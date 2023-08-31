A lot of characters comprise the Marvel universe, with some being patterned from the already-established mythological gods. This includes Angela, a daughter of Odin and a long-lost sister of Thor, and we know how to build her best deck in Marvel Snap.

With Angela being a god and heir to the throne of Asgard, she possesses a lot of powers and abilities. This includes superhuman strength, speed, and durability that make her withstand attacks and moves from her enemies. In Marvel Snap, she is one of the few cards that has the potential to stack Power multiple times making her a force to be reckoned with in the game.

Here are the best Angela decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Angela abilities, explained

Angela is a two-cost, zero-Power card with the ability: “After you play a card here, plus two Power.” Her Power is a bit underwhelming for a two-cost at first glance, but if you are able to play around the right cards that can help spam the power-stack ability that she has, Angela could be one of the most offensive cards in the game, especially in the current meta.

You can get Angela in the early stages of the game, specifically if you reach Collection Level 18-214. Building decks with Angela is one of the earliest things you can do in Marvel Snap since it won’t cost you any amount of tokens. So, try and test some of our deck suggestions to climb up the ranks.

Strategy and best combos for Angela decks in Marvel Snap

On paper, Angela is a great tech card since she has a general ability that works well with almost any deck in the game. There are some standouts, however, which can bring out her full potential as a huge Power source.

Kitty Pryde can be Angela’s best buddy since she can bounce herself to her user’s hand while gaining plus one Power. Her one-cost stat line also makes her an efficient spam card for Angela which can stack Power for both cards in the process.

Cards that can move across locations also help stack Power for Angela, as well as create more space for her to play more cards at her location. This includes Jeff the Baby Landshark, Spider-Man, and Vision. As for Beast, she can bounce Angela back to her user’s hand while carrying the stacked Power at a cheaper cost at the same time.

The best Angela decks in Marvel Snap

Sera Control

Angela is a staple card in Sera Control, which is one of the best decks in the Marvel Snap meta. This deck does not have the main win condition factor unlike decks like Galactus and Hela, but the consistency of this deck to adapt to almost any strategy in the game is limitless, making it a real deal for players, especially in the competitive scene.

Playing a Sera Control deck is like having a toolbox since you have the tools for almost any offensive and defensive engine available in the game. Of course, as its name suggests, Sera is the heart and soul of this deck since she can pave the way for the multiple miracle turn plays on turn six which can be game-changing.

Aside from Angela, the other major Power sources of the deck are Bishop and Hit-Monkey. The former can stack one Power every time you play a card, while the latter gains two Power for each other card that you played on the same turn as you placed Hit-Monkey. Mysterio is also in this deck to potentially boost the two cards’ Power thanks to his ability to create two zero Power copies of himself, and these are counted as individual plays.

Kitty Pryde is there to spam Angela and Bishop’s Power-stacking ability, while the combo of Nova and Killmonger can add more Power to all of your cards. Cap off the deck with control cards, such as Scarlet Witch for changing a location, Shang-Chi for destroying your opponent’s cards with nine or more Power, and Enchantress for removing the Ongoing abilities of the cards on the location where you place her.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Angela, the win condition cards for this deck are:

Sera

Bishop

Hit-Monkey

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Kitty Pryde

Sera’s ability to reduce the cost of cards in your hand by one is the main engine to keep this deck’s strategy working. So, it must always be your priority to play her on turn five, or better if earlier. Bishop and Hit-Monkey are power-stacking cards alongside Angela, so building up their Power would define your win on the locations.

Shang-Chi’s destruction ability can be converted offense for your side, while Enchantress’ prowess to disrupt your opponent’s Ongoing cards is a vital counterstrategy of this deck. Kitty Pryde is another potential massive Power source if you manage to bounce her multiple times, so be careful on your play sequence if you use Killmonger.

Aggro Toolbox Move

Another deck where Angela can be a massive Power source is in a move package with a toolbox strategy as well. This deck has a variety of power-stacking tactics, as well as disruption effects which can be unpredictable for the opponent.

The Angela and Kraven strategy revolves around playing cards on the Angela location which are intended to be moved to the Kraven location. With this, both cards can stack Power and have the potential to be massive Power sources, especially in the late game.

Some of the cards that can enable the move mechanic in this deck include Jeff the Baby Landshark, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and Vision. Silk, on the other hand, can move across locations every time you or your opponent plays a card at the current location where she is played. Playing her might be a bit tricky, but once you are able to master Silk, she can be a game-changing card in the late game.

Miles Morales benefits from the movements you can do in your locations. Angela staples such as Kitty Pryde and Shang-Chi are also in this deck. Cap off this aggro toolbox move strategy with Legion, who can turn the other two locations into the location where you play him, and America Chavez, who is a six-cost, nine Power card that you will always draw on turn six.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Angela, the win condition cards for this deck are:

Kraven

Kitty Pryde

Silk

Captain Marvel

Shang-Chi

Legion

America Chavez

Kraven and Angela are your massive Power sources in this deck, so be wise about how you will play around on your cards when it comes to playing and moving them across locations. Kitty Pryde and Silk are the key power-stacking enablers for the two Power sources

Captain Marvel is literally a game-winner for this deck, while Shang-Chi is a great setup disruptor for your opponent. Legion, on the other hand, can be a surprise factor since he can manipulate the locations in an instant. America Chavez is a great turn-six play if you need to secure a location with high Power.

