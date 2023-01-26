The Marvel universe has a lot of legendary women superheroes and villains. One of those is Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel, who possesses multiple superhero powers at once, such as flying, superhuman strength, endurance, stamina, speed, and even releasing cosmic blasts from her radiant energy.

In Marvel Snap, Captain Marvel is depicted as a potential game-changing card. Her card counterpart is a five-cost, six-Power unit with the ability that reads as: “At the end of the game, move to a location that wins you the game.” A game-changing effect paired with decent stats: a deck built around Captain Marvel can be a powerful option.

Here are the best Captain Marvel decks in Marvel Snap.

Best Captain Marvel decks in Marvel Snap

Captain Marvel/Nova/Carnage/Deadpool

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Since Captain Marvel’s effect is situational, having a stable offensive engine is important for the deck. A strategy that focuses on the destruction mechanic can be an option, headlined by the classic Nova/Carnage combo, as well as Deadpool.

Nova gives plus one Power to all of your cards in the field when it gets destroyed. It is the best target for Carnage, which destroys all cards in the location where you played it in exchange for plus two Power for each card destroyed in this way. Deadpool, meanwhile, returns to your hand immediately after it gets destroyed with double its Power. Destroying it multiple times can potentially make it another offensive option for all the stages of the game, even as a one-cost card.

You can also add other cards that benefit from being destroyed in the locations where you played them. This includes Bucky Barnes which creates the two-cost, six-Power Winter Soldier, Wolverine, which immediately summons itself to a random location, and Sabretooth, which returns to your hand but becomes a zero-cost, four-Power card. Venom is also another offensive option you can consider since it can accumulate the total Power of the cards you can destroy once you play it in a specific location.

Ironheart can be added to provide further Power boosts to your cards thanks to its ability to give three of your cards plus two power. Other cards that can be inserted in the deck include those which can destroy your cards in case you cannot draw Carnage or Venom at the right time. This includes Killmonger which can also destroy your opponent’s cards and Deathlok which can destroy the cards on the location where you played it. America Chavez can be your cost-six card, which you can always draw on turn six.

The key to using this deck is to properly set up your Nova/Carnage and Deadpool combos. This can pave the way for Captain Marvel to go to a location on the final turn, which can win you the game, potentially guaranteeing a victory to at least one of the three locations.

Double Trouble

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

If you want a more Power-centric Captain Marvel deck, a list that uses the abilities of Black Panther and Shuri can be a strong option.

Black Panther has the ability that reads as: “On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.” Though this may seem underwhelming for a four-cost, two-Power card, it can change the tide of the game with the right setup. This is possible with Shuri, which can double the Power of the next card you will play. Adding Forge can also be viable since it gives plus two Power points to the next card you will put in the field as well.

Arnim Zola is a good addition for the late game. Its ability reads as: “On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here. Add copies of it to the other locations.” You can target Black Panther with this effect, making your final turn unpredictable for the opponent. Combine it with Captain Marvel’s ability and it can potentially secure a win, especially if your opponent can’t properly identify your strategy in time.

Sunspot is another offensive option to include since it gains Power equal to your unspent Energy each turn. As a one-cost card, it has the potential to become a massive power booster by the end of the game. Iceman can provide a disruptive effect to your opponent thanks to its ability to give a random card in your opponent’s hand plus one cost.

As for the other cards in the deck, you can put Daredevil in to see your opponent’s plays before you make your own. Mojo, which gains six power points if both players have four cards in the location where you played it, is also an option. There is also Captain America to boost all of the cards in the same location where you played it by one Power, or Storm to flood a location, and Jessica Jones, which gains plus four Power if you don’t play a card in the location where you played it during the next turn.

The key to using this deck is to understand the proper timing to play your On Reveal cards, especially Forge, Shuri, Black Panther, and Arnim Zola. It is also important to plan for which location you will flood, making Jessica Jones a potential massive Power source in the process.

How to counter Captain Marvel decks in Marvel Snap

Cards that can lock down a location can prevent Captain Marvel from moving. This includes Professor X, Spider-Man, and Storm. These cards can directly counter Captain Marvel’s ability.