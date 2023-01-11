What are Marvel Snap ‘Big Bad’ cards and what does it mean?

These super villains will never leave their posts in the highest rarity of Marvel Snap cards.

The next Marvel Snap update promises the game’s first round of Series Drop and also announces who the “Big Bads” are, those that Second Dinner has no plans to leave the rarest card tier.

Each Marvel Snap hero and villain is in a group of cards of a certain rarity. The largest group is series three, which collects cards that can only be unlocked after collection level 486 at a rate of less than 25 percent. The rarest cards are series five ones with less than a one percent chance of dropping from Collector’s Reserve. Series five is also where the Big Bads reside.

What are the Big Bads in Marvel Snap?

The Big Bads are “Our favorite 6-Cost supervillains, Thanos and Galactus. They’re just too dang epic,” in the words of Second Dinner.

In practice, they are a unique group of cards belonging to series five that Second Dinner doesn’t have plans to reduce their rarities to series four or even series three.

While Thanos doesn’t represent a huge presence on the Marvel Snap meta, Galactus is having such a cosmic impact that he was already nerfed in the last balance update.

How to get the Big Bads in Marvel Snap

Players will likely always only have a 0.25 percent chance of getting one from a Collector’s Cache or Reserve, as well as their Token Shop prices may never be lower than 6000 Collector’s Tokens.

The best chance to secure one of the Big Bads is to pin it when it appears in the Token Shop. Although it may take several days before a series five card appears, the odds are still more consistent than dropping it from Collector’s Reserve.

Who are the Big Bads in Marvel Snap?

Thanos and Galactus are the only Big Bads in Marvel Snap so far, but it’s possible that other cards will also be included in this group of supervillains in the future.

The only criteria revealed for joining the Big Bads is being a six-cost supervillain with epic powers. Knull meets all the requirements, and he is not on the list of cards that will be downgraded to series four, but God of the Symbiotes fans will have to wait for a little longer to find out.