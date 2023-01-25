Marvel Snap cache drop rates, explained

Marvel Snap players need to progress in their Collection Levels as the main way to earn new cards and many other currencies available in the game.

Each different Cache in Marvel Snap has a different variety of rewards available to players who reach them and it’s important to understand cache drop rates to know when to expect new cards.

Collector’s Cache drop rates in Marvel Snap

Starting from collection level 500, players can redeem the Collector’s Cache every eight to 12 levels in place of Mystery Cards until they reach collection level 1000. The chances of Collector’s Cache content are distributed as follows:

Percent rate Reward 47.25% Series three card 2.5% Series four card 0.25% Series five card 10% 200 Credits 5% 350 Credits 10% 150 Gold 25% 100 Collector’s Tokens

Collector’s Reserve drop rates in Marvel Snap

A new cache drop becomes available to players starting at Collection Level 1,006. Collector’s Reserve can be redeemed every 12 levels and has higher rewards when compared to Collector’s Cache.

Once players finish their series three card collections, the chances of Collector’s Tokens being dropped from Collector’s Caches and Reserves will increase by approximately 22 percent. The amount of Tokens received ranges from 200 to 600 Collector’s Tokens.

The chances of Collector’s Reserve content are distributed as follows:

Percent rate Reward 22.25% Series three card or 200 to 600 Collector’s Tokens if series three is complete 2.5% Series four card 0.25% Series five card 10% 300 Credits 5% 400 Credits 10% 200 Gold 25% 100 Collector’s Tokens 10% Rare Variant 7.5% Rare Avatar 7.5% Rare Title

Season Cache drop rates in Marvel Snap

The Marvel Snap Season Pass has a cache as a reward for all players who surpass level 50. From level 51 onwards in the Season Pass, all players can claim one Season Cache per level, which can contain credits, boosters, gold, and variants. It is the only cache that still rewards players with boosters. The chances of Season Cache content are distributed as follows:

Percent rate Reward 5% Mystery Variant 25% 50 Credits 10% 100 Credits 5% 200 Credits 25% 10 Boosters 10% 15 Boosters 5% 20 Boosters 10% 50 Gold 5% 100 Gold

Does Marvel Snap have a pity system?

The rewards present in Collection Level caches are balanced so all players of the same level have the same amount of cards, on average.

Marvel Snap’s pity system separates each player’s caches into groups of four. In each group of four, there is a guarantee of one card. This means the maximum limit of caches without new cards is six. In addition, there is a guarantee of a series four card within groups of 40 caches, that is, the maximum number of caches opened without a series four card is 79.

From the Collector’s Reserve, groups of four are divided so in each group of four, one will be a card, one a cosmetic, one is tokens, and one is credits or gold.