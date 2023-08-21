In Marvel Snap, some cards are meant to focus on supporting a specific deck archetype or strategy. One of those is Deathlok who enables a certain mechanic which supplements an important role to make the deck he is supporting functional, may it be in the mid or late game.

Deathlok’s ability may seem like a drawback at first glance. But, when used correctly, his effect paves the way for certain advantages, as well as pulling off some of the game’s most powerful combos.

Marvel Snap Deathlok abilities, explained

Deathlok is a three-cost, five-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location.” On paper, what Deathlok does is just destroy cards. This can be beneficial if you are playing a destroy deck, especially if you have cards that benefit from being destroyed. You can also use him to get rid of some unnecessary cards, such as Green Goblin, Hobgoblin, and other card-made units like rocks and ninjas.

Destroy is the name of the game for Deathlok. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can obtain Deathlok in the early stages of the game. Once you reach Collection Level 18-214 (series one), you may now be able to get him and will not cost you any tokens. So, you can already build decks around him as early as possible.

Strategy and best combos for Deathlok decks in Marvel Snap

As mentioned, Deathlok works as a destroy enabler. So, cards that gain advantages from being destroyed are the best choices to work around him. This includes Deadpool, Nova, Wolverine, Bucky Barnes, Sabretooth, and Nimrod. Daken’s Muramasa Shard is also a great target for Deathlok’s destruction ability.

Deathlok can also help cards such as Phoenix Force, Knull, and Death to gain their advantages since he can destroy cards once you play him.

The best Deathlok decks in Marvel Snap

Standard Destroy

Deathlok and his best pals are here. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Deathlok’s main home in Marvel Snap is in a Destroy deck. Him being a destroy enabler makes Deathlok a staple to almost any type of Destroy deck. He is not the main win condition; he is more of a tool to bring out the deck’s strength by using the destruction strategy. Still, there are various cards that somehow dictate the win condition of this deck.

Deadpool and Wolverine both stack Power every time they are destroyed by a card or location effect. Bucky Barnes, on the other hand, creates a two-cost, six-Power Winter Soldier in his place if he gets destroyed. As for Daken, he gives the Muramasa Shard to his user which doubles Daken’s Power when destroyed or discarded. You can also put Sabretooth since he becomes a zero-cost, four-Power card when destroyed.

For your destroy enablers, aside from Deathlok, you can put Carnage, which gains plus two Power for each card it destroys, and Venom, which gains the total Power of all cards that it destroys. Cap off the deck with Shang-Chi to get rid of your opponent’s cards with nine-Power or more on the location where you played him, Knull, which has an Ongoing ability of gaining the total Power of all destroyed cards in the game (from your and your opponent’s side), and Death, who is an eight-cost, 12-Power card that decreases her cost by one for each card destroyed in the game (same as Knull, from your and your opponent’s side).

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Daken

Shang-Chi

Knull

Death

Daken is a potential massive Power source in this deck, so destroying the Muramasa Shard should be on top of your mind when using this deck. As for Shang-Chi, the converted offense and possible massive destruction can also boost Knull and Death’s advantages, so find the right timing of when to play him.

Nimrod Destroyer

Nimrod and the gang is a staple in the meta. Screenshot via Snap.fan

This variation of the Destroy deck uses a different strategy, which is the combo of Shuri, Nimrod, and Destroyer. These three cards can spread copies of Nimrod with high Power while keeping and maintaining Destroyer who is a total juggernaut in terms of having huge Power in Marvel Snap.

Shuri doubles the next card you will play if you place it on the location where Shuri is played. Combining this ability with Nimrod makes it a five-cost, 12-Power. Destroyer is a six-cost, 15-Power unit that destroys all of your cards once you play him. With Nimrod’s ability to put copies of him in the other two locations when it gets destroyed, you can have at least two 12-Power Nimrods while having a 15-Power Destroyer in the process.

The other Destroy staples that are in this deck include Nova, Wolverine, Carnage, Venom, and Deathlok. You can also put Psylocke for more energy, Iron Lad for vision and added Power and ability from the top card of your deck, Arnim Zola for having more clones on your locations, and America Chavez, who is a six-cost, nine-Power card that you will always draw on turn six.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Shuri

Nimrod

Destroyer

Arnim Zola

Iron Lad

Venom

America Chavez

The combo of Shuri, Nimrod, and Destroyer is the main offensive engine of this deck. So, it must always be your priority to pull this off to ensure that you will have enough Power in the late game. As for Arnim Zola, he is a good backup in case you need to keep your other cards alive from your locations, and destroying and summoning two copies of a card from one of your locations is your main win condition.

Iron Lad provides decent Power and a bonus ability when you play him. Venom is another great massive Power source that enables the destroy mechanic. America Chavez will always be a good alternative turn-six play if you will not be able to draw and play Destroyer in time.

