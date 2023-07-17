Echo is set to arrive as a new series five card in Marvel Snap this July during the “Rise of the Phoenix” season. Her ability in the game may not be game-changing at first glance. But when used correctly, it can counter some of the most powerful effects in the game, mainly for Ongoing effects.

In the Marvel universe, Echo is the adoptive daughter of Kingpin, who is one of the villains appearing in the franchise. Echo also serves as a supporting character for Daredevil, both of whom are persons with disabilities but with superhuman powers and abilities.

Here are the best Echo decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Echo abilities, explained

Echo is a one-cost, two-Power card with the ability that reads “After your opponent plays an Ongoing card here, remove its abilities.” Her effect is a direct counter to cards with Ongoing effects such as Darkhawk, Devil Dinosaur, Iron Man, Professor X, Sera, Knull, and more.

But the card that might be the most affected with her ability is Cosmo, since Echo’s ability is not an On Reveal. When timed right, she can remove Cosmo’s Ongoing ability to prevent On Reveal effects to activate on the location where it is placed.

Echo is a series five card when she is released, costing players 6,000 tokens when they want to get her directly. But with the new Spotlight Cache system, players have a chance to get her during a one week duration when they opt to open their Spotlight Caches since Echo will be part of the four-card pool from July 17 to 24.

Strategy and best combos for Echo decks in Marvel Snap

Echo has a general effect which can make her a tech card solely for the purpose of countering units with Ongoing abilities. But as mentioned, Cosmo is the most viable target for her effect, so using Echo in decks that can be shut down by Cosmo would be the most ideal usage of her.

An On Reveal deck is an example where Echo could find great usage, especially in On Reveal packages where Wong is also used. This includes strategies such as the Hazmat and Luke Cage combo, the White Tiger play, Doctor Doom swarm, and many more.

The best Echo decks in Marvel Snap

Wong On Reveal

Echo Hazmat Luke Cage Armor Mystique Iron Heart Wong White Tiger Black Panther Arnim Zola Odin America Chavez

The standard On Reveal deck with Wong and Mystique can now be more dangerous with the arrival of Echo. Her presence to prevent Cosmo shutting down the On Reveal setup makes the deck a lot more consistent and viable, especially since there are multiple win conditions that you can use in the late game.

The three primary On Reveal strategies that you can use alongside Wong and Mystique are the Hazmat and Luke Cage combo, which can lower the Power of all of your opponent’s cards multiple times, the White Tiger swarm, where you can create multiple seven-Power Tiger clones across all locations, and the classic Black Panther and Arnim Zola combo which can then give you at least 32-Power Black Panther copies on two of your locations.

The other support cards you can include in the deck are Armor for added protection, Iron Heart for additional Power boost, Odin to re-activate the On Reveal effects on the location where it is placed once more, and America Chavez, which is a guaranteed six-cost, nine-Power card you can have in your hand by turn six.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Wong

Mystique

Hazmat

Luke Cage

Black Panther

Arnim Zola

White Tiger

Odin

Wong is the heart and soul of this deck. The impact of the On Reveal effects you can use in the late game can be felt more if you are able to activate those while Wong is present. Mystique makes the deck even better since she can copy Wong’s Ongoing ability, making the On Reveal impacts more hurtful this way.

The win conditions for this deck depend on the situation of the board. Use the Hazmat and Luke Cage combo if you can beat your opponent with control effects. The Black Panther and Arnim Zola play, as well as the White Tiger package can be used if you want to outpower your opponent on at least two locations.

Odin is there to give more flare to the deck since he can re-activate the On Reveal effects on the Wong setup.

Echo Shuri

Sunspot Echo Armor Lizard Cosmo Sauron Shuri Typhoid Mary Taskmaster Vision Red Skull She-Hulk

Another deck where you can fully maximize the effect of Echo is in a Shuri deck. Echo can help prevent Cosmo’s ability, which is notorious for Shuri since the double Power effect she can provide can be shut down by Cosmo. The Shuri strategy has also become more predictable, so Echo can add some sort of unpredictability for the opponent.

Of course, some of the best targets for Shuri’s effect are present in this deck. This includes Red Skull, Typhoid Mary, Vision, and She-Hulk. Taskmaster is also included since it can copy the Power of the last card you played, and a double Power card with Shuri can produce massive numbers on your board if you are able to pull off the combo in time.

Sunspot and Lizard can be added to build up your early game with Power, as well as Armor for more protection for Sunspot and Echo since they are valuable targets for Killmonger. Cosmo is there in case you need to protect the double-Powered unit, preventing cards such as Shang-Chi and Negasonic Teenage Warhead to activate their destruction effects. Sauron, on the other hand, can remove the drawback Ongoing abilities of Lizard, Typhoid Mary, and Red Skull.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Shuri

Red Skull

Typhoid Mary

Vision

She-Hulk

Taskmaster

Playing Shuri is a must on turn four. This will pave the way for successful plays which can finish the opponent, whether you want to use Typhoid Mary/Red Skull and Taskmaster for an outpowering move, Vision and Taskmaster for a location where you can’t play cards, or She-Hulk and Taskmaster for a surprising turn six maneuver.

