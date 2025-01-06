Time is running out to claim these 2 exclusive free Marvel Rivals skins

Marvel Rivals players are running out of time to claim two exclusive skins, both available for free, as we tick closer to Season One.

Despite launching with a staggering roster of 33 characters, Marvel Rivals is set to expand imminently in its first full season with the addition of new characters—with datamines revealing the Fantastic Four are set to arrive.

The launch of Season One will close the curtains on the introductory mini-season of Marvel Rivals, which also means that two exclusive skins are expected to be gone for good—so only a few days remain.

Time is running out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jeff’s Cuddly Fuzzlefin skin is available to earn in the Winter Celebration event for completing challenges and using Snowflakes to customize the event card. The event ends at 7:59am PT/9:59am CT/10:59am ET/3:59pm GMT on Jan. 9, which is 1:59am AEST on Jan. 10 for those down under.

The expected start date for Season One of Marvel Rivals is Jan. 10. This should lead to some downtime as the new patch is implemented, and the start of Season One will mean another exclusive skin is no longer available.

Moon Knight’s Golden Moonlight skin is the reward for reaching at least Gold 3 in Competitive in Season Zero, so now is the time to grind it out if you’re yet to reach that tier. Don’t worry if you have reached Gold and have since been demoted to Silver. The award is distributed based on the highest rank you achieved.

The end of Season Zero will also result in the end of the current Battle Pass, although those who purchased the Luxury version can continue to earn any remaining rewards beyond the end of the season.

You can’t purchase Battle Passes from previous seasons, so there are only a few days left to complete your purchase if you want to earn all the rewards. Otherwise, they’ll be gone for good and no longer attainable.

