Best Ghost decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

The first new card from series five in season Into the Quantum Realm has arrived and as much as it’s difficult to acquire at first, players who manage to unlock it will want to build the best decks for Ghost in Marvel Snap.

All cards added to Marvel Snap, except those from the Season Pass, are added to series five, the rarest card tier in the game. While there are chances of getting these cards by opening Collector’s Caches and Reserves, the best chance of getting them is pinning them in the Token Shop, despite costing a lot of Collector’s Tokens.

Ghost card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Ghost is a one-cost card with two power. Ghost has a completely new effect in Marvel Snap, the ability to control the order in which cards are revealed each turn. Its effect is as follows: “Ongoing: Your cards are always revealed last. (Their On Reveal abilities happen last.)” It can also be purchased through the Token Shop for 6000 Collector’s Tokens.

Until now, many Marvel Snap decks could use cards that have more value when used after the opponent’s cards. The best example is Sera’s control deck, which waits for the opponent to play their most important cards and then negates them of their values, removing abilities or destroying them. One of the difficulties of a deck like this is ensuring that the opponent’s priority would be necessary to avoid accumulating too many points between the three locations. The arrival of Ghost changes this condition.

Strategy and best combos for Ghost decks in Marvel Snap

Cards that have the best synergy with Ghost include:

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Killmonger

Sera

Ka-Zar

Valkyrie

Titania

As previously mentioned, Ghost is excellent when used with cards that don’t want to be revealed first, either to affect the opponent’s cards or to prevent the opponent’s cards from interacting with yours. With that in mind, the group of control cards like Shang-Chi, Enchantress, and Killmonger, can receive extra value when played with Ghost on the field.

This also applies to other cards that want to be revealed after the main targets of control cards. Cards with a lot of power do not want a Shang-Chi to destroy them, like Death, The Infinaut, and Knull, among others.

Since the only way to counter Ongoing effects is with the Enchantress and Rogue cards both being activated On Reveal, being revealed last also prevents their effects from being removed. Some examples are Sera, Ka-Zar, Blue Marvel, Iron Man, Devil Dinosaur, among others.

Other cards that can benefit from the delay provided by Ghost are Valkyrie, Shadow King, Hazmat, Spider-Woman, and Titania. So, in general, if the player has a deck that uses these characteristics and the strategies of some of these cards, Ghost will probably be a good addition.

The best Ghost decks in Marvel Snap

Below are some examples of decks using Ghost to boost their strategies. However, as more players acquire the card in their collections, new combos and strategies may emerge. Several of the cards listed below can be substituted according to each player’s collection.

Ghost Control

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

This first deck with Ghost makes use of its ability so that Shang-Chi and Enchantress can nullify the opponents’ main strategies without having to give up a large amount of points for this. Cards like Lizard and Maximus, which are great for gaining priority, are present. Sera is the card that allows multiple of those responses to be played in the final turn.

Also, another win condition is Korg, Rockslide, and Darkhawk. Since using Rockslide can tip the opponent that a Darkhawk may appear, being played last on the final turn can protect it from possible counters.

Polaris, in addition to granting a little control over where the opponent’s cards are on the field, has a good amount of points. So does Titania, although the latter prefers to be played in the final round as being revealed last protects her from ending up on the opponent’s side.

Ghost and Hazmat

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck has a core idea that’s fun to play, even if it’s not the most competitive option. The objective is to perform a combo in the final turn that can secure victory after setting the stage in the first half of the game.

The first step is to place as many cards as possible on the opponent’s side of the field. Green Goblin and Debrii are perfect for this. With Ghost on the field it’s important to play Sera to reduce the costs of cards in hand and then play Wong, Hazmat, and Luke Cage on the final turn. This combo must remove at least two power from each opposing card while keeping the player’s cards intact.

Ghost and Valkyrie

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Another card greatly benefited by Ghost’s effect is Valkyrie. Using Valkyrie’s ability for the ultimate is imperative to ensure she can beat the location she’s in. It is possible to try to guarantee victory by filling the location with Titania or using one of Thanos’ Infinity Stones, the Soul Stone, which can lower the power of the opponent’s cards in that location.

The general objective, then, is to use the Infinity Stones and their various effects to guarantee some plays. Quinjet makes all Infinity Stones cost zero and when he’s not available, Beast can help get the best effects twice.

As one of the locations must be beaten with Valkyrie, the other can be beaten with a strategy of locking the location. Storm, Spider-Man, and Professor X all have this role. Using any of them with the help of the Time Stone the previous turn can easily catch an opponent off guard.

Ka-zar can power one-cost cards, helping Valkyrie beat her location even without Titania, and Armor can protect important one-cost cards like Ant-Man, Quinjet, and the Power Stone.

How to counter Ghost decks in Marvel Snap

Though Ghost’s ability is very impactful, its individual value might not be enough to justify a Killmonger or Enchantress. However, it is very easy to destroy it with Elektra, as the opponent will not have priority and it is not possible to protect it with Armor on turn two. Elektra may work best in Death decks, but can be added to different decks depending on Ghost’s status in the Marvel Snap meta.

In addition, there are many cards that want to be played first, such as Aero, which can control the position of the opponent’s cards before they activate. Cosmo and Leech can also benefit from being played first. Even Galactus can find himself at the advantage by being revealed first.