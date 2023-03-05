Best Arnim Zola decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

Arnim Zola is one of one of Captain America’s most fierce enemies, and a true supervillain in the Marvel universe. A geneticist whose consciousness was transferred to a robotic body, in Marvel Snap he is a cost-six, zero-Power unit with one of the most game-changing effects from all cards available.

Arnim Zola’s effect in Marvel Snap reads as follows: “On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here. Add copies of it to other locations.” While its stats are really underwhelming for a six-cost, the advantage you can get from its effect can instantly turn the tide of the game. Building a deck around Arnim Zola is one of the best options available in the game.

Here are the best Arnim Zola decks in Marvel Snap.

Best Arnim Zola decks to use in Marvel Snap

Arnim Zola/Black Panther

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Arnim Zola’s ability relies on another unit, and for you to maximize it, it is best to target a card with a huge amount of Power which can be distributed to the other two locations. Having two copies of a high-powered unit in two separate locations is better than just making it boost a single location. This is where the king of Wakanda, the Black Panther, shines the most.

One of the best targets for Arnim Zola’s effect is Black Panther. It is a four-cost, two-Power unit with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.” Black Panther’s stats are underwhelming, especially for a late game card. But if you use it correctly alongside the other tools that can make its Power higher, the king of Wakanda can definitely provide a massive Power boost to your locations.

Shuri, being T’Challa’s sister, is also Black Panther’s best partner in Marvel Snap. It can double the Power of the next card you play. Ideally, you should play it before you put Black Panther on the field. Then by turn six, play Arnim Zola to activate Black Panther’s On Reveal ability once again for another double Power boost. This can lead to a potential 16-Power boost to two of your locations.

But if you want to achieve even more Power with Black Panther, you can include Wong, whose Ongoing ability causes On Reveal abilities at the specified location to happen twice. Just imagine how much Power Black Panther could have if you manage to play Wong before you place the king of Wakanda on the field, or even Shuri. Having Wong is also a good back-up plan in case you won’t be able to draw Arnim Zola.

As for the other cards in the deck, you can include Ebony Maw, which is a cheap one-cost, seven-Power unit that restricts you to play cards in the location where you played it after turn three, though its effect can be avoided by Arnim Zola’s ability. Ant-Man is also a great pick since it can gain plus three Power if you play it in a location that already has three cards. Psylocke and Electro can provide bonus energies for you to set up the Wong/Shuri/Black Panther/Arnim Zola combo.

Okoye and Forge can also give additional Power boosts. The former adds plus one Power to all of your cards in the deck upon playing, while the latter is a Shuri clone, but only gives plus two Power instead of the double boost. Cap off the deck with Mister Negative, which has a last resort ability that reads “On Reveal: Swap the Power and Cost of all cards in your deck.”

The key to using this deck is to know the proper time of playing your cards. This is because of the fact that most key cards here have On Reveal abilities, especially the trio of Black Panther, Shuri, and Arnim Zola. Pulling off this combo is really deadly for your opponent, as long as you know where to play each card and in what order.

Arnim Zola/Devil Dinosaur

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Another offensive engine you can use to maximize Arnim Zola’s ability is the famous Devil Dinosaur strategy. It has a much easier setup compared to the Black Panther deck, but can still give you a huge amount of Power in the late game.

Devil Dinosaur’s effect reads as follows: “Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your hand.” Having at least five cards in your hand can give Devil Dino at least 10 Power points, making it a good choice for Arnim Zola’s ability. You can achieve this easily by using Devil Dino’s best buddy, Moon Girl, which can duplicate all the cards in your hand upon playing it.

To make the Devil Dino deck engine more consistent, you can play units that give you bonus cards in your hand. This includes Agent 13, Sentinel, Cable, Maria Hill, White Queen, and Nick Fury. All of these cards range from one to four cost, making them cheap additional Power boosters in the process. The Collector is a potential offensive option you can have since it gains plus one Power point whenever a card is being put into your hand aside from drawing them from your deck.

You can include Shang-Chi as additional control for your side thanks to its ability that reads “On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 9 or more Power.” Scarlet Witch is also a decent pick in case there is a location that may give you disadvantage. The key to using this deck is to always prioritize the Devil Dinosaur/Arnim Zola combo, meaning you should aim to use cards that can give you more cards in your hand.

How to counter Arnim Zola decks

The biggest counter to Arnim Zola itself is Cosmo, since it can shut down On Reveal abilities on the location where it is placed. Cosmo can also disrupt Black Panther’s ability, making your potential Power boost weaker if it will be played on the location where the space dog is placed.

Lockdown decks can also disrupt your late game strategy with Arnim Zola. This includes decks that have Professor X or Spider-Man. Your setup can be hard to achieve if you won’t be able to place cards in locations where you are restricted from doing so.