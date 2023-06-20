In the wider Marvel universe, the X-Men were created when their founder, Charles Xavier, more famously known as Professor X, gathered a group of mutants with various abilities. With that, Professor X has been considered as one of the greatest minds in all of Marvel, especially with his power to read and control minds.

In Marvel Snap, Professor X’s ability is patterned to his telepathic powers. A deck archetype dedicated to the type of effect he has can even be an option you can consider building.

Here are the best Professor X decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap’s Professor X abilities, explained

Professor X is a five-cost, three-Power card in Marvel Snap. On paper, his stat line is underwhelming for a late-game card. But his ability, which reads “Ongoing: Lockdown this location. (Cards can’t be added, removed, etc.),” is a game-changing effect that prevents any form of card addition (play, adding of created units) or removal (move, switch side of locations, destruction) on the location where Professor X is played.

The leader of X-Men, Charles Xavier a.k.a. Professor X. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players can get Professor X early in the game since he is a series one card. He does not cost any tokens and can only be unlocked by progressing your collection levels.

Strategy and best combos for Professor X decks in Marvel Snap

Professor X’s best buddy is Daredevil. His ability to know what the opponent would play on turn five before doing the play of his user is beneficial to know if Professor X can lock down and secure a location.

Nebula is a great card to be locked down too since she gains plus two Power for every turn the opponent did not play a card on her Snap location.

Playing Titania after Professor X prevents the former to switch sides, granting you plus five Power for a one-cost card in the process. Blue Marvel also helps to add bonus Power to the cards locked down on your side of the location regardless of where he is placed, as well as Ka-Zar for one-cost cards and Spectrum for Ongoing units.

The best Professor X decks in Marvel Snap

High Evolutionary Control

One of the best meta decks that emerged after High Evolutionary arrived in late May is the Control deck, which uses a bunch of cards with secret abilities. Since the Big Bad card gives the vanilla cards abilities that are typically revolving around conserving energy for added effects and inflicting negative Power to the opponent’s cards, this has greatly impacted the Control archetype where Professor X is one of the main key pieces.

High Evolutionary Control is one of the best decks in the current meta. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spider-Man and Storm are your other options to lock a location. Unlike Professor X, they do not completely lock down a location, allowing card addition or removal through effects to happen on those. Still, they heavily enable the lockdown mechanic and tend to disrupt the opponent’s play big time whenever either of those cards is played.

As for the cards that benefit from High Evolutionary’s effect which can be used, you can put negative Power inflicting cards like Wasp, Cyclops, and The Thing. Hulk is a potential massive finisher in the late game since he can stack plus two Power for each turn you have unspent energy. Sunspot can benefit from Hulk’s effect too.

Cap off the deck with Doctor Doom, who can put additional units in the late game, including on the Storm or Spider-Man locations, and of course, Daredevil.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Professor X, the win condition cards for this deck are:

Storm

Spider-Man

Daredevil

Hulk

Doctor Doom

As mentioned, the lockdown trinity of Professor X, Storm, and Spider-Man pivots the deck to establish and utilize the control mechanic. The only drawback to playing them is they don’t give you much Power on your locations. So, it is best to have a strategic setup where you can grasp whether you already secured a win on the locked locations.

This is where Daredevil is best used since the turn-five vision he can provide gives you a huge advantage to know if you can have the chance to lock a location.

Hulk or Doctor Doom would be your typical final play. The former can be done if you know you already won a locked location and just needs to focus on dominating another. The latter is more of a surprise factor which can be your go-to option, especially if you are at a disadvantage in a pseudo-locked location (Storm or Spider-Man location).

Thanos Control

Professor X can also be used in a control deck packaged in a Thanos strategy with a bit of Junk control. The advantages provided by the cheap-cost Infinity Stones can be used to further strengthen the control mechanic, especially in disrupting the opponent’s setup through various ways.

Thanos Control is real. Screengrab via Dot Esports

The six Infinity Stones provide certain advantages for their user, such as drawing cards, gaining bonus energy, moving cards to another location, changing a location, and more. Their effects work well with the Junk strategy, with Viper sending unnecessary cards to your opponent’s side of the locations. Green Goblin also does the same, while Polaris can move a one or two-cost card to another location.

Blue Marvel is there to eventually boost all of your cards, especially if your locations would be filled with the Infinity Stones. As for your late-game finishers, aside from Spider-Man and Professor X, you can put Devil Dinosaur as a massive Power source, as well as Valkyrie who can turn all of the cards on the location where she is placed to three Power regardless of their original Power.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Spider-Man

Devil Dinosaur

Thanos

Valkyrie

Spider-Man and Professor X again are your location lockers. Just like the first control deck, knowing the right timing to play either of the two cards already gives you the advantage for securing a win on a location.

Devi Dinosaur and Thanos can be your massive Power sources in case you need to resort to Power gaming instead of fighting with control mechanics. Valkyrie, on the other hand, is a great surprise factor that can completely disrupt your opponent’s strategy.

