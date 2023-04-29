Marvel Snap High Evolutionary leaks: All secret card abilities

The April 28 developer update video from Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner introduced a bunch of new and upcoming cards to the game. These will be released in May, just in time for the release of the upcoming Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This includes a new season pass card and a new series five “big bad” known as High Evolutionary.
Here’s everything you need to know about High Evolutionary and the “secret abilities” mechanic.
High Evolutionary abilities
As first data mined by known Marvel Snap leaker and information source @MarvelSnapBugle on Twitter, High Evolutionary is expected to be a four-cost, seven-Power card with an ability that reads: “At the start of the game, unlock the secret ability of all your cards with no abilities.”
The leaked High Evolutionary card indicates that a new mechanic could be coming to Marvel Snap: secret abilities. @MarvelSnapBugle pointed out a handful of vanilla units that may have these secret abilities.
Second Dinner has confirmed all of the leaks above, as well as the secret abilities of the vanilla cards through the new video released for the upcoming May season themed around Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Wasp
On Reveal: Afflict 2 random enemy cards here with 1-Power.
Misty Knight
When you end a turn with unspent Energy, give another friendly card +1 Power.
Shocker
On Reveal: The leftmost card in your hand costs 1 less.
Cyclops
When you end a turn with unspent Energy, afflict 2 random enemies here with -1 Power.
The Thing
On Reveal: Afflict a random enemy card here with -1 Power. Repeat this twice more.
Abomination
Costs 1 less for each enemy card in play that’s afflicted with negative Power.
Hulk
Ongoing: +2 Power for each turn you ended with unspent Energy.
Other leaked cards
Additionally, @MarvelSnapBugle also leaked new and upcoming cards alongside High Evolutionary. Second Dinner confirmed all of these cards’ stats and abilities, and they will be released next month. Nebula is the season pass card.
Nebula
Each turn, your opponent doesn’t play a card here, +2 Power. (except the turn you play this)
Howard the Duck
Ongoing: Tap this to see the top card of your deck.
Iron Lad
On Reveal: Copy the text of your deck’s top card.