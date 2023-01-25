Best Dazzler decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

Another week has passed in the Savage Land season in Marvel Snap and a new card is available for players to acquire. The new card, Dazzler, is a series five pick-up, and players lucky enough to acquire it will be able to build the best Dazzler decks.

Each week new cards are added to the game and in the future, previously released Snap cards will have their rarity reduced becoming more accessible to players both through the Collection Level and the Token Shop.

Dazzler card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Dazzler is a four-cost card with four power. Its effect is as follows: “Ongoing: If you have 4 cards at each location, +6 Power.” It is available in series five, accessed from collection level 486 or above. It can also be found in the Marvel Snap Token Shop, as long as the player does not have it in their collection, for 6,000 Collectors Tokens.

Dazzler has great power potential, reaching 10 power if the player meets the requirement of having four cards in each location. Although it’s not an easy task, there are some cards that can help you reach this potential.

Strategy for Dazzler decks in Marvel Snap

Clearly, the best type of strategy to use in Dazzler decks is similar to KaZoo, i.e. filling the available locations with lots of units that can receive some buff from other cards like Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel. Matches with all locations filled represent the best chance to increase Dazzler’s power.

Cards that can reduce the energy cost of cards in hand are a great combination with Dazzler, as they allow a greater number of cards to be played.

Fortunately, many popular cards can help fulfill this effect. However, it is necessary to be careful with locations that restrict the number of cards, mainly The Space Throne, but also Sanctum Santorum, Luke’s Bar, and Altar of Death, among others.

To face opponents in these locations it is necessary to have a Plan B instead of depending on Dazzler to win the match.

Best combos with Dazzler in Marvel Snap

Cards that have the best synergy with Dazzler include:

Ultron

Squirrel Girl

Shanna

Zabu

Sera

One of the possible best matches for Dazzler is Ultron. Its effect alone allows filling all other locations with Drones, activating the Dazzler effect as long as it is played as the fourth card in the location it is in. Ultron also represents the possibility of filling a location like Sanctum Santorum or Altar of Death. The best idea is to play it last so an opposing Killmonger doesn’t destroy the Drones.

Other cards that add multiple cards to the board are also welcome in Dazzler decks. Squirrel Girl and Shanna are good examples of how to add a lot of cards to the board at once. Cards like Mister Sinister, Brood, and Mysterio also work very well for the same purpose.

To get cards that would not be destroyed by Killmonger, it is possible to play cards that reduce the energy costs of the cards in hand, mainly Sera and Zabu. Each of them may need a specific deck to work optimally, but they can also be used together.

The best Dazzler decks in Marvel Snap

The cards present in the following decks are just suggestions and may change according to each player’s collections, as well as change as new strategies for Dazzler emerge in the Marvel Snap community.

Dazzler and Ultron

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck only needs Ultron played on the final turn, so it won’t be countered by Killmonger. Blue Marvel is the choice to power up the other cards filling the board while utilizing various cards with quantity-related effects.

Mojo and Ant-Man are perfect options for contested locations while Armor can protect some cards. America Chavez helps draw the right cards during the match and can also be a plan B in the final round.

Sunspot and Iceman are some of the best one-cost cards. Nightcrawler can help position cards in different locations while Ant-Man has great power when he is in a filled location.

Dazzler in Savage Land

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck aims to take full advantage of Shanna’s effect and combine it with Ka-Zar to have powerful units on the field. Zabu helps the four-cost units to be played, including Dazzler, while Ultron works as a plan B in case it is not possible to fill all the locations until the final turn.

Armor can protect the main one-cost cards while Rescue has another great power potential when it’s possible to play a card in the same location it was played in the next turn.

Dazzler and Zabu

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Adding Dazzler to a Zabu deck seems to work perfectly well considering how easily Zabu lets you play four-cost cards. To increase the number of cards played, Moongirl can copy many of them during turn four, while Jubilee has an easy time filling location with good units. In addition to the benefits to Dazzler, this deck maintains great synergy with Darkhawk as a win condition, including the chance to duplicate Darkhawk with Moongirl’s effect.

Absorbing Man can be used strategically depending on the situation of each Marvel Snap game while Shuri mainly wants to increase the power of Rock Slide.

How to counter Dazzler decks in Marvel Snap

Dazzler’s effect is Ongoing-type. This means the direct counter to it is Enchantress, which simply nullifies its effect. Depending on the player’s deck, using Rogue to steal her effect can be quite effective too.

Another way to counter Dazzler’s most common strategy is by destroying her cards. This is possible with Killmonger’s effect. If a Dazzler is played in the middle turns, it’s a valid strategy to save Killmonger to be played in the final round if the player doesn’t have priority.