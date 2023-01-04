Marvel SNAP’s latest update delayed, forcing players to deal with Leader’s dominance a bit longer

Marvel SNAP’s upcoming patch scheduled to arrive sometime today has been pushed back multiple days, according to Second Dinner’s Ben Brode.

Brode announced the patch yesterday but posted an update last night, saying that the team discovered “a last-minute issue” with the update, delaying it for an unspecified time but saying that it “shouldn’t be longer than a week.”

We discovered a last-minute issue with the patch we were planning to release tomorrow. It will be delayed and I will let you know more details soon. Shouldn’t be longer than a week of delay though 🤞 https://t.co/pYPU7WpHRB — Ben Brode (@bbrode) January 4, 2023

Along with balance changes, Brode promised “other cool stuff” in the update, but not the highly-anticipated Battle Mode that should be coming “towards the end of the season.” Battle Mode is a friendly PvP mode where players can match up with friends for a different kind of SNAP game.

While the contents of the balance changes in the update are unclear, many players are hoping to see a nerf to the Leader card. The six-cost, four-power card also has an on-reveal ability that will “copy all cards your opponent played this turn, but on your side.”

Leader, along with Leech which removes the abilities of cards in your opponents’ hand, have become mainstays in the ladder’s meta for weeks, and players have gotten fed up with it.

It’s gotten so bad that one of SNAP’s most popular streamers, MegaMogwai, has taken a break from playing the game due to the frustration of dealing with Leader. He responded in kind to Brode’s announcement with a GIF of a puppet screaming “no.”

Many players likely hope whatever issue is plaguing the upcoming update will be fixed sooner rather than later and the balance changes in the patch are what the community is looking for.