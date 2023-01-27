All Series 5 cards in Marvel Snap

Here are some of the most powerful cards in Marvel Snap.

Like other card games, heroes and villains in Marvel Snap have rarities, which define the difficulty players will have to acquire each of these cards. The highest rarity currently available in Marvel Snap are Series Five cards, which include some of Marvel’s most famous villains, the Big Bads, among other powerful characters.

The ways for players to acquire these powerful cards are through their Collector’s Cache or Reserve from Collection Level 500 and through the Token Shop.

Still, these cards are ten times rarer in both cases than Series Four cards, totaling a 0.25 percent chance for the Collection Level and a 12.5 percent chance of appearing in the Token Shop.

Cards added to the game via the Season Pass belong to a separate card category, obtainable only by purchasing the Season Pass Premium. After their seasons are over they are added to Series Five rarity, so players can obtain them like other collectible cards.

Second Dinner will drop cards as new ones are added, reducing the rarity of several pulls, however, there are no plans for Series Five Big Bads to leave their top rarity post.

All Series Five cards in Marvel Snap

Bast: 1/1 “On Reveal: Set the Power of all cards in your hand to 3.”

Black Panther: 5/4 “On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.”

Darkhawk: 4/1 “Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s deck.”

Knull: 6/0 “Ongoing: Has the combined Power of all cards destroyed this game.”

Sentry: 4/8 “Cannot be played at the right location. On Reveal: Add a -8 Power Void to the right location.”

Shuri: 4/2 “On Reveal: Double the Power of the next card you play.”

Super-Skrull: 4/2 “Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards.”

Valkyrie: 5/3 “On Reveal: Set ALL cards at this location to 3 Power.”

The Big Bads

Galactus: 6/2 “On Reveal: If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.”

Thanos: 6/8 “At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.”

