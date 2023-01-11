Marvel Snap drops several Series 4 and 5 cards down a pool in Savage Lands update

New chances to get some of the most sought-after cards in Marvel Snap.

Some of the rarest Marvel Snap cards are about to become more accessible with the first Series Drop conducted by Second Dinner at the end of January, according to an official blog post.

The introduction of cards from series five and four indicate that it is much more difficult for a player to get a rare card in its launch since each of these series is 10 times rarer than the previous one. Second Dinner wants to lower the rarity of a few cards each month so players can more easily obtain them either through Collector’s Reserves or the Token Shop, while new cards remain at the highest rarity ratings.

With every Series Drop, some series five cards will move to series four, and some series four cards will move to series three. Nine cards are currently slated for January’s Series Drop, including powerful options for the Marvel Snap meta.

These are the series five cards that will move to series four:

Valkyrie

Super-Skrull

Bast

Shuri

Black Panther

Image via Second Dinner

Of all these cards, only Super Skrull is not considered a strong option right now. Shuri and Black Panther are the foundation for powerful combos in decks like Arnim Zola, Taskmaster, and appear in other decks. Bast is an amazing correction tool for Mister Negative archetype decks or other decks that use cards with low base power. And Valkyrie can change the course of the game in locations where the opponent has played very powerful cards even when they are being protected by Armor.

These are the series four cards that will move to series three:

Luke Cage

Absorbing Man

She-Hulk

Titania

Image via Second Dinner

Among the cards that will become as common as series three, She-Hulk is probably one of the best. Since its release, it has been easily integrated into Death and Wave archetype decks and Infinaut decks with insane endgame combos. Absorbing Man can make for some interesting plays, especially when combined with Savage Land season’s standout card, Zabu, which lowers its cost by two. Titania and Luke Cage see more play in less common but equally fun archetypes in Zero decks and Hazmat decks, respectively.

Players can expect this Series Drop to arrive on Jan, 31, but while a patch is required to accomplish it, there may be delays due to possible bugs discovered at the last minute by Second Dinner.