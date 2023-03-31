Marvel Snap is filled with many memorable and notable Marvel characters, but it also has quite a few that are lesser known, so the game has helped introduce them to the mainstream where they have otherwise been ignored.

The Infinaut is one of these cards. One of the biggest and most exciting cards players secure on their rise through Marvel Snap’s card series, The Infinaut is six energy, but a whopping 20 power, with a very unique ability.

Players will likely want to build a deck around The Infinaut since it’s such a fun card, but it takes some good synergies and card combos to make sure that it gets onto your board and grabs you some cubes.

Here’s all you have to know about The Infinaut in Marvel Snap.

The Infinaut card abilities in Marvel Snap

Image via Marvel Snap

“If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this.” That’s all that The Infinaut’s card text says. It seems simple, but it can make the card very difficult to play unless you build your deck around it.

Its ability is its biggest hindrance. But there are plenty of ways to work around it in the digital card battler.

The Infinaut strategy in Marvel Snap

The Infinaut’s card ability means that you’ll likely be trying to add extra energy or fill out your The Infinaut deck with other cards that will benefit from skipping a turn on turn five so that you can play it on turn six—or using other cards that will allow you to get it onto your board without having to play it at all.

This card is truly all about the other 11 cards that surround it because you can’t solely rely on its ability and power to get it into play.

Best combo synergy with The Infinaut in Marvel Snap

There are several cards that can play The Infinaut (or its power number) without having to skip a turn, by way of their card ability. These cards include:

Zero

Lockjaw

Lady Sif

Jubilee

Dracula

Hela

Each of these cards can get The Infinaut into play. With Lockjaw, you can play any number of low-cost cards onto its location to get The Infinaut from your deck. Jubilee will do the same thing as a four-energy drop, and Zero is a one-drop that will remove The Infinaut’s ability, to allow you to play it on turn six with no issue.

Dracula is interesting because you can manipulate your deck to have The Infinaut be the last card in your hand. This means that Dracula, which has the ability to take the power of a card you discard from your hand at the very end of the game, will get its 20 power.

Hela is the same way, in a Discard deck. If you discard The Infinaut, you can play Hela on turn six to play every card you’ve discarded from your hand onto random locations. You can ensure The Infinaut is discarded by playing Lady Sif once it’s in your hand.

There are also a few cards to play with The Infinaut that benefit from skipping a turn. These cards are:

Sunspot

Psylocke

She-Hulk

Sunspot eats all energy that you don’t use, so you can play him immediately to buff him up throughout the game. If you use Psylocke on turn four and then skip on turn five, you can then play out She-Hulk and The Infinaut on turn six for 29 total power.

The best Infinaut Decks in Marvel Snap

Infinaut Hela Discard

Sunspot Blade Lady Sif Sword Master Black Cat Jubilee Captain Marvel Hela Odin Giganto The Infinaut Death

The Infinaut is one of your discard targets here, and with several cards to use to discard it with and many big targets to hit, you’re in good shape so long as you don’t discard Hela and then play her on turn six to bring all the big discarded cards back to life.

Play Sunspot early, use Blade, Lady Sif, and Sword Master to discard your cards, and then play Hela to play discarded cards or Jubilee to try and pull The Infinaut from your deck if it never enters your hand.

Infinaut Lockjaw

Wasp Sunspot M’Baku Lockjaw Thor Jubilee Vision Jane Foster Doctor Doom America Chavez Magneto The Infinaut

The Infinaut slots in nicely to any base Lockjaw deck like this one, where the aim is to play Lockjaw and then use your small and cheap cards to attempt to pull the big ones into play, including The Infinaut.

You can supplement your board space with cards like Thor and Vision if you need to, and give yourself guaranteed turn six power with America Chavez. But the aim is to get a little bit lucky with pulling the big cards with Lockjaw or Jubilee.

Infinaut She-Hulk

Ant-Man Sunspot Iceman Korg Quinjet Armor Cosmo Moon Girl Magik America Chavez She-Hulk The Infinaut

Combining Magik with The Infinaut and She-Hulk means you can skip turn six completely to play out both The Infinaut and She-Hulk together on turn seven.

Fill up your board with Ant-Man, Sunspot, Iceman, and even play Cosmo into the lane where you plan to play The Infinaut or She-Hulk to prevent them from getting taken out by Shang-Chi. You can also protect The Infinaut’s lane with Armor.

How to counter The Infinaut decks in Marvel Snap

Shang-Chi is The Infinaut’s biggest foe, as he is for just about any big card in Marvel Snap. Shang-Chi is a safe bet in just about any deck due to his ability, so if The Infinaut has you worried, always bring Shang-Chi with you to the battle.

The Infinaut’s biggest weakness is that it can only really win one lane, and not even that is guaranteed. If you hold down the other two lanes while expecting a big Infinaut play, you could still very easily win the game.