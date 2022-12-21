Best Mister Negative decks in Marvel Snap & how to counter them

Marvel Snap is an online card game with many unique mechanics and abilities that can define the victory of a match.

But beyond that, Marvel Snap is all about surprising your opponent in order to gain extra cubes and advance in Ranked Season Rewards and there may be nothing better than the best Mister Negative decks to surprise your opponent with unexpected combos.

In addition to an ability capable of creating very fun matches, Mister Negative is usually present on the best deck lists in the meta in one way or another. Even if you haven’t unlocked him yet, it’s important to understand his play pattern to try not to be surprised and be able to counter the opponent’s Mister Negatives.

Mister Negative card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Mister Negative is a four-cost card with negative-one power. Its effect is “On Reveal: Swap the Power and Cost of all cards in your deck.” It is available in pool three, which can be accessed from collection level 486 or above. It can also be found in the Marvel Snap Token Shop.

Its effect is perfect to be used in a deck with high-cost but low-power cards, which usually have impactful effects. This allows you to play multiple cards on final turns and surprise opponents with their effects and power.

Strategy for Mister Negative in Marvel Snap

The effect of Mister Negative only affects the cards in the player’s deck, so it’s best to play it as early as possible in the game to take better advantage of the negative units. Any way to speed up your board entry is welcome, increasing the number of rounds also has a similar effect. That way, a larger number of cards can be played with the attributes changed.

Once Mister Negative is on the field, it is possible to create powerful combos according to the next cards that will be drawn. Cards that allow you to draw more cards from the deck also help the Mister Negative deck find success, whether it’s ensuring Mister Negative is in the hand at the right time or drawing more negative cards.

In games where Mister Negative is not available, it is necessary to have some kind of backup strategy to win two locations. Fortunately, the other cards in Mister Negative decks have value in their own right and can lead a game to victory.

Best combos with Mister Negativ in Marvel Snap

The most common and desired combo for Mister Negative decks is to use Psylocke on turn two. This will give the player one more energy on the next turn, so it will be possible to play Mister Negative on turn three. This combo greatly improves the performance of the deck, increasing the number of negative cards that the player will have access to and improving the other combos that can be used with them.

Another common card to see alongside Mister Negative is Magik. Its high cost and low power only makes it a more valuable card when its attributes are switched to Mister Negative. And even when Magik doesn’t get the effect of Mister Negative, being able to increase the number of turns usually means a new card will be drawn and a greater number of cards can be used in the final turn. The more cards on the field, the better for Mister Negative decks, as each one has the potential to add a lot of value, either just for its effects or even for its power.

Analyzing the cards after receiving the effect of Mister Negative, Iron Man is the one that stands out the most and can be included in any Mister Negative deck. His attributes will now be zero cost and five power, which means that an Iron Man alone can score ten points, as opposed to the usual zero points. Combining this with the sum of other cards with swapped attributes makes it easy to reach high power values in locations.

To further improve this combo, just add Mystique, which also costs zero and can be played after Iron Man to copy his ability, guaranteeing a location or spreading the effect of doubling power in more than one location.

The best Mister Negative decks in Marvel Snap

The decks listed below are suggested cards to be used together, but Marvel Snap has a wide variety of cards and effects that can be substituted according to each player’s available collection.

Mister Negative and Double Thor

Just like the other decks listed here, the main objective is to bring Mister Negative to the board as soon as possible and start combing the negative cards to accumulate more value than the opponent. The main differentiator is there is a strong win condition on Thor and Jane Foster even if Mister Negative cannot be played.

The best scenario for this deck is to start the game with Mister Negative and Jane Foster in hand, as she is the only card that doesn’t benefit from Mister Negative’s effect. The ideal combo is to be able to play Mister Negative as soon as possible, with Psylocke it is possible to play it on turn three, without her on turn four. So Jane Foster should be played on turn five with as few cards in her hand as possible, as her effect will bring into her hand all negative cards that will become zero energy, such as Iron Man, Ironheart, Armin Zola, etc. The final turn will then be to play as many of these cards as possible.

Despite Thor not becoming better after the effect of Mister Negative, putting Mjolnir in the deck makes it a very powerful card, and its own combo with Jane Foster is able to guarantee Mjolnir will be brought in the final turn and can accumulate a good amount of points to win the match even without Mister Negative.

Adam Warlock is a way to try to draw one more card at the beginning of the game to bring Mister Negative from the deck, or even to draw more negative cards after Mister Negative has been played. When used to draw in the early turns, a good strategy is to play your cards in locations that have not yet been revealed, although risky, it can allow an important card draw.

