos Control

This version of the Thanos deck takes on more of a control strategy where your main goal is to disrupt your opponent’s play by using control effects instead of the traditional Thanos combo with Lockjaw. A variety of effects, such as locking down your opponent’s locations, giving junk units to your opponent’s side of the locations, and reducing your opponent’s cards’ Power are used in this deck.

The different effects provided by the six Infinity Stones, courtesy of Thanos, can give you certain advantages. This includes gaining more energy, changing a location, allowing you to move a card to a certain location, and more.

Thanos and Devil Dinosaur are your main Power sources for this deck. As for the lockdown mechanic, the duo of Professor X and Spider-Man can be used to secure a location most of the time for your side. Viper is also there to bring one of your undesirable units to your opponent’s side of a location, such as The Hood, which can give negative Power.

Win condition cards for this deck:

Devil Dinosaur

Professor X

Spider-Man

Blue Marvel

Valkyrie

Devil Dinosaur is your most offensive card in this deck. Professor X and Spider-Man can provide great control effects thanks to their lockdown abilities. Blue Marvel, on the other hand, can give more Power boost to your cards, possibly making an unexpected Power turnaround for a location if you manage to lock it down.

Valkyrie can turn the Power of the cards on the location where you played it to three, regardless of their original Power.

High Evo Control

With the arrival of High Evolutionary in Marvel Snap, another iteration of the control deck has emerged, which is now part of the current meta. This strategy takes advantage of the newest big bad in the game to unlock the4 secret abilities of various vanilla cards, which could significantly contribute to the control engine.

Some of the unlocked control cards you can include in this deck are Wasp, Cyclops, and The Thing. All o these cards inflict negative Power on the opponent’s cards, potentially disrupting their supposed Power setup on the locations. Lockdown cards are also the key to this deck, which includes Storm, Spider-Man, and Professor X. Daredevil is a vital card in the process since he can provide vision on turn five, giving the possibility of locking and securing a location.

Hulk is there for your offensive prowess in the late game, as well as Doctor Doom to potentially surprise the opponent for putting another card in a locked location courtesy of Storm or Spider-Man. Sunspot and Nebula are useful in the early game to stack Power until the end. ‘

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Professor X

Spider-Man

Storm

Daredevil

Hulk

Doctor Doom

As mentioned, the lockdown trinity of Professor X, Spider-Man, and Storm is the key to fully utilizing the control strategy of securing a location. Just remember to lock a location responsibly since it can backfire if you can’t grasp the opponent’s strategy in the early-to-mid game. That is why Daredevil should be played in almost every game to provide the vision that you need in the late game.

Hulk and Doctor Doom are your late-game finishers. Use them accordingly, depending on the situation on the board.

