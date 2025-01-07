All Fantastic Four abilities in Marvel Rivals

Marvel’s first family arrives in Marvel Rivals as part of the game’s first season, Eternal Night Falls. The Fantastic Four are comprised of multiple roles and movesets, and they all sound strong.

Here’s everything there is to know about the Fantastic Four’s abilities in Marvel Rivals, including Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing.

Mister Fantastic abilities in Marvel Rivals

Stretch before you fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability Description Input Elastic Punch

(Basic Attack) “Stretch out a forward punch to attack enemies.” LMB / Right Trigger Rubber Grip “Extend arms forward to entangle hit enemies, then press (attack) to select and yank two more enemies.” RMB / Left Trigger Reflexive Rubber “Stretch body to absorb damage before launching stored damage in the targeted direction.” Left Shift / LB Flexible Elongation “Select a target and dash at it, dealing damage to enemies and granting bonus health to allies.” E / RB Elastic Strength

(Passive) “Skills generate Elasticity, boosting attack power. Reaching full Elasticity triggers an Inflated state that restores Health and boosts even more damage.” – Brainiac Bounce

(Ultimate) “Leap and smash, knocking back enemies within range. Upon hitting an enemy, leap again up to six times.” Q / Left Stick + Right Stick

Reed Richards is a Duelist in Marvel Rivals, focusing on constant attacks to build up his power and oppressing the enemy team with a flurry of rubbery punches and bounces.

Invisible Woman abilities in Marvel Rivals

A protector. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Marvel Rivals YouTube

Tip: Note: These abilities and descriptions were leaked and are not yet official.

Ability Description Input (Basic Attack) Heals allies and damages enemies. LMB / RT [TBA] Places a small front-facing circular shield. RMB / LT [TBA] Pushes the enemy back and creates a dome that deals damage. Left Shift / LB [TBA] Launches a force path that can either push outward or pull inwards. E / RB (Ultimate) Places a large ring that turns allies inside it invisible for eight seconds, and heals them. Q / L3 + R3 (Passive) – –

Sue Storm is a Strategist who can heal and protect allies while also having multiple ways to protect herself and escape from enemies.

Human Torch abilities in Marvel Rivals

Flame on! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tip: Note: These ability names and descriptions were leaked and are not yet official.

Ability Description Input (Keyboard / Controller) Fire Cluster

(Basic Attack) “Launch forward a splittable fireball.” LMB / RT Blazing Blast “Launch a fireball to create a flame field at the targeted area.” RMB / LT Pyro Prison “Connect flame fields to form a fire wall that deals burning damage to enemies.” E / RB Plasma Body “Enter a state of accelerated ascent.” Left Shift / LB Flaming Meteor

(Mid-air) Dive towards the ground and stun nearby enemies. F / X Omega Fire

(Team-Up Ability) “Storm can consume one of Human Torch’s fire tornadoes into her Ultimate to ignite her hurricane. Likewise, Human Torch can turn Storm’s hurricane into a fiery hurricane with his ultimate, which will then enlarge and intensify any fire tornadoes caught in its path.” – Supernova

(Ultimate) “Unleash shock waves to damage enemies within range. During skill activation, the flame field will transform into a fire tornado.” Q / L3 + R3

Johnny is a Duelist that is able to fly above the battlefield, lighting up the ground with flames to close off enemies or pick them off in tight spaces.

The Thing abilities in Marvel Rivals

It’s clobberin’ time! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tip: Note: These ability names and descriptions were leaked and are not yet official.

Ability Description Input Combination Punch

(Basic Attack) “Quick and continuous punches.” LMB / RT Thunderbolt Punch “Deliver a devastating punch.” RMB / LT Furious Charge “Continuously charge forward, lifting up enemies in your path, leaving behind a seismic zone that prohibits displacement.” Left Shift / LB Battlefield Support “Jump towards teammates and add damage reduction to them and yourself.” E / RB Solid as a Rock

(Passive) “Immune to knockback and other displacement effects.” – Fastball Special

(Team-Up Ability) “Wolverine can interact with Hulk or The Thing. Once confirmed by both sides, Hulk or The Thing can raise Wolverine. Press the button to throw him toward the crosshair.” – Slam Moment

(Ultimate) “Uses tremendous force to knock all enemies in front of you into the air.” Q / L3 + R3

The Thing is a Vanguard and a brawler in Marvel Rivals, needing to get up close and personal to dole out stone-powered punches to deal damage, while also being immune to knockback and able to offer damage reduction to allies.

Both The Thing and Human Torch are set to release midway through season one of Rivals, which should land in the final week of February 2025.

This article will be updated with more information when it’s available.

