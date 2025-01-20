Who won the Marvel Rivals Showdown Twitch Rivals event?

Marvel Rivals Showdown Twitch Rivals was one of the first tournaments for the game. If you missed the action, here’s everything you need to know to catch up.

Recommended Videos

The event gathered a few of the most renowned streamers from North America and put them against each other in an exciting format. Besides earning the glory of winning the prestigious Marvel Rivals tournament, there was also an impressive prize pool.

Who won the Marvel Rivals Showdown Twitch Rivals?

Twelve teams competed, but hogzmr and his squad eventually came out on top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Let’s get the most important details out of the way first. Team Hogzmr won the tournament. In the grand final, Hogzmr and his team defeated one of the most popular streamers, xQc.

Marvel Rivals Showdown Twitch Rivals format

The tournament, which had a prize pool of $200,000, took place over two days, Jan. 18 to 19. All teams were split into two groups of six and played each other once. This determined the top two teams, who got a pass directly into the event’s quarterfinals. The remaining eight were placed in the first round, where Group A’s third-place team faced the last team from Group B, and so on.

Team hogzmr was dominating from the start, finishing first in Group B. Team xQc, on the other hand, didn’t have a perfect start, but they pulled through in the playoffs. Here are the full results and groups of Marvel Rivals Showdown Twitch Rivals.

Group A

Place Team Match score Game score Game difference First Team Shroud 4-1-0 9-1 +8 Second Team aztecross 3-1-1 7-3 +4 Third Team Zentreya 3-0-2 6-4 +2 Fourth Team aspen 1-2-2 4-6 -2 Fifth Team Joe Bartolozzi 1-2-2 4-6 -2 Sixth Team willneff 0-0-5 0-10 -10

Group B

Place Team Match score Game score Game difference First Team hogzmr 3-2-0 8-2 +6 Second Team calwya 3-2-0 8-2 +6 Third Team xQc 3-0-2 6-4 +2 Fourth Team abe 2-1-2 5-5 0 Fifth Team necros 1-1-3 3-7 -4 Sixth Team Xmiramira 0-0-5 0-10 -10

Marvel Rivals Showdown Twitch Rivals playoffs results

XQc and his roster made it to the final, but failed there eventually. Screenshot via xQc on Twitch

Four teams received a bye directly to the quarterfinals, while eight began the playoffs in the first round. Here’s a complete bracket and its results.

Round one

Team abe 0- 2 Team Joe Bartolozzi

Team Zentreya 2 -0 Team Xmiramira

-0 Team Xmiramira Team aspen 2 -0 Team necros

-0 Team necros Team xQc 2-0 Team willneff

Quarterfinals

Team Shroud 2 -0 Team Joe Bartolozzi

-0 Team Joe Bartolozzi Team hogzmr 2 -0 Team Zentreya

-0 Team Zentreya Team calwya 2 -0 Team aspen

-0 Team aspen Team aztecross 2-0 Team xQc

Semifinals

Team Shroud 2- 3 Team hogzmr

Team calwya 2-3 Team xQc

Grand final

Team hogzmr 3-1 Team xQc

If you want to see some of the weekend’s action for yourself, visit Twitch Rivals’ channel and watch the saved broadcast.

Marvel Rivals Showdown Twitch Rivals participants

Renowned streamers and content creators participated in the event. With 12 teams, there were 72 players in the tournament, including a few big names in the industry, like Shroud, xQc, Skadoodle, Sykkuno, Valkyare, zombies, and more. Here’s the full list.

Team abe abe eskay foolish peterpark sleepy Valkyrae Team aztecross aztecross IFrostBolt ohbless Panduh sayles soloqueue_ow Team calwya calwya ghasklintv ms_megatron brawlpro emilytangerine Deku Team Joe Bartolozzi Joe Bartolozzi Sneegsnag JoJoThaMoFo FoxMan Crackly cochard123 Team aspen Aspen FroggerOW Warn pipluptiny Dark Dawko Team hogzmr Hogzmr dokibird SuperGomez Rymazing Coney Sabooboo Team Xmiramira Xmiramira Voxximillion JediOso Mikeauxl Qneqs CakePopPlays Team Zentraya Zentreya iPN RubenSargasm aramori GURU rainhoe Team necros necros Sykkuno ellum bogur Fufu trubunnii Team Shroud Shroud sYnceDez QuarterJade Skadoodle Bnans MACE Team willneff willneff pokelawls gigi nesua Myth Noko Team xQc xQc Detailed mewnfare m0xyy zombs taxi2g

Marvel Rivals Showdown Twitch Rivals controversy, explained

A week before the event began, a sudden rule change sparked a new controversy among the participants. Initially, NetEase allowed only two Grandmaster+ players in each team to keep the competition fun, engaging, and somewhat leveled. But a week before, that number was increased to four, which irritated streamers like Valkyare, who commented on the issue during her match.

"I waited 5 years to play in a Twitch Rivals just for this shit to happen? Like this is insane, who planned this garbage?"



Valkyrae and team crash out over Twitch Rivals changing the rules and allowing 4 Grandmaster+ players on teams pic.twitter.com/rDOlsIVqo7 — Marvel Rivals Intel (@RivalsAssembled) January 17, 2025

“I’m gonna throw up, like which Twitch staff member do I need to talk to?” Valkyare said after losing a game against Team necros, which featured former Overwatch pros and high-ranked players like necros and bogur. Bogur even commented on the problem.

“At this point its more of a pro tournament where the high rated players will game and everyone else will be afk. Twitch Rivals IMHO should be about content creators learning the game, competing and having fun, but how are they supposed to do any of that if every game is a stomp… Right now its coughing baby vs. hydrogen bomb,” the former pro wrote on X (formerly TWitter).

Other streamers like Sykkuno also commented on the controversy, after he almost got kicked from the event when he reached Diamond a day before the event started. Eventually, he was allowed to participate.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy