Best Kang decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

A new Big Bad comes to Marvel Snap in the Into the Quantum Realm season and players who purchase it will be able to build the best Kang decks to beat their enemies with insider information about their plays.

Kang, the Conqueror will be a card that will remain in Series Five while other cards will be hit by series drops and lower their rarities. This means players will have to get it with a lot of luck or a lot of Collector’s Token.

Kang card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Kang is a five-cost card with zero power. Its effect is as follows: “On Reveal: Look at what your opponent did, then restart the turn (without Kang)”

It is available in series five, accessed from collection level 486 or above. It can also be found in the Marvel Snap Token Shop, as long as the player does not have it in their collection, for 6,000 Collectors Tokens.

Yet another card with a unique ability in Marvel Snap, playing Kang will completely reset the turn it was played, meaning everything done during that turn will be undone, including played cards, activated effects, and even Snaps, leaving the player with an information advantage over their opponent. After the effect takes place it will be as if Kang never existed, being removed from the game.

If the player has more than one Kang to play, it will be possible to use its effect more than once, as each Kang is a unique instance and its effect does not remove other copies from play.

While its effect might be similar to what Daredevil does, activating it on the round of your choice can prove more effective on decks that want a more impactful turn six.

The best way to use Kang in Marvel Snap will also depend on the strategies of each deck he can be introduced into.

Strategy and best combos for Kang decks in Marvel Snap

Cards that have the best synergy with Kang include:

Galactus

Shuri

Red Skull

Electro

Professor X

The best strategies to use Kang are those that involve risky plays but with great rewards when successful. Critical cards like Galactus that have requirements to work can benefit greatly from Kang. Similarly, Shuri decks that can easily win using few cards take advantage of the information Kang provides, as his strategy is predictable and can be easily countered.

Looking at it from a different angle, Ramp-type decks, especially those that use Electro as a tool to get more energy, can benefit from Kang’s free information, as this type of deck naturally plans a game with few cards being played.

The cards that are usually used alongside Daredevil can also have some success when played after Kang, especially Professor X, although the fact the turn is completely reset does not guarantee the opponent will play the same cards in the same locations.

Best Kang decks in Marvel Snap

Kang is a new card with a huge impact on game mechanics, so it’s hard to say the best ways to play using it, as time passes and more players explore its possibilities new decks will emerge. The following decks are suggestions on how best to use Kang so far and many of his cards can be replaced according to each player’s collection.

Kang and Galactus

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Galactus decks have a core strategy of playing Galactus close to the final turns to dominate the game in just one location, but it can be easy to thwart those plans, so Kang adds a layer of protection for the player who wants to win by destroying the other locations.

In addition to the addition of Kang, the deck continues with the same principles, using Electro and Wave as the main tools to play Galactus earlier, Doctor Octopus to remove possible responses from the opponent’s hand, and Knull, Death, and Shang-Chi as options to win the match. Ideally, the player should make a Snap as soon as they know it will be possible to carry out their strategy since the opponent will probably retreat quite quickly.

Kang and Electro ramp

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The strategy of an Electro deck is to play only one card per turn, with the energy advantage allowing impactful cards to be played sooner. Kang can easily be used before the decisive turn to ensure the best play option for the player.

This deck, in addition to playing a few cards per turn, also includes Sandman, which was recently buffed and can force the opponent to also play only one card in turns five and six, easily beating opponents with strategies that require playing multiple cards in the final turns.

Most of the other cards are powerful in their own right and should be used on a per-game basis. Some more interesting combos are combining Odin with Doctor Doom or Vision with Aero.

Kang and The Infinaut combo

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The Infinaut’s combo with Sunspot, Magik, and She-Hulk can easily take advantage of Kang and his ability to predict possible outcomes, so it’s possible to decide if it’s better to retreat before committing all the points in the final turn.

Other potent combos present in the deck involve playing She-Hulk and Titania together on the final turn after skipping turn five, for games where The Infinaut is not available. Duplicate She-Hulk with Moon Girl to be able to play two cards of ten power each at the cost of zero when skipping turn six. Or use Shuri to power up She-Hulk or The Infinaut.

How to counter Kang decks in Marvel Snap

Kang’s ability is only activated in On Reveal mode, so Cosmo is the best way to prevent Kang from resetting the turn.

In addition to negating activation, it may be necessary to change the order of cards played, so it will not be easy for the opponent to predict the final result of the game.