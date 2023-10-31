This October, Marvel Snap‘s season is called “Bloodstone.” It is themed around some of the franchise’s supernatural characters, including Werewolf by Night.

Werewolf by Night is originally the transformation creature of Jack Russell. Years later, Jake Gomez also transforms as Werewolf by Night, where he also has the same powers as Russell’s, including superhuman strength, durability, speed, stamina, and sense of smell.

In Marvel Snap, Werewolf by Night has an ability that is somehow patterned to what he can do as a hero in the comics.

Here are the best Werewolf by Night decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Werewolf by Night abilities, explained

Werewolf by Night is a three-cost, three-Power card with the ability that reads “After you play an On Reveal card at another location, move there and gain +2 Power.”

Using Werewolf by Night could be a little tricky, since the movement he can do works every time you play an On Reveal card, as well as if there is an open spot on the location where you will play your On Reveal cards. Keep in mind the Power stack triggers, too, making him a potential Power beast in the process.

Human by day, Werewolf by Night. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Werewolf by Night will be released as a series five card, meaning you can get it by spending 6,000 tokens in the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop. Another option to add him to your collection is by trying your luck in the Spotlight Caches from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7 since Werewolf by Night will be part of the four-card pool you can get a chance to choose from. So, save either your tokens or credits to possibly get Werewolf by Night.

Strategy and best combos for Werewolf by Night decks in Marvel Snap

In theory, Werewolf by Night works as a card with a general effect that synergizes with all cards that have On Reveal effects. Once you play an On Reveal card on your locations that have at least one open spot left, he quickly moves to those locations one by one while gaining the plus two Power bonus.

He sort of a more controllable Silk since the movement depends on the On Reveal cards you can strategically play on your locations.

There are some cards, however, that could bring out the full potential of Werewolf by Night. One is Silver Surfer since he has an On Reveal ability that gives plus two Power to all three-cost cards you played in the locations. With Werewolf by Night being a three-cost card, he can gain two Power boosts in one, given one of your other locations still has an open slot left.

Playing Heimdall can also be a good strategy for Werewolf by Night. Since the former has an On Reveal ability that moves all cards to the left, the latter can then move to the Heimdall location with an added Power stack, making it less predictable, as well as having the possibility to win that location with the help of Werewolf by Night.

The best Werewolf by Night decks in Marvel Snap

Sera Surfer

Sera Surfer has found a new friend. Screenshot via Snap.fan

As mentioned, Werewolf by Night works well with Silver Surfer because of his three-cost stat line. Putting him in a deck that centers around playing multiple three-cost cards with a variety of effects can be one of the best options.

Sera lowers the cost of your cards in the hand by one. She can pave the way for playing at least three two-cost cards by turn six or more, making your army of three-cost cards more dangerous since they can receive a potentially massive boost from Silver Surfer in the lategame.

Aside from Werewolf by Night, the other three-cost cards you can use in this deck are Brood (for quick swarming), the combo of Storm and Juggernaut (for potential pseudo-lockdown control), Cosmo (for On Reveal control), Killmonger (for destroying all one-cost cards in the game), Spider-Man (for movement and potential setup disruption), and Maximus (for power).

Nova is there as a target for Killmonger, giving the possibility of providing a plus-one Power boost to your cards. Cap the deck with Goose, which can prevent both players from playing cards that cost four, and you’re good to go.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Werewolf by Night, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Silver Surfer

Sera

Storm

Juggernaut

Cosmo

Spider-Man

Maximus

Silver Surfer and Sera are the heart and soul of this deck. Playing them in every game should be your main priority since the Sera Surfer strategy heavily relies on them to work efficiently.

The Storm and Juggernaut combo can guarantee you a win on a location most of the time. As for Cosmo, it can disrupt On Reveal effects which can be big in the lategame. Spider-Man is there as a surprise factor which can then disrupt a setup on one of your opponent’s side of the locations, while Maximus’ big Power can help you win a location.

On Reveal Ramp

Ramp your way to victory. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Another deck where Werewolf by Night can be used is in an On Reveal ramp deck. Here, the main focus is to play Sandman as early as possible to limit both players to just playing one card per turn, while Werewolf by Night can be a great addition since the lategame cards heavily focus on On Reveal effects that can outpower your opponent.

To play Sandman by turn four or earlier, you can use either Electro or Wave. The former gives plus one max energy during the next turn of the turn you played him in exchange for limiting your side to just play one card per turn. The latter, on the other hand, makes the cost of all cards from both players’ hands to four, regardless of their original cost.

Your lategame options in this deck that have On Reveal effects are Black Panther and Arnim Zola (for massive Power and possible cloning to other locations), Aero (for movement control), Alioth (for potential destruction), Doctor Doom (for swarming), and Odin (for re-activating your On Reveal effects).

Finish the deck with your early game cards, like Nebula (for location control and potential Power stack) and Mobius M. Mobius (for making Wave always workable).

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Sandman

Electro

Wave

Black Panther

Arnim Zola

Aero

Alioth

Doctor Doom

Odin

Sandman should always be your go-to turn-four play, so playing either Electro or Wave on turn three is the most ideal scenario. The classic Black Panther and Arnim Zola play can produce massive Black Panther clones on the other two locations which can outpower your opponent, especially if Sandman is already present before playing it.

Aero is there as either a location booster or a sacrificial card to guarantee a win on the other two locations. As for Alioth, it can destroy the cards played by your opponent in the same location and turn as where and when you played it.

The renowned Doctor Doom and Odin swarming strategy is also available.