Some of the most popular and powerful villains in the Marvel universe are dubbed the “Big Bad” cards in Marvel Snap. These cards provide game-changing effects which have the potential to turn matches upside down. Most of their abilities are patterned based on their comics or movie interpretations, such as the one who is regarded as the most anticipated card coming to the collectible card game: High Evolutionary.

High Evolutionary is the main villain in the film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In the movie, he is a creator of civilizations and beings, as well as someone who evolves creatures in terms of intelligence, power, and more.

In Marvel Snap, he is a four-cost, four-Power card with the effect that reads “At the start of the game, unlock the potential of your cards with no abilities.” This is a game-changing effect which can unlock the secret abilities of all the vanilla cards, making multiple deck archetypes of his own that may have the potential to change the meta.

Here are the best High Evolutionary decks in Marvel Snap.

All vanilla cards’ secret abilities in Marvel Snap

Before we dive into the best High Evolutionary decks in Marvel Snap, here are all the secret abilities of the vanilla cards which can be unlocked by the villain himself:

Wasp (0-Cost, 1-Power): On Reveal: Afflict 2 random enemy cards here with -1 Power.

Misty Knight (1-Cost, 2-Power): When you end a turn with unspent Energy, give another friendly card +1 Power.

Shocker (2-Cost, 3-Power): On Reveal: Give the leftmost card in your hand -1 Cost.

Cyclops (3-Cost, 4-Power): When you end a turn with unspent Energy, afflict 2 random enemies here with -1 Power.

The Thing (4-Cost, 6-Power): On Reveal: Afflict a random enemy card here with -1 Power. Repeat this twice more.

Abomination (5-Cost, 9-Power): Costs 1 less for each enemy card in play that’s afflicted with negative Power.

Hulk (6-Cost, 12-Power): Ongoing: +2 Power for each turn you ended with unspent Energy.

The 3 best High Evolutionary decks in Marvel Snap

Straightforward High Evolutionary

Wasp Sunspot Misty Knight Scorpion Luke Cage Shocker Cyclops High Evolutionary The Thing Abomination Hulk She-Hulk

The standard way of playing High Evolutionary is putting it in a deck where all the current vanilla cards in the game are included. This deck has two main mechanics around which the overall strategy of the offensive and defensive engines revolve—conserving energy to put out multiple high-Powered cards and inflicting negative Power on your opponent’s cards to unlock powerful effects.

Wasp, Cyclops, The Thing, and Abomination all benefit from inflicting negative Power on your opponent’s cards. Scorpion can be added to further strengthen your prowess inflicting negative Power, as well as Luke Cage to prevent your cards’ Power from being diminished, especially if you are facing mirror matches.

As for the saving unspent energy (floating) strategy, the abilities of Misty Knight, Shocker, Abomination, and Hulk all utilize the mechanic, especially with Hulk as your main Power source for your locations in the late game. She-Hulk is a great addition for this since she is best used if you conserve energy in the mid to late game. Sunspot, on the other hand, can be a potential Power source thanks to his ability to gain Power equal to your unspent energy every turn.

Win condition cards for this deck

All the cards in this deck have a vital role to bolster either the negative Power infliction or floating mechanics. But as for the cards that can give you the winning condition of the deck, these are:

Abomination

Hulk

She-Hulk

Abomination is the card that can benefit from both mechanics. Making his cost lower can pave the way for unleashing the Hulk’s ability, potentially gaining a massive Power boost. Add She-Hulk in the picture to have more offensive options in the late game.

Some of the strategies you can do in this deck include skipping turn five to play both She-Hulk and Abomination in turn six. You can also do a straightforward play of The Thing, Abomination, and Hulk in the last three turns to close out the game with massive Power points on every location.

Hazmat High Evolutionary

Wasp Hazmat Scorpion Luke Cage Debrii Cyclops Wong High Evolutionary The Thing Abomination Hulk She-Hulk

This deck focuses more on inflicting negative Power to your opponent’s cards. Aside from the unlockable secret abilities of Wasp, Cyclops, and The Thing, there is Scorpion and the reliable engine of Hazmat. The Luke Cage and Wong combo can be added to the deck to increase your chances of dealing negative Power to your opponent’s units.

Hazmat can deal minus one Power to all cards in every location for both players. This may hurt your side, but you’ll have nothing to worry about if Luke Cage’s effect is active. Wong, on the other hand, further intensifies the impact of Hazmat since it can trigger the On Reveal effects of cards twice wherever you play it.

Debrii can be added to put out rocks in both players’ sides of the locations. This can be a good option to create negative Power units for the opponent which can be converted into an offensive boost for you.

Cards that benefit from having unspent energy can still be included in the deck to bring out multiple Power sources, such as Abomination, She-Hulk, and Hulk.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from the powerful trinity of Abomination, Hulk, and She-Hulk, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Hazmat

Luke Cage

Wong

The combo of Hazmat, Luke Cage, and Wong is an already-established deck engine, but it is a little bit predictable because of this. Still, this is a reliable strategy to inflict negative Power to your opponent’s cards which is beneficial for Abomination. This can then pave the way to summon She-Hulk or Hulk in the process.

Shenaut High Evolutionary

Wasp Sunspot Hazmat Scorpion Cyclops Moon Girl High Evolutionary Magik Abomination Hulk She-Hulk The Infinaut

The classic Shenaut deck gained a massive boost thanks to High Evolutionary. With Abomination’s presence, another offensive option has been added to the classic strategy that involves playing multiple high-Powered cards in the final turn.

Moon Girl’s effect to duplicate your hand is best used if you can target She-Hulk and Abomination. Both cards can have the ability to have their costs reduced. Playing two She-Hulks and Abominations in the final turn can be devastating for the opponent.

You can also use Magik to extend the game thanks to her ability to turn a location to Limbo, which extends the game to a turn seven.

The Infinaut can be added in case you still need a ton of Power in turn six or seven to win at least one location. His massive 20-Power boost can turn games upside down in exchange for skipping a turn. The classic High Evolutionary staples such as Wasp, Sunspot, Hazmat, Scorpion, Cyclops, and Hulk complete this deck.

Win condition cards for this deck

She-Hulk

Abomination

Moon Girl

Magik

The Infinaut

Hulk

Again, the deck revolves around skipping the second to last turn (either turn five or six) to call out multiple She-Hulks and Abominations with the help of Moon Girl. Magik extends the game to further allow you to draw your missing pieces.

But in case you can’t draw Moon Girl in time, skipping turn six to call at least one She-Hulk and The Infinaut can be your alternative strategy. Also, Hulk is a potential massive Power source in the late game, and does not require a whole turn skip in order to be played.

