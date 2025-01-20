Who won the Marvel Rivals Showdown Twitch Rivals event?

Marvel Rivals Showdown Twitch Rivals was one of the first tournaments for the game. If you missed the action, here’s everything you need to know to catch up.
The event gathered a few of the most renowned streamers from North America and put them against each other in an exciting format. Besides earning the glory of winning the prestigious Marvel Rivals tournament, there was also an impressive prize pool.
Who won the Marvel Rivals Showdown Twitch Rivals?
Let’s get the most important details out of the way first. Team Hogzmr won the tournament. In the grand final, Hogzmr and his team defeated one of the most popular streamers, xQc.
Marvel Rivals Showdown Twitch Rivals format
The tournament, which had a prize pool of $200,000, took place over two days, Jan. 18 to 19. All teams were split into two groups of six and played each other once. This determined the top two teams, who got a pass directly into the event’s quarterfinals. The remaining eight were placed in the first round, where Group A’s third-place team faced the last team from Group B, and so on.
Team hogzmr was dominating from the start, finishing first in Group B. Team xQc, on the other hand, didn’t have a perfect start, but they pulled through in the playoffs. Here are the full results and groups of Marvel Rivals Showdown Twitch Rivals.
Group A
|Place
|Team
|Match score
|Game score
|Game difference
|First
|Team Shroud
|4-1-0
|9-1
|+8
|Second
|Team aztecross
|3-1-1
|7-3
|+4
|Third
|Team Zentreya
|3-0-2
|6-4
|+2
|Fourth
|Team aspen
|1-2-2
|4-6
|-2
|Fifth
|Team Joe Bartolozzi
|1-2-2
|4-6
|-2
|Sixth
|Team willneff
|0-0-5
|0-10
|-10
Group B
|Place
|Team
|Match score
|Game score
|Game difference
|First
|Team hogzmr
|3-2-0
|8-2
|+6
|Second
|Team calwya
|3-2-0
|8-2
|+6
|Third
|Team xQc
|3-0-2
|6-4
|+2
|Fourth
|Team abe
|2-1-2
|5-5
|0
|Fifth
|Team necros
|1-1-3
|3-7
|-4
|Sixth
|Team Xmiramira
|0-0-5
|0-10
|-10
Marvel Rivals Showdown Twitch Rivals playoffs results
Four teams received a bye directly to the quarterfinals, while eight began the playoffs in the first round. Here’s a complete bracket and its results.
Round one
- Team abe 0-2 Team Joe Bartolozzi
- Team Zentreya 2-0 Team Xmiramira
- Team aspen 2-0 Team necros
- Team xQc 2-0 Team willneff
Quarterfinals
- Team Shroud 2-0 Team Joe Bartolozzi
- Team hogzmr 2-0 Team Zentreya
- Team calwya 2-0 Team aspen
- Team aztecross 2-0 Team xQc
Semifinals
- Team Shroud 2-3 Team hogzmr
- Team calwya 2-3 Team xQc
Grand final
- Team hogzmr 3-1 Team xQc
If you want to see some of the weekend’s action for yourself, visit Twitch Rivals’ channel and watch the saved broadcast.
Marvel Rivals Showdown Twitch Rivals participants
Renowned streamers and content creators participated in the event. With 12 teams, there were 72 players in the tournament, including a few big names in the industry, like Shroud, xQc, Skadoodle, Sykkuno, Valkyare, zombies, and more. Here’s the full list.
|Team abe
|abe
|eskay
|foolish
|peterpark
|sleepy
|Valkyrae
|Team aztecross
|aztecross
|IFrostBolt
|ohbless
|Panduh
|sayles
|soloqueue_ow
|Team calwya
|calwya
|ghasklintv
|ms_megatron
|brawlpro
|emilytangerine
|Deku
|Team Joe Bartolozzi
|Joe Bartolozzi
|Sneegsnag
|JoJoThaMoFo
|FoxMan
|Crackly
|cochard123
|Team aspen
|Aspen
|FroggerOW
|Warn
|pipluptiny
|Dark
|Dawko
|Team hogzmr
|Hogzmr
|dokibird
|SuperGomez
|Rymazing
|Coney
|Sabooboo
|Team Xmiramira
|Xmiramira
|Voxximillion
|JediOso
|Mikeauxl
|Qneqs
|CakePopPlays
|Team Zentraya
|Zentreya
|iPN
|RubenSargasm
|aramori
|GURU
|rainhoe
|Team necros
|necros
|Sykkuno
|ellum
|bogur
|Fufu
|trubunnii
|Team Shroud
|Shroud
|sYnceDez
|QuarterJade
|Skadoodle
|Bnans
|MACE
|Team willneff
|willneff
|pokelawls
|gigi
|nesua
|Myth
|Noko
|Team xQc
|xQc
|Detailed
|mewnfare
|m0xyy
|zombs
|taxi2g
Marvel Rivals Showdown Twitch Rivals controversy, explained
A week before the event began, a sudden rule change sparked a new controversy among the participants. Initially, NetEase allowed only two Grandmaster+ players in each team to keep the competition fun, engaging, and somewhat leveled. But a week before, that number was increased to four, which irritated streamers like Valkyare, who commented on the issue during her match.
“I’m gonna throw up, like which Twitch staff member do I need to talk to?” Valkyare said after losing a game against Team necros, which featured former Overwatch pros and high-ranked players like necros and bogur. Bogur even commented on the problem.
“At this point its more of a pro tournament where the high rated players will game and everyone else will be afk. Twitch Rivals IMHO should be about content creators learning the game, competing and having fun, but how are they supposed to do any of that if every game is a stomp… Right now its coughing baby vs. hydrogen bomb,” the former pro wrote on X (formerly TWitter).
Other streamers like Sykkuno also commented on the controversy, after he almost got kicked from the event when he reached Diamond a day before the event started. Eventually, he was allowed to participate.
Published: Jan 20, 2025 07:02 am