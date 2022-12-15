Marvel Snap recently added numerous cards to the game and several of them turned out to be great additions and added to a multitude of pre-existing decks. She-Hulk especially was one of the most powerful new Snap cards and the best She-Hulk decks include very interesting combos for the final round.

If you were lucky enough to find a She-Hulk in Collector’s Cache or Reserve, or even if she appeared in your Token Shop, here’s everything you need to know to build the best She-Hulk deck in Marvel Snap.

She-Hulk card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

She-Hulk is a six-cost, ten-power card. Its effect is “Costs 1 less for each unspent energy last turn.” It is available in pool four, which can be accessed from collection level 486 or found in the Marvel Snap Token Shop.

She-Hulk’s effect allows her to be used very effectively in synergy with other energy-interacting cards.

General strategy for She-Hulk in Marvel Snap

She-Hulk can be played in the sixth turn to increase a location’s power by ten, but there are many other possibilities to use it more efficiently, especially when considering its effect that reduces its cost.

The fastest way to play She-Hulk is to use at most one cost one card on turn three, that way two energy will be considered unused and on turn four She-Hulk will cost exactly four energy. This way can be useful for playing it in Kyln, a location that doesn’t allow cards to be played there after the fourth turn, or to confuse your opponent when played in the Dark Dimension, a location that only reveals cards played there when the game ends.

But the best way to use She-Hulk is to be able to play it on the sixth turn with other cards to surprise the opponent with a lot of power. Cards like Wave that can change the cost of cards in hand can easily get She-Hulk played at an even lower cost.

Sunspot is a card that has an innate synergy with She-Huk, as not using energy will cause Sunspot to become stronger while lowering She-Hulk’s energy cost. She-Hulk is also a great card option that can be pulled onto the board by Jubilee’s effect. Although it’s not as powerful as The Infinaut, ten power is a considerable amount.

Best combos with She-Hulk in Marvel Snap

The first combo with She-Hulk is very simple and powerful on turn six. It is necessary to use Psylocke and The Infinaut, and with Sunspot it gets even better.

Playing Sunspot in the early turns will allow him to gain a lot of power in future rounds. Psylocke is played on turn four, this makes turn five have six available power. Since no cards are played on turn five, it will be possible to play both She-Hulk and The Infinaut on turn six. The Infinaut costs six power as usual, but She-Hulk will cost zero, adding 30 power to the board with those two cards, plus six the previous round via Sunspot.

The second combo is more complex but powerful enough to be part of one of the most powerful decks in the meta right now. It will be necessary to use Wave and Aero. First, it is necessary to only play Wave on turn five. This will use three energy, leaving two unspent energy. The effect of Wave will make all the cards in the player’s hand cost four, but the fact that you did not use two energy in the previous turn will make She-Hulk cost only two, which will leave four energy to play any other card whose cost has been changed to four.

The best She-Hulk decks in Marvel Snap

She-Hulk + Baero

The Baero deck has been part of the best decks in the meta for some time now and the arrival of She-Hulk has made it even better. The deck’s strategy is to gain some value through the destroy archetype in the early rounds while reducing the Death cost. The main objective is to destroy at least four cards by turn four, so Death will cost zero after Wave’s effect on turn five. Only Wave should be played on turn five, so She-Hulk will cost two, making it possible to play both She-Hulk and Death and ideally Aero, which costs four.

This combo allows you to add 30 power to the board on the final turn while deciding which location the opponent’s cards will be played at, thanks to the effect of Aero.

Yondu, Carnage, Deathlok and Killmonger are cards that can destroy others, reducing the cost of Death. Yondu’s effect, despite affecting a card in the opponent’s deck, also counts as destroy. This strategy can suffer a little against an opponent’s Armor card played in the same location as Nova or Bucky Barnes.

Leader can replace Aero during the final round combo. Its effect is very powerful, as long as there is enough space on the board to copy the cards played by the opponent. In this way, in addition to the power of Death and She-Hulk, any card played by the opponent will also be played on his side of the board, adding more points to the total.

She-Hulk + The Infinaut

The general strategy of this deck is to use She-Hulk’s combo with The Infinaut to win the final round. Other cards present also have control and tech functions. Sunspot can be a card to try to dispute a location from the early rounds.

Sunspot in round one has a lot of value in this deck and Armor is there to protect it from potential Killmongers and Elektras. In addition, Armor is also a powerful tool to prevent Destroy decks from destroying cards like Nova and Bucky Barnes.

Scarlet Witch is a low-cost control card for altering unfavorable locations. While Lizard can be used to distract an opponent from placing cards in a location you don’t plan on playing in the final rounds.

Psylocke is used in the combo that was mentioned earlier and should be played on the fourth whenever she has The Infinaut and She-Hulk in her hand.

Cosmo and Shang-Chi are the duo of counter cards that can stop both On Reveal decks and very powerful cards when necessary.

Wave is a great control tool when used on the final turn, as most of the time the opponent will only be able to play one card, while if She-Hulk is in your hand, its cost will be two if you haven’t played another card besides Wave in the previous turn. So it is possible to play both She-Hulk and Aero or another card that is not The Infinaut.

If strategies fail, the final round could still be saved by the arrival of America Chavez. In addition, its most important role is to increase the consistency of the combo, making it easier for the right cards to be drawn in rounds one to five.

How to counter She-Hulk decks in Marvel Snap

Decks that contain She-Hulk will often want to create combos to allow you to play other cards with her. Many of these combos are possible thanks to the effects of On Reveal cards, such as Psylocke or Wave and it is possible to have chances to identify these patterns to predict the opponent’s moves, especially if they skip a round.

So one way to try to prevent this is to use Cosmos, which prevents On Reveal effects from happening in the location where it is played.

Another relatively easy way to counter decks that use very powerful cards is to use Shang-Chi to destroy any card above nine power. Both She-Hulk and Deah and The Infinaut fall into this category and can be easily destroyed if not protected by Armor.