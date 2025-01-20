This Marvel Rivals player reached Grandmaster without ever damaging their enemies

In Marvel Rivals, destruction is the key to dominating your opponents. But by reaching Grandmaster, one player proved that violence is not always the answer to winning matches.

Going by the name “NoDmgRocket,” a Reddit user shared they reached Grandmaster in Marvel Rivals this season without dealing a single digit of damage to enemies. The player played 108 matches and won 71 with 3,460 assists and a ton of healing. They primarily used Rocket Racoon and healers in their matches.

This Rocket Racoon believes in non-violence and healing for everyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Reddit

Before you go and become the next pacifist Rocket Racoon player on your server, there’s a solid reason why they chose Strategist for a no-damage season. Every Strategist in Marvel Rivals comes with an offensive ability, but Rocket Racoon only has a primary weapon, whose damage falls off at long distances. The hero’s ultimate and primary abilities provide buffs and resurrect allies so they can only focus on healing to keep their teammates healthy.

While the Strategists’ main job is to keep their teammates healthy and provide them with buffs to give them the edge to defeat enemies, you can’t just unbind your left click to deal no damage at all. The player explained on Reddit that they didn’t unbind the button. Instead, they used attacks “to shoot [Moon Knight] ankhs, Loki clones, and enemy Rocket beacons” to help allies clear the obstructions, and this technically doesn’t count toward the superhero’s total damage.

Not hitting enemies at all invites some toxicity in multiplayer games, and the player said they had to face “some target bans here and there and some absolute jerks who feel the need to pin me as the scapegoat for a defeat or them dying.” But most players they played with were nice and chill about it. Of course, Rocket Racoon’s fun personality also helps in achieving that.