All zero power cards are present to potentially be used in a final turn after Mister Negative reduces their costs to zero. Morph and Ironheart can be played to increase the value of the board and have a chance to successfully copy an impactful card from the opponent’s hand. While Iron Man, Mystique, and Armin Zola are the cards with the greatest potential for devastating combos in the final round, Armin Zola can be a good turn-six card even without being in his negative form.

Rogue can become quite accessible costing one energy in addition to countering decks with powerful Ongoing effect cards like Devil Dinosuar, Blue Marvel, and Ka-Zar.

While Devil Dinosaur is especially effective when unable to use Mister Negative, this way many cards in hand can be put to good use. It is still possible to copy its effect with a Mystique or Armin Zola to get two Devil Dinosaur units.

Mister Negative and Sera

The main strategy with the Mister Negative deck with Sera is to enable Mister Negative in the same way using Psylocke when possible and Magik to prolong the match, but with the inclusion of Sera on turn six after Magik, or on turn five when no Magik is available. This combo will further reduce the costs of cards in hand to create combos in the final rounds and surprise your opponent.

When it is not possible to play Mister Negative, other cards from the deck can be used to win the game. Some notable combos are throwing Wong to duplicate effects such as White Tiger and Ironheart. Mystique can be used with both Iron Man and Wong in the same location to cause On Reveal effects to trigger multiple times. Even Jubilee can bring two cards from the deck if used with Wong, but this will fill all slots in the location. All these effects are even better after the presence of Mister Negative.

Bishop is a card that can grow a lot in power due to the nature of playing multiple low-cost cards from the deck after Mister Negative’s effect. Similarly, Angela can grow relatively well both before and after Mister Negative’s effect.

Games should be resolved depending more on the placement of the most impactful effects, so it’s important to read the opponent’s moves and be careful with cards like Cosmo being played in the same location as Wong.

Mister Negative and Silver Surfer

This deck makes use of the new Silver Surfer card to find a game mode that is largely independent of the opponent’s actions. With many three-cost cards and Bast that can change the power of the cards in hand to three, it is possible to perform powerful combos with Mister Negative and Silver Surfer. This is a deck that is among the most used in the current meta.

Mister Negative’s early pattern holds, playing it on turn three is ideal, but on turn four it can also be potent. Playing a three-cost card with a two-cost card on turn five to finish with negative cards and whatever else is possible on the final turn. Whenever possible, Silver Surfer should be played on the final turn to power up as many cards as possible.

Whenever Mister Negative is not available there are other combos to win the match like using Brood with Silver Surfer, thus adding at least 15 power to a location. Rogue is a card that can pack a huge punch when used to steal the ability of cards like Devil Dinosaur or Blue Marvel.

Bast can be used to increase the power of cards like Adam Warlock and facilitate the activation of its effect, as well as improve the potential power generated by Brood and can correct the negative power of Mister Negative. It is generally preferable to use it on cards that have not been affected by Mister Negative. Similarly, Forge is primarily used to power up Brood, but it can also come in handy before playing Mister Negative.

Most cards cost three so they can be targeted by Silver Surfer’s effect. Iron Man is the exception because of the magnitude of its effect, especially when combined with Mister Negative and Mystique.

Angela can replace Bast and Wong can replace Silver Surfer if the player has not yet unlocked these cards.

How to counter Mister Negative decks in Marvel Snap

The play pattern of Mister Negative decks is often specific, but once Mister Negative is played it is difficult to predict the next plays as most of the cards in Mister Negative decks are powerful and easy to use.

Mister Negative has an On Reveal effect, this means, naturally, Cosmo is a powerful counter. However, Mister Negative can basically be played in any location, most likely the player in the Mister Negative deck will choose to play it in the location they are least interested in, as most of the time it will have negative power. Cosmo has a cost of three, so it’s possible to predict where a Mister Negative will be played after a Psylocke on turn two, but for this to work you’ll need to be ahead to gain initiative on turns three and four.

Powerful cards for your energy curve can help you get the upper hand, like Ebony Maw, Blade, or Lizard, as well as cards that add power in other locations like Squirrel Girl.

In addition, there are many Ongoing cards in most Mister Negative decks, such as the Iron Man and Mystique combo, so Enchantress can help deal with these problems, as well as Rogue, who can take advantage of Ongoing to power up with an opponent’s effect.