Best Stature decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

The latest card to be added to the pool of heroes and villains available in Marvel Snap appears as an option to combat discard decks, and players who unlock it are sure to want to build the best Stature decks in Marvel Snap.

Stature is yet another card added to Series Five of Marvel Snap, at least until it receives a series drop and becomes more accessible, until then there are low chances of getting these cards by opening Collector’s Caches and through the Token Shop.

Stature card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Stature is a five-cost card with seven power. Its effect is as follows: “Costs 1 if your opponent discarded a card from their hand in this game.” It can also be purchased through the Token Shop for 6000 Collector’s Tokens.

Despite being an interesting weapon against decks that use discard synergy, it is still necessary to think about how best to use Stature when the opponent does not use decks like MODOK’s.

Strategy and best combos for Stature decks in Marvel Snap

Cards that have the best synergy with Stature include:

Moon Knight

Black Bolt

Aero

Shang-Chi

Valkyrie

Stature has two great allies in its quest to activate its ability, the two cards currently present in Marvel Snap that can make the opponent discard a card, Moon Knight and Black Bolt, both from series three.

Unlike Miles Morales, the effect of Stature remains until the end of the game, no matter which round the opponent discarded, so either card is of great value for making Stature a seven-power card for one of energy. That way you can play it at the most opportune moment.

Considering Black Bolt is played in round five, it makes sense to think about what are the best cards to play along with Stature in the next turn. Some good options among cards that cost five or less energy are Aero, which can control the position of cards played by the opponent, Shang-Chi which can destroy potentially very powerful cards, or even Valkyrie to beat a different location.

The best Stature decks in Marvel Snap

The sample decks below look at ways to add Stature to pre-existing strategies to take better advantage of its ability. Many of the listed cards can be replaced according to each player’s collection.

Stature and Shuri

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

One of the best cards in Marvel Snap currently is Shuri, and since its main strategy is simply executed by a few cards it is possible to add a set that can boost Stature, in order to guarantee a good amount of points.

The main idea is to use Shuri’s ability to create a powerful card and copy its power with Taskmaster. Using Black Bolt after Shuri allows you to play Stature after Taskmaster on the final turn.

Furthermore, Zabu allows disruptive combos using cards like Moon Knight and Iceman to make things difficult for the opponent.

Colleen Wing and Swarm are a good pairing for any deck that has discard cards, while Aero and Shang-Chi are very good cards that can be used at opportune times.

Stature and Lockjaw

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Decks with Lockjaw are usually good at bringing powerful cards to the location where it is in exchange for cheap cards, which proves to be quite effective when including Swarm and discard cards to play in Lockjaw.

Both Stature and Black Bolt are good cards to bring to the board early. Jubilee also represents a way to bring powerful cards onto the field while Aero can be played alongside Stature on late turns.

Stature and Devil Dinosaur

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck seeks to gather Stature and the best cards to use with it and the set of cards that can boost Devil Dinosaur, keeping the player with a large number of cards in hand. Devil Dinosaur can be used to beat a location virtually single-handedly after playing cards like Sentinel, Agent Coulson, White Queen, and Moon Girl.

The other location can be beaten with a large sum of points, including the use of cards like Black Bolt, Stature, and Aero. Shang-Chi can still be used to counter very powerful opponent cards.

How to counter Stature decks in Marvel Snap

One of the ways to face Stature decks is probably to use decks that want to have discarded cards, as the Stature value may not be greater than that of a discarded Swarm or one more discard of Apocalypse to boost a Dracula on the field.

There are no other direct ways to prevent Stature from being used, however, it is possible to use Cosmo to try to prevent the effects of Moon Knight and Black Bolt from being activated, even if some foresight is required.