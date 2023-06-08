It can be tricky, but it's fun and rewarding to play.

Cerebro is a popular card in Marvel Snap that can fit into almost any deck, providing a valuable Power boost to your strongest cards, and has some deadly builds for its best deck.

Making Cerebro even more effective, however, requires some strategy and a dedicated build to ensure you get the best possible bonuses from the card.

Whether you plan on building a Cerebro deck or finding a way to counter it in Marvel Snap, we have you covered with our guide to the best Cerebro decks in Marvel Snap, and details on how to counter them too.

Cerebro card abilities in Marvel Snap explained

Cerebo adds powers to your strongest cards. Image via Second Dinner

Cerebro is a three-cost, zero-Power card with the ability: “Ongoing: Your highest Power cards get plus-two Power.”

A Series Three card, Cerebro can be attained from collection level 486 and above or as a free selection in the Token Shop, where you can grab a free Series Three card once per season.

Strategy and best combos for Cerebro decks in Marvel Snap

Cerebro is a solid card can that can be used to boost other cards in your deck, with the best strategy being to ensure the majority of your cards all have the same base Power and all receive a boost. Some of the cards with the best synergy with Cerebro include:

Mystique

Luke Cage

Storm

Brood

While other cards in Marvel Snap benefit from being on the field as early as possible, this is not required with Cerebro and it is instead beneficial to hold off playing the card until the final turn to prevent counters from your opponent.

Playing Cerebro followed by Mystique on turn six is the perfect finisher, as Mystique will then copy Cerebro’s Ongoing ability and provide an additional boost to your cards with the highest Power.

Luke Cage is useful to prevent your cards from having their Power lowered, which is crucial against High Evolutionary decks, while Storm can lock down a location and Brood adds additional cards into play.

The best Cerebro decks in Marvel Snap

Cerebro two

Cerebro two deck in Marvel Snap. Screenshot via snap.fan

Players should consider snapping if several of the following cards have been drawn:

Cerebro

Mystique

Hazmat

Luke Cage

Built around cards that have two Power, this deck has the additional benefit of including Hazmat, who lowers the Power of all cards in the game, and Luke Cage, who prevents Hazmat’s ability taking place on your side.

I used Mister Sinister and Brood to help to fill out a location, which is particularly effective when played the turn after Storm, as no other cards will be able to be played there after her effect finishes.

After locking down a location, Goose was the choice I went to often to prevent high-Power cards from being played at one of the two remaining locations, and my go-to option on turn five was to play Blue Marvel, providing a boost to every card I had in play.

I put Cerebro into play on the final turn, ensuring my opponent could not counter its abilities, and added Mystique when possible to provide an additional boost. With the majority of the cards on my side of the field having two Power, they all received a huge boost.

Cerebro three

Cerebro three deck in Marvel Snap. Screenshot via snap.fan

Players should consider snapping if several of the following cards have been drawn:

Cerebro

Mystique

Invisible Woman

Shadow King

Similar to the other strategy, this deck was focused on three-Power cards while providing additional counters to block the strategies of my opponent and help result in a win.

Invisible Woman allowed me to get Cerebro out of my hand earlier without revealing my strategy, as the cards at that location would not be revealed until the end of the game. Like before, I always tried to follow up Cerebro with Mystique to copy the Ongoing ability.

Shadow King worked really well to level the playing field for my tactics, as his On Reveal ability reverted all cards at a location to their original Power. Crucially, this would not impact me yet as Cerebro and Mystique had not yet provided their boosts.

Valkyrie was similarly effective, setting the Power of all cards at a location to three, which worked particularly well when played at a location where I had already added Wasp, Bast or Luke Cage, as she boost their power.

How to counter Cerebro decks in Marvel Snap

As an Ongoing card, the best counter to Cerebro in Marvel Snap is Enchantress, who removes all Ongoing abilities from cards in the location where she is played. When placed at the same location as Cerebro or Mystique, she decimates the tactics of a Cerebro deck.

Shadow King is also an effective counter when the boosts from Cerebro have already taken place, as the cards in his location are reverted to their original base Power, while Valkyrie does similar but sets all cards to three Power.

Using high-Power cards is also an effective method of countering this deck, as it is not always easy to match the Power of those cards. Similarly, Galactus ruins the tactic completely by destroying the two other locations when played, leaving you with no cards to boost and the zero-Power Cerebro or low-power cards.

