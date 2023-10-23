The Marvel Universe has become so diverse that various characters of different origins or forms emerged through time. Some of them have been affiliated with a bunch of groups and factions from the franchise. One of those is Dane Whitman, who becomes the legendary swordsman known as Black Knight.

Black Knight is connected to the Avengers, Defenders, Ultraforce, Heroes for Hire, and many more. In Marvel Snap, he has an ability that showcases his skill as a swordsman, especially in bringing out his main weapon which makes him more powerful.

Here are the best Black Knight decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Black Knight abilities, explained

Black Knight is a one-cost, two-Power card with the ability that reads: “After you discard a card, add the Ebony Blade to your hand with that card’s Power. (once per game)” Ebony Blade, on the other hand, is a four-cost, zero-Power card that gains the Power of the discarded unit courtesy of Black Knight.

You can get Black Knight as a series five card, meaning you’ll have to spend 6,000 tokens to purchase him from the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop. Black Knight is also up for grabs as part of the four-card pool from the Spotlight Caches rotation from Oct. 17 to 24. Be ready with your tokens or credits to add him to your collection.

Strategy and best combos for Black Knight decks in Marvel Snap

Black Knight works with any card in the game. He has a general effect that can target any card in your hand as you discard a unit once while Black Night is in a location. However, you would need cards that can let you discard units to be able to activate Black Night’s effect.

Some of the cards that can enable the discard mechanic which can provide a more consistent result for Black Knight include Blade and Lady Sif. Both of these cards have the control capability to dictate which discarded cards suit best for Black Knight since the ability to create the Ebony Blade card works only once per game.

The cards that can be the best targets for Ebony Blade are those with high Power, such as Hulk, Magneto, Death, Giganto, Red Skull, and The Infinaut. An Apocalypse with stacked Power can also be an option, especially if you manage to drop at least one or two Power stacks on him.

Both Ghost-Rider and Hela can bring back discarded units, making the possibility of bringing back the Black Knight target to one of your locations. As for Zabu, it can lower the cost of the Ebony Blade by one which can potentially pave the way for playing it earlier in the game.

The best Black Knight decks in Marvel Snap

Standard Discard

Black Knight’s main home is in a Discard deck. Here, the main strategy is to utilize the discard mechanic as much as possible to gain a handful of advantages, such as creating massive Power on your locations, bringing out multiple high-powered units using your card effects, and many more.

Blade and Lady Sif are your Discard enablers for this deck, as well as MODOK since he is the last resort discarder of this engine. As for Dracula, he allows you to discard a card at the end of the game while gaining the Power of that card as well. Use these cards to potentially trigger the effect of Black Knight and possibly gain a high-powered Ebony Blade.

Some of the best targets for Black Knight and Dracula are Black Cat, Giganto, and The Infinaut. Apocalypse, on the other hand, gains plus four Power every time he is discarded, making him a potential massive Power source in the late game. Ghost Rider is there to bring back one of your discarded cards regardless of their cost.

Cap off the deck with Zabu, and Morbius, who is another alternative Power source and gains plus two Power for every card you discarded in the whole duration of the match.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Dracula

Apocalypse

Giganto

The Infinaut

MODOK

Morbius

Dracula allows you to do the discard mechanic while at the same time gaining massive Power from your cards. His synergy with Apocalypse allows you to create a potential monster in the process. Giganto and The Infinaut are the best targets for Black Knight.

MODOK is the final option for the discard mechanic to happen while also having a decent five-cost, eight-Power stat line. As for Morbius, his ability to gain Power every time you discard cards makes him an alternative offensive option for this deck.

Hela Discard

Another type of Discard deck where Black Knight can be inserted is in a Hela deck that focuses on bringing out multiple high-Powered cards. But with the presence of The Living Tribunal, the total Power you can create from your locations may be distributed equally, giving you the advantage especially if there are locations that are hard to win.

Hela’s effect can be greatly utilized if she is hidden under Invisible Woman, who will let you reveal the cards that you played after placing her in a location by the end of the game. MODOK is instrumental here since his massive discard ability can pave the way for Hela to call and place multiple units all at once on your locations.

Black Knight staples such as Lady Sif, Ghost Rider, and Zabu are also in this deck, as well as potential Ebony Blade targets like Giganto and The Infinaut. As for Iron Man, he is there since he can double the Power of the location where he is currently placed.

Finish the deck with America Chavez which is a six-cost, nine-Power card that you will always draw on turn six and not earlier.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Hela

Invisible Woman

MODOK

The Living Tribunal

Hela is the heart and soul of this deck. Playing her must always be your priority every game, so you should know as early as possible if you still have a chance of winning the game, or if you should retreat already if you still aren’t able to draw her.

Invisible Woman and MODOK are the catalysts of making the Hela play possible. As for The Living Tribunal, he allows you to possibly win locations that are hard to deal with, especially if you aren’t able to play cards on those.

